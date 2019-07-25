96 Second News: HBO Responds To 'Game Of Thrones' Petition; Bindi Irwin Is Engaged

**HBO has finally responded to the online petition demanding that they re-do the final season of "Game of Thrones" with "competent writers."

And no, even though it has nearly 1.7 million signatures, there was never a MINUTE when they considered spending $90 MILLION and another year of production to reshoot it.

An HBO exec said, quote, "There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show, but . . . when you try to end it, many people have big opinions on how it should end.

"The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something that we seriously considered."

**The "Hollywood Reporter" has a profile on Leonardo Dicaprio, and it includes a brief note about how some crew members on the set of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" were "instructed to avoid making eye contact with him."

It's unclear if that was at Leo's direction, or if it had something to do with his performance. But it definitely doesn't seem NORMAL in a professional setting.

On the flip-side, they also have a Hollywood exec saying, quote, "I've admired the fact that throughout all of this fame . . . he's maintained his friendships, his relationships, his closeness with his parents. He's a truly lovely human being.

**Bindi Irwin is officially off the market!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday, and she took to social media to announce that she and her longtime boyfriend, 22 year old Chandler Powell, got engaged at the Australia Zoo.

In the stunning engagement pics, Bindi wrote, "On my birthday I said 'yes' & 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love."

**Forever 21 has issued an apology after several plus-size customers said they felt body-shamed after receiving an Atkins diet bar inside of their package.

Multiple shoppers took to social media to complain about the fashion retailer after receiving diet bars they didn't order.

The company said the free samples were sent out as part of a marketing campaign and were included with online orders in all sizes and categories.

Forever 21 apologized for the incident and called the move an "oversight." The company said all free samples have been removed from future orders.

**Apparently you can lose weight without having to cut your calories or carbs or sugar. You just have to cut out dinner.

A new study by the University of Alabama at Birmingham found that when people only ate between 8:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. it helped them burn way more fat than people eating three meals a day . . . even though they ate the same number of calories.

The people who stopped eating at 2:00 P.M. also found themselves hungry less often than the people who were eating all day long . . . which is basically the opposite of what you'd think.

So why does this happen? The researchers think your body quickly adapts to eating less often and produces less of the hormone ghrelin that makes you hungry . . . and more of the hormone peptide YY that makes you feel full.

**7-Eleven REALLY wants people to start using their delivery app called 7NOW. So today they're offering a promotion: They're going to give 500 people who use the app a free pair of Apple AirPods.

The headphones normally cost $160, but how can you get them for free? Download the app and let it send you notifications. Then, at some point today, you'll get an alert saying the contest is open. And then you have to buy $50 worth of stuff to have delivered.

If you're one of the first 500 people to get in your order, you'll get a free pair of AirPods. So you'll have to be FAST.

**Most of us already have several streaming services . . . but there are DOZENS out there . . . and there are even more on the way, including Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and one from NBCUniversal. So where do you stop adding streaming services?

A new poll asked 2,200 Americans how much they're paying for on-demand entertainment now, and how much they'd be willing to pay.

. . . 66% of Americans said they already have one to two streaming services, like Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and HBO Now.

. . . 28% said they have three to four.

. . . 3% said they have five to six.

. . . 1% have seven to eight.

. . . 1% have nine to 10.

. . . And 1% have more than 10 streaming services.

That seems crazy, but 10 streaming services at an average of $12 a month is only $120 . . . and you might be paying MORE than that for cable TV. 34% said they spend $51 to $100 per month on cable . . . 28% said they shell out $101 to $150 . . . and 16% said it's more like $151 to $200.

**Kanye West is coming out with a brand-new fashion line called “Sunday Service.”

According to WWD, West filed the official trademark at the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 19 to include “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops.”

The inspiration behind the brand name comes from Kanye’s weekly worship sessions with friends and family. If you didn’t already know, Kanye performs Gospel-like versions of his songs with a choir every single week. Think, mini Kanye concert meets some sort of unique modern-day church.

**Most people today take showers more than baths. But if you have trouble sleeping, you might want to reconsider.

Researchers at the University of Texas looked at over 5,000 previous studies that linked water-based activities with sleep quality. And they found a lot of evidence that a hot bath before bed can help you fall asleep faster.

It works because it improves circulation, which starts moving heat away from your core. In the long run, a hot bath actually LOWERS your body temperature.

And that's good for sleep, because our bodies naturally run a little cooler at night . . . about 1 or 2 degrees lower than when we're awake. So taking a bath essentially just gives you a head start on that. According to the study, it can help you fall asleep an average of 10 minutes faster.

