96 Second News: Happy Halloween! The Best/Worst Candy To Get; How Watching Scary Movies Burns Calories

**The website CandyStore.com just ran a survey of more than 40,000 people to figure out the ultimate Halloween candy rankings, and here's what they found:

The top 5 are:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

2. Snickers.

3. Twix.

4. Kit Kat.

5. M&M's.

And the 5 worst are:

1. Circus peanuts.

2. Candy corn.

3. Wax cola bottles.

4. Necco Wafers.

5. Peanut butter kisses.

**WILLIAM DANIELS played Mr. Feeny on "Boy Meets World" . . . and he also voiced KITT on the original "Knight Rider".

He's 91 years old now, and over the weekend he stopped a BURGLARY at his home in California. It happened on Saturday night, when William was at home with his wife Bonnie, who's 89. At around 9:30, an intruder forced their back door open.

William heard it . . . and started running around the house turning all the lights on. Apparently, the intruder thought that no one was home . . . possibly because the house was quiet and dark.

William spooked the intruder, and he or she ran off. The police do not have a suspect . . . and they don't think that Mr. Feeny was specifically targeted. William and his wife are fine, but they did beef up their home security system.

ABC 7

**HBO has tapped NAOMI WATTS to star in their upcoming "Game of Thrones" prequel. It's at the pilot stage right now. There's no title yet, but it's set thousands of years before the events of the original show.

There aren't many details on her role, except that she's playing a, quote, "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." But she brings some clout. She has two Oscar nominations, for "21 Grams" in 2003 and "The Impossible" in 2012.

The prequel is one of several "successor shows" in the pipeline, which may or may not actually make it to air. HBO has said that none of these shows will premiere until at least a full year AFTER "Game of Thrones" ends.

VARIETY

**With the possibility of storms headed to our area this Halloween, you may want to consider some indoor trick-or-treating. Here's a fun list of things to do from ABC 13:



Memorial City Mall

Monster Mash Spooktacular

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Deerbrook Mall

Mall-o-ween

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Houston Premium Outlets

Trick-or-treating

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Katy Mills Mall

All treats, no tricks

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Chuck E. Cheese at Northline Commons

Annual Costume Contest

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.



The Woodlands Children's Museum

Spooktacular New Time

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



City Centre

Trick-or-treat

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



San Jacinto Mall

Mall-o-ween

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Bass Pro Shops in Katy and Pearland

16th Annual Trick Or Treat Trail

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

**Everyone has that movie or movies that they absolutely MUST watch on Halloween.

The streaming service FandangoNow polled 1,000 people to determine the most popular movies to watch on Halloween. Not surprisingly, a lot of them aren't actually scary. Here's the Top 10:

1. "Hocus Pocus" (1983)

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

3. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

4. "It" (2017)

5. "Halloween" (1978)

6. "The Shining" (1980)

7. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

9. "Psycho" (1960)

10. "Practical Magic" (1998)

BUSINESS INSIDER

**Hope you stocked up on candy just in case EVERYONE decides to go trick or treating at your house?

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 41 MILLION kids who could go trick-or-treating around the country tomorrow. That's based on the total number of kids between five and 14 years old.

And there are about 120 million possible homes that COULD be giving out candy.

Utah has the highest percentage of people who are trick-or-treating age . . . about one in six people in Utah is between five and 14 years old. D.C. has the lowest percentage, at one in 11.

AP NEWS

**Getting your heart rate up burns calories, and exercise isn't the only thing that does it. Scary movies do it too. A study in the U.K. found that watching a scary movie for 90 minutes burns about 150 calories . . . the same as a 30-minute walk.

Movies with "jump scares" work best. Here are ten scary movies the study looked at, and how many extra calories they burn. And the one that burns the most is a classic.

1. "The Shining", 184 calories. (That's just 90 minutes of it, and it's a 2 hour and 26 minute movie. So if you watch the whole thing, it works out to 299 calories.)

2. "Jaws", 161 calories.

3. "The Exorcist", 158 calories.

4. "Alien", 152 calories.

5. "Saw", 133 calories.

6. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 118 calories.

7. "Paranormal Activity", 111 calories.

8. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", 107 calories.

9. "The Blair Witch Project", 105 calories.

10. "Rec", 101 calories. It's another found footage movie, like "Blair Witch".

PARADE

**Here are some of the best places where you can get free or cheap food today for Halloween, yay!

1. Krispy Kreme . . . free donut if you're wearing a costume.

2. Chipotle . . . $4 burrito if you're wearing a costume.

3. Baskin-Robbins . . . $1.50 scoops, no costume required.

4. 7-Eleven . . . buy one, get one free pizza tonight, using their app.

5. Quiznos . . . free tots, no costume required.

6. IHOP . . . free "scary face" pancake for kids, no costume required.

7. Sonic . . . 50-cent corn dogs, no costume required.

8. Cheesecake Factory . . . free cheesecake, if you get it delivered with Door Dash.