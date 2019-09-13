96 Second News: HGTV Property Brothers Visit Pasadena School

**Burnett Elementary in Pasadena was selected out of thousands of applications to receive a new library from the stars of HGTV's hit show 'Property Brothers.'

Thursday, the students, faculty, and members of the community got a first look at the new space. It has brighter walls, LED lighting, hundreds of new books and upgraded technology.

Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott said Burnett Elementary's application for their library makeover campaign stuck out to them because it detailed how they reacted to Hurricane Harvey.

The majority of the students' homes flooded. Principal Jae Lee used a Kayak to rescue people and the school opened its doors so people could get connected to resources.

"The fact that a bunch of people put hard work into it and put so much time into it just to fix the library for us is amazing," said Celeste Casarez, a 4th grader.

Jonathan and Drew read to the students in the reading nook before cutting the ribbon.

ABC 13

**Saturday Night Live is adding three new faces to its cast.

Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang will join the show's 45th season as featured players. They come aboard following the departure of Leslie Jones, who left the sketch comedy series after five years to concentrate on upcoming movie projects and a Netflix comedy special.

Jones is, at the moment, the only departing castmember. Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon has signed a new deal to return.

Saturday Night Live's 45th season is set to bow Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Back in June, Oreo announced they'd be running another MYSTERY FLAVOR promotion. They did it a few years ago, and everyone immediately knew the flavor was Fruity Pebbles, which tasted, well, not good between chocolate cookies.

Well . . . Oreo just announced the new mystery flavor will hit stores on Monday. "Ready your mind and prepare your taste buds because the Mystery Oreo could be anything, from a combination of two current Oreo flavors to an entirely new flavor," a rep for the brand told Delish.

And if you guess it correctly at MysteryOreo.com, you'll be entered to win $50,000. ​

DELISH

**A new study found the average American will spend a total of $121,082 going on DATES over the course of their lifetime. And it doesn't end when you settle down and get married. Spending actually goes UP.

The average person spends $168 a month on dates. But people who are married spend $186 a month on dates. 28% of people said they'd go into debt to keep dating. And yes, we do tend to overspend on dates just to impress the other person. But that urge ends around date number six.

The survey also asked people why they AVOID dating. And the price tag did make the top five, but it's not number one. Our top five excuses for not dating are: "I prefer hanging out with friends" . . . "I can't afford it" . . . "I'm not confident enough" . . . "I'm too introverted" . . . and "I don't like meeting new people." ​

NY POST

**It's Friday the 13th AND there's a full moon tonight. Which won't happen again for another 30 years. And if that makes you squirm a little, you're not alone.

Almost a third of Americans in a new survey admitted they're superstitious . . . including 9% who said they're VERY superstitious. That's about 1 in 11 people. 66% claimed they're either "not very superstitious" or "not superstitious at all."

Men were much more likely to say they're very superstitious . . . 16% compared to just 2% of women. And young people are more superstitious than older people are. 23% of people between 25 and 34 said they're very superstitious, versus 1% of people over 55.

**Popeyes has an interesting solution for customers waiting to try the new chicken sandwich - bring your own bun and make it yourself!

The fast food chain sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches after starting a Chicken Wars that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted a video announcing its new "BYOB" solution. "It's basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun..." Popeyes suggested that customers bring their own bun and order the three tenders - assembly required.

It hopes this substitute will help get customers through this difficult time until chicken sandwiches are back in stock.

ABC 13

**Here's a good opportunity if you drink Starbucks every day . . .

The website Business.org is looking for a, quote, "Starbucks addict" who'd be willing to stop going there for a month . . . and go to only local, independent coffee shops instead. And you'd have to document all of it on social media.

They'll pay the person $1,000 to do it. Add that to the money you'd save by not paying Starbucks prices for a month, and suddenly it's sounding pretty lucrative.

If you're interested, you can apply at Business.org before the end of the month.

**This will be a shocker to many, but HALLE BERRY is NOT perfect. Gasp! What??

The other day she posted a picture of her hand with a butterfly on it. And she said, quote, "Today I was touched by an angel. #SpiritAnimal"

The picture was nice enough, but at least one person noticed that Halle's hand was looking a little rough. He . . . because let's face it, it had to be a "he" . . . said, quote, "The hands of a construction worker."

But Halle had fun with it. She replied with three of those "crying laughing" emojis, and said, quote, "I knew somebody was gonna crack on the hand."​

**New in Theaters:

1. "Hustlers" (R)

Constance Wu leads a team of New York strippers who scam a bunch of men who work on Wall Street. Jennifer Lopez is her mentor when she starts dancing and the other hustlers are Keke Palmer and "Riverdale's" Lili Reinhart. Julia Stiles is also in it as a journalist who interviews them after they get caught, Usher has a cameo as himself, and the other girls at the club include Cardi B and Lizzo.

2. "The Goldfinch" (R)

Ansel Elgort's mother was killed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13, and all he has to remember her by is her favorite painting, which was stolen from the museum the day she died. It's based on a Pulitzer Prize winning novel.

The kid from "Pete's Dragon", Oakes Fegley, is the younger version of Ansel Elgort and Finn Wolfhard from "Stranger Things"is his friend in the flashbacks. The rest of the cast includes Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, and Luke Wilson.​​