96 Second News: Is THIS The Hottest Christmas Toy Of The Year? Kendall Jenner Highest Paid Model

**Apparently, the HOTTEST toy of this Christmas season is . . . the Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn.

If you're not familiar, it's a $50 unicorn doll that POOPS a glittery slime out of a heart-shaped hole.

Be warned though...f you do get this for your child be careful . . . the glitter poop can be hard to clean if you let it sit too long.

Check it out!

Unicorn that poops glitter is this year's hot holiday toy https://t.co/OqlzwtZomU pic.twitter.com/RzLkAlft4f — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2018

NEW YORK POST

**A new survey asked people what New Year's resolutions they're planning to make for next year. And here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Exercise more, 59%.

2. Eat healthier, 54%.

3. Save money, 51%.

4. Lose weight, 48%.

5. Reduce stress, 38%.

6. Stick to a budget, 35%.

7. Get more sleep, 31%.

8. Spend more time with family, 30%.

9. Learn a new skill, 27%.

10. Travel more, 24%.

YOU GOV

**The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced their upcoming Class of 2019. Here it is: Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music, and the Zombies.

This was the first time that Def Leppard, Roxy Music, and Stevie Nicks were nominated, although Stevie was previously inducted in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac. That makes her the FIRST woman to get into the Rock Hall TWICE.

Janet Jackson joins her older brothers Michael Jackson (Class of 2001) and the Jackson 5 (1997) as members of the Hall.

Radiohead seemed underwhelmed. They released this statement: "[We've> been surprised to learn of our induction. [We> thank the Hall of Fame voting body and extend congratulations to this year's fellow inductees."

Def Leppard won the fan vote, which only counts as one vote among more than a thousand . . . but apparently that was just as important as their induction.

The ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29th and HBO will air an edited version of the event at some point.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Once Upon a Deadpool" (PG-13)

Fred Savage joins Ryan Reynolds for a PG-13 version of "Deadpool 2". They've cut out the R-rated profanity, graphic violence, and explicit material so it's, quote, "filtered through the prism of childlike innocence." But it still really pushes the edge.

2. "The Mule" (R)

Clint Eastwood is hurting for cash and takes a driving job before he realizes he's now a drug mule for a Mexican cartel. And he becomes their best runner, since no one suspects an old man of being a drug smuggler. Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena are the DEA agents chasing him.

The rest of the cast includes Alison Eastwood as Clint's long-neglected daughter, Taissa Farmiga as his granddaughter, Laurence Fishburne as the head of the DEA team hunting the cartel, and Andy Garcia as the cartel boss.

3. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (PG)

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales, a kid who becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and then somehow crosses paths with more spider-heroes from other dimensions. Jake Johnson from "New Girl" is the Peter Parker Spider-Man who mentors him.

The other heroes include Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, John Mulaney as the talking pig Spider-Ham, and Nicolas Cageas Spider-Man Noir, a darker version of Spidey in a hat whose costume is based on an old World War I airman's uniform.

**DAX SHEPARD took to Instagram to deny that he cheated on KRISTEN BELL with Mary Poppins' granddaughter.

Kayti Edwards is technically the STEP-granddaughter of JULIE ANDREWS, and she came forward with some pictures of herself making out with Dax in a photo booth. She claims they were from 2009, when he was already with Kristen. And she says she and Dax were together later that night.

But Dax says the pics were actually from 2005, which is pre-Kristen. He also says Kayti has played this game before.

Quote, "That photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt."

DAILY MAIL

**GISELE BUNDCHEN was the highest paid model in the world from 2003 to 2016. Last year, KENDALL JENNER dethroned her, and this year she held onto the title.

Kendall made $22.5 million over the past year, which was a lot more than the runner-up, KARLIE KLOSS, who "only" made $13 million. CHRISSY TEIGEN and ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY tied for third with $11.5 million.

CARA DELEVINGNE and Gisele tied for fifth with $10 million apiece. Gisele announced her retirement from the runway a few years back, but on "Ellen" this week, she said she's nowhere near retiring from modeling.

FORBES

**POST MALONE's line of Crocs sold-out within minutes on earlier this week.

Post wears Crocs all the time, and his signature version went on sale on Tuesday, and they sold out in 10 minutes. The Crocs are neon yellow, feature a saw blade and a snake, and they cost $59.99. Post even designed them himself.

Now, people are selling them for HUNDREDS online.

This is his second collaboration. The white ones he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

CNN