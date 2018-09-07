96 Second News: A 'High School Musical' TV Series Is Coming; Burt Reynolds Passed Away

**Burt Reynolds passed away yesterday at the age of 82. He suffered a heart attack. He had heart problems for a while, and his rep said Burt was very frail recently, and had been in and out of the hospital.

TMZ has a 911 call, where a guy says Burt is having trouble breathing and chest pain. Burt was awake, but he wasn't answering questions. The call was made just after noon yesterday.

Burt was obviously a HUGE movie star in the '70s, but he was first known for his 1960s TV roles in "Gunsmoke", "Hawk", and later "Dan August".

His breakout movie role was "Deliverance", and that led to a series of box office hits including "The Longest Yard", "Semi-Tough", "Hooper", "The Cannonball Run", "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas", and the "Smokey and the Bandit"movies.

**If you never signed up for any social media accounts, you'd be slightly richer right now…and here’s why…

According to a new survey, more than half of people have bought something they saw a celebrity or influencer promoting on social media.

And they've spent an average of $511 on those things.

But the majority of us don't really regret it . . . we actually LIKE getting ideas for new stuff to buy from social media.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Nun" (R)

This movie is in the same universe as the "Conjuring" and "Annabelle" movies and acts as another prequel to both. This one's set in 1952, and tells the origin of the evil nun character that attacked the Warren family in the second "Conjuring" movie.

It stars Taissa Farmiga from "American Horror Story", and Mexican-American actor Demian Bichir from "The Bridge".

2. "Peppermint" (R)

Jennifer Garner wakes up from a coma to learn that her husband and daughter were murdered by a local drug lord. But when a corrupt justice system fails to bring their killers to justice she spends the next five years plotting her own revenge.

**Turns out the upcoming "Oscars" will NOT have the oddly-controversial "popular" movie category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is postponing the introduction of the new “popular” Oscar category it had intended to introduce at its upcoming 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

The Academy announced yesterday that it is shelving the idea for now, because launching it nine months into the year would create, quote, "challenges for films that have already been released."

They also said, quote, "There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members."

**Disney's "High School Musical" TV series will be called "High School Musical: The Musical". If that sounds silly, bear with me . . . it makes sense:

The show is about a high school that stages a production of "High School Musical" . . . and finds out that, quote, "[just> as much drama happens off-stage as on stage."

Each episode will include a new version of a classic "High School Musical" song, plus an ORIGINAL number.

"High School Musical: The Musical" will be a 10-episode series, and it'll air on Disney's streaming service . . . which isn't even launching until late 2019.

**The coroner's report on DOLORES O'RIORDAN of the CRANBERRIES says her death was an ACCIDENT. Basically, she drank too much and drowned in her bathtub.

The cop who responded to the call back in January found her submerged in the tub in her London hotel room. There was a bottle of champagne and five miniature bottles of booze nearby.

Her blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit for driving.

**A reporter named Syan Rhodes from KPRC was doing man-on-the-street interviews recently, when she asked some British guy what he was doing in Houston. He told her he was in town playing with a band.

She asked him, quote, "Is it, like, a band I would recognize?" He replied, "Probably, yeah." Turns out it was DEF LEPPARD guitarist PHIL COLLEN. To be fair, the reporter looks pretty young.

Rhodes posted the video on Twitter, and said, quote, "Sometimes your "man on the street" interview turns out to be a MAJOR ROCK STAR!!! Nice to meet you Phil Collen!!!"

**Dunkin’ Donuts might be looking to shorten its two-word name to just “Dunkin’.”

This got people talking after they noticed signage in certain locations in the country dropped the “Donuts.”

The food website Delish reports that a name change now seems likely because as of last month, 30 more of the Massachusetts-based company’s locations across Boston and one in NYC were seen displaying only “Dunkin'” logos.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement, “Dunkin’ Donuts has been testing signage in a few locations across the country that refers to the brand simply as ‘Dunkin’. We do not plan to make any decisions regarding the branding until later this year.”

**Party of Five is heading back to TV…

A reboot of the series, which originally starred Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf and Matthew Fox, has been picked up by Freeform.

Freeform announced the news Thursday, revealing the pilot order “will be a modern reimagining of the groundbreaking original series.”

Party of Five first aired in 1994 and followed the lives of the five Salinger siblings, whose parents died in a car accident at the hands of a drunk driver. It ended after six seasons in 2000.

“Twenty-five years ago, we imagined a story about five kids navigating the world after the untimely death of their parents,” executive producers Amy Lippman and Christoper Keyser said in a statement.

Lippman and Keyser went on to explain that the reboot will focus more on current issues in America.

**Somewhere in the Hollywood Hills, there’s a woman trying on Kim Kardashian West‘s next outfit.

No, it’s not her assistant, nor is it a fellow member of the KarJenner family. Instead, it’s one of the hand-selected women with a body that’s (somehow) shaped exactly Kardashian West’s, down to the very last measurement.

“There are fit models — we have gotten people who have my exact same measurements — and they try on all the clothes, photograph it, do the fittings for hours every day of all the different Yeezy looks,” explains the star, who is featured in PEOPLE’s annual style issue as one of our best-dressed stars of 2018.