96 Second News: Houston Astros' Josh Reddick Expecting Twins; Beyonce Has Two More Specials On The Way

**Astros fans are hoping Josh Reddick has a busy October, but it turns out he'll at least get a double.

Reddick and his wife Georgette are expecting twins in October. The Astros' star posted the announcement on Easter morning with egg puns and two onsie Astros jerseys. The couple also posted their gender reveal. They each hit a baseball filled with blue powder to find out that both twins are boys.

The couple married in January at a Spider-Man themed wedding. Congrats!

ABC 13

**Days after the release of Beyonce's new documentary, Homecoming, on Netflix, Variety reports that the singer inked a three-project deal with the streaming service, meaning there's two more specials in the works.

According to the outlet, Homecoming, on which Bey is credited as executive producer, writer and director, earned her $20 million from Netflix. Varietyclaims she's earning a whopping $60 million total for her three-project deal.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the deal, with many speculating on what the GRAMMY winner will release next -- and others insisting the pricetag was low considering Netflix's recent $100 million Shonda Rhimes and $250 Ryan Murphy deals.

ET ONLINE

**Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have called it quits after two years of marriage.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep announced in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, April 19. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The estranged couple share 6-year-old son Angelo. Adele, 30, and Konecki, 45, went public with their relationship in January 2012. Six months later, she announced that she was pregnant with the pair’s first child together, who arrived that October.

US WEEKLY

**The minds behind "The Magical Brunch" promise to leave you enchanted with its 2-hour event coming to Houston.



The Australian-based company behind the event says participants are encouraged to come in costume.



Disney fans will enjoy light refreshments of tea, coffee, juice and sparkling water, along with a high tea inspired food offering.



If that wasn't enough, ticket holders can sing along to all their favorite Disney tunes.



While the company has not announced dates or a venue for its Houston event, they say tickets are extremely limited.





**Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” ascended to the top of domestic box office charts, conjuring $26.5 million when it opened in 3,372 North American theaters.

“La Llorona” is the latest horror movie to outperform expectations, further cementing the genre as one of the most reliable box office draws. Even so, “La Llorona” and other new releases “Breakthrough” and “Penguins” couldn’t salvage movie theaters from suffering the worst Easter weekend showing in almost 15 years. This weekend’s offerings amassed a combined $112 million in ticket sales, the lowest haul since 2005, according to Comscore. The decline in sales is likely because the rest of Hollywood avoided opening a big movie ahead of Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which is expected to crush records when it debuts on April 26.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Queen Elizabeth II turned 93 on Sunday and her grandson and his wife, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were quick to pay tribute to Her Majesty on Instagram.

Ahead of the royal's Easter service, the couple posted a series of pics of Queen Elizabeth, along with the message: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! --Harry & Meghan."

Among the photos posted is a black-and-white photo of the queen at a young age as well as some flashback images of her with Harry and his brother, Prince William, when they were children. There are also pics of Queen Elizabeth with Meghan and Harry.

ETONLINE

**Saturday marked Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean's 26th anniversary of being a boy band. According to Entertainment Tonight, the group celebrated the major milestone with a heartwarming throwback of the five singers in their early days, singing at a high school gym.

"On this day in 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. From performing in high school gyms to heading out on a world tour this summer (plus a #1 album!!), never could the five of us have imagined what the past 26 years would hold," the heartfelt message read. "Thank you all ❤️ Here’s to many more years! #KTBSPA #BSB26."

The singers are currently closing out theirLarger Than Life Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood this weekend, but will be hitting the US with their new tour this summer and stopping in Houston in August.

**ABC is staging LIVE remakes of episodes of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons".

The show will air on May 22nd. It'll be 90 minutes long, and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host it with Norman Lear, who created both shows. The cast that's been announced so far is awesome: Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will play Archie and Edith Bunker, and Ellie Kemper will play their daughter Gloria.

Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will play George and "Weezie" Jefferson. Justina Machado from the "One Day at a Time" reboot and "Jane the Virgin" will play their maid, Florence. And Will Ferrell will play their neighbor Tom Willis.

The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

E ONLINE

**A Website Will Edit You Into Fake Vacation Photos for Instagram

One out of seven people admit they've LIED about a vacation to impress people . . . and a lot of that lying happens on social media. Now there's a website that can HELP you sell the lie.

It's called FakeAVacation.com. And for $20 and up, they'll edit a picture of you into vacation spots, including Hawaii, Disneyland, the Grand Canyon . . . or anywhere else you want.

The examples on their website don't look amazing . . . like, you can REALLY tell that it's a Photoshop job. But I guess that's what Instagram filters are for.

NEW YORK POST