96 Second News: Hootie And The Blowfish Are Reuniting; The Biggest Holiday Stressers

**HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH are reuniting! Yesterday, they announced their first full-scale tour in more than a decade, and their first new album in over 13 years. There are no details on the album yet, but the tour dates are already out.

It kicks off in Virginia Beach on May 30th, and will hit 44 cities before wrapping September 13th, with a homecoming concert in Columbia, South Carolina. It'll be called the Group Therapy Tour.

BARENAKED LADIES will be the opening band, although unlike Hootie, they won't be the same band they were in the '90s. Singer Steven Page left in 2009, and he isn't returning.

The show will hit Houston on June 14th at the Cynthia Woodlands Pavillion.

**KATY PERRY can hang out with her boyfriend ORLANDO BLOOM anytime she wants, but on Sunday, she paid $50,000 just to hang out with him. To be fair, she did it for charity.

Katy was a performer at the One Love Malibu benefit concert, to raise money for people affected by one of the California wildfires, and the festivities included auctioning off lunch and a motorcycle ride with Orlando.

She seemed to have mixed feelings about it from the beginning. She told the crowd, quote, "When you're on the motorcycle with him, you're holding him in a way that I am not excited about! You're holding his pecs and his six-pack . . . and it's so glorious!"

A woman named Laura bid $20,000 . . . and it seemed like that was going to take it. Until Katy jumped in and said, quote, "Laura, I'm sorry . . . I'm buying it for $50,000."

To be fair though, $20,000 was the opening bid and they weren't getting any other takers. Katy may have simply been making sure the auction was a success so more money would go to the wildfire victims.

**Bad news for those who love fries. A Harvard professor says you should only eat six fries at a time as a proper portion.

Eric Rimm made the declaration in an article for the New York Times. Rimm, who works at Harvard's Nutrition Department, says fries are "starch bombs."

A recent study found that people who ate fries two or three times a week had higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

To avoid going over the six-fry limit, doctors recommend that you share a plate of fries with friends, alongside healthier foods.

ABC 13

**Even if you love the holidays, there's a part of you that hates all the STRESS that comes with them . . .

Two new surveys on holiday stress just came out. They found 88% of us find the holidays stressful. And for people who have to travel, it's 98%. Here are three more stats about holiday stress:

1. The average couple will get in SEVEN holiday-related FIGHTS this year. The most common things we fight about are where to spend the holidays, and how much to spend on gifts. 13% of us have also argued about whether to get a real tree or a fake tree.

2. Overall, the five most stressful things about this time of year are buying presents . . . managing your budget . . . cooking . . . prepping the house for guests . . . and cleaning up before and after you have people over.

3. 67% of people traveling for the holidays say staying with family is stressful. And 48% of us think we'd get along with them a little better if we stayed somewhere else.

PR NEWSWIRE

**A guy named Dennis Brown the Second proposed to his girlfriend Atara Dallas last week in Miami. And he's a designer, so he went all out . . . we're talking rose petals on the floor, he had a giant poster made of a poem he wrote for her, and more.

But one detail REALLY stands out: He bought her SIX different rings, so she could pick the one she wanted.

The whole thing feels like he set it up to go viral, and it is . . . but maybe not how he wanted. Some people think the six rings are an amazing gesture . . . but other people are criticizing him for it.

One woman tweeted, quote, "If a man proposes with six rings, he's indecisive [or> he doesn't know me well. Either way it's a flag."

But Atara apparently liked it a lot. She said YES, and went with the ring with a teardrop-shaped diamond.

NEW YORK POST

**MADONNA and LADY GAGA have had beef for a long time, and yesterday, things heated up again.

During interviews for "A Star is Born", Lady Gaga has repeatedly dropped versions of this quote: "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one who does, and it just changes your whole life."

Well, Madonna posted a video on her Instagram story of herself back in the '80s saying, "If there's 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

And she also posted a photo of herself with the caption "Don't [Eff> with Me Monday." Gaga hasn't responded. The quotes are similar enough . . . but it's worth noting that it's the OPPOSITE of Gaga's.

Lady Gaga is saying she was inspired by having one person believe in her . . . Madonna was saying she was motivated by having one person NOT believe in her.

PAGE SIX

**"Forbes" magazine released their annual list of the highest-paid YouTube stars . . . and at the top is a seven-year-old kid who made $22 million this year reviewing toys. Here's the top 5 list:

1. Ryan ToysReview. A 7-year-old kid who made $22 million reviewing toys and selling a line of "collectibles and more" at Walmart.

2. Jake Paul. He's Logan Paul's brother and his hijinks brought in $21.5 million.

3. Dude Perfect. $20 million. Five guys who do "feats of dexterity" and trick shots.

4. DanTDM. $18.5 million. He's a British gamer who specializes in Minecraft.

5. Beauty mogul Jeffree Star, $18 million. He also has a cosmetics line.

FORBES

**PETE DAVIDSON's been having a rough year. Even when things were good with ARIANA GRANDE, the public was giving him hell. And he decided to unload yesterday on Instagram.

He said, quote, "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference . . .

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about [borderline personality disorder> and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

But he added, quote, "I just want you guys to know, no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is . . . I see you and I love you."

-- A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

**In a new interview with "Paper" magazine, LINDSAY LOHAN has a simple request. She says, quote, "I would love to know why I get constantly clobbered in the press.

"I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it's that one thing that will be focused on."

She also says, quote, "I love working with kids and I love giving back. But people don't like talking about the good stuff. It's really crazy to me and it makes me really sad."

But she adds, quote, "I've realized you just have to smile and wave. Smile and wave, boys, smile and wave."

PAPER MAGAZINE