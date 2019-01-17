96 Second News: Happy 97th Birthday Betty White! "Fortnite" Earned $2.4 BILLION Last Year

**Earlier this week, the Internet got a random, boring EGG to surpass KYLIE JENNER's 'record' for the most Instagram likes. It was truly a monumental achievement, which will be taught in history classes for years to come.

And now, JENNIFER GARNER is hoping to snatch the record, with a photo of a CARROT. But it isn't just any carrot, it's two carrots that are connected so they look like PANTS.

She captioned it, quote, "If the world loves an egg, wait until you catch a gander of my carrot pants . . . #ItsABoy #HarvestDay." It's gotten more than 337,000 likes so far . . . but that's a far cry from the egg's 46 MILLION, so it isn't happening.

Meanwhile, ELLEN DEGENERES is also trying to chase after the record, with another egg that has a photo of Kylie superimposed on it. Ellen's egg already has more than 4.2 million likes, which is a lot. Just not enough to beat the egg’s 50+ million likes.

**Games like "Fortnite" are called "free-to-play", but that's just a tiny bit deceptive. Because once you get hooked on them, they try to get you to buy all kinds of extra stuff to enhance your experience. And it WORKS.

"Fortnite" raked in $2.4 BILLION last year, the most annual revenue of any game in history. The items purchased include season passes, character skins, and dances. After "Fortnite", the most lucrative free-to-play games in 2018 were:

2. "Dungeon Fighter Online", $1.5 billion.

3. "League of Legends", $1.4 billion.

4. "Pokemon GO", $1.3 billion.

5. "Crossfire", $1.3 billion.

**Betty White, everyone's favorite comedic staple known for "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Hot in Cleveland" is celebrating her 97th birthday today.

Happy birthday Betty!

**Where you live can have a big impact on your stress-level, according to a new study.

Researchers looked at average commutes, unemployment, work hours, and other factors in every U.S. city with at least 100,000 people . . . all 306 of them. And according to the results, the most stressed-out city in America is Miami.

Apparently the most stressful states to be in are Florida, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, and California…because all of the top ten cities are in those five states . . .

1. Miami.

2. Jersey City, New Jersey.

3. Newark, New Jersey.

4. East Los Angeles.

5. Inglewood, California. Just outside L.A.

6. New York. It has one of the longest average commutes in the country at 41 minutes.

7. Elizabeth, New Jersey. Just south of Newark.

8. Chicago.

9. L.A.

10. Fort Lauderdale.

**A recent survey found we now spend 42% of our waking hours staring at a screen of some kind . . . or an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes a day.

If you live to the average life expectancy of 78, that means you'll spend the equivalent of 7,956 days staring at a screen . . . or just under 22 YEARS of your life.

Three out of four people in the survey said they know they spend too much time staring at screens, but it's not stopping us.

We even take breaks from one screen just to stare at another one. 53% of people in the survey said they take breaks from their computer just to scroll through their phone.

TVs are still the most common type of screen we stare at, followed by phones and laptops.

**Krispy Kreme has always been pretty generous when it comes to its rewards members. It's one of those chains that offers freebies to customers just for signing up for their loyalty programs.

Customers that sign up have always received a free doughnut, but now the chain is doubling down on this automatic reward by offering even more.

As of two days ago, new rewards members will be treated to a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts.

To get the 12 freebies, you first need to sign up for Krispy Kreme's rewards program. Once you've done that, you'll need to purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price from a Krispy Kreme store location near you. Then, the chain will throw in the other dozen for free.

This offer will be available to anyone who signs up for the program between now and January 27. Those two weeks also happens to be the same period that Krispy Kreme is stocking its brand new Chocolate Glaze Collection.

**There's a new installment of "Ghostbusters" in the works, but it'll ignore the all-female version that came out in 2016.

Which isn't surprising, given that it's being directed by JASON REITMAN, the son of IVAN REITMAN . . . who directed the first two movies back in the '80s.

Jason says he has, quote, "so much respect" for the 2016 version, and would like to see those Ghostbusters continue. But he explains, quote, "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

What he WON'T say, though, is if anyone from the first two movies is coming back. Quote, "This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet."

The three surviving Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, had cameos in the 2016 movie . . . as did Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. The fourth Ghostbuster, Harold Ramis, died in 2014.

**"To Catch a Predator" host CHRIS HANSEN is looking at some jail time.

Chris was arrested after being caught . . . writing bad checks. He was charged with larceny for allegedly cutting bad checks and failing to pay for $13,000 worth of products dating back to April of last year.

So what was he buying? He reportedly ordered 355 ceramic mugs, 288 T-shirts, and 650 vinyl decals for a marketing campaign, and that added up to $12,998.05. Chris actually wrote two checks that bounced, and then refused to pay.

Chris initially told the cops that he'd stop by the station to discuss the situation with them, but never showed.

So, the cops issued a warrant and he finally turned himself in. He's since been released without bond. If convicted, he could face up to $5,000 in fines, and one- to five years in prison.

**HGTV is reviving the ABC show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition", which is appropriate, since it sort of paved the way for the current HGTV craze.

"Extreme Makeover" originally ran for nine seasons, from 2003 to 2012. It was usually about providing home improvements for less fortunate families and schools. At its peak, it averaged 16 million viewers on Sunday nights.

HGTV's initial plan is to develop a new season with 10 episodes, which would premiere sometime later this year. There's no word on a host. They also picked up the rights to the previous show, so you can also expect to see plenty of re-runs.

**Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reported to prison Tuesday after being convicted of federal tax evasion.



The 36-year-old "Jersey Shore" star began serving his 8-month sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Orange County.



Sorrentino posted video of himself in the car on the way to prison.



Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty last January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

