96 Second News: Houston Astros' Josh Reddick Is Married, 2019 Oscar Nominations Announced

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is a married man!



Josh married his longtime love Georgette 'Jett' Elkins in a ceremony at the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Georgia over the weekend.



According to ABC 13, during the affair, Reddick's Spider-Man vest peeked out of his suit coat after the couple said "I do," but if that's the only hint of Peter Parker's alias you were expecting, you'd be mistaken.



Josh and Jett also had a 4-tiered wedding cake, which featured one half of the cake in Spider-Man blue and red.

The pair, who Josh captioned on Instagram as the new tag team champs, also made a wrestling-themed entrance to their reception. Both of them wore red robes fashioned after something that Ric Flair would wear, and of course, had wrestling belts to match.

Congrats!

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were just announced, and here is the full list:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Directing

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mira!

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“I’ll Fight” (RBG)

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

**Were you one of the runners who braved the cold this past weekend for the marathon? Wanna do it again in 2020? Early registration is now open for the Chevron Houston Marathon, the Aramco Half Marathon and the We Are Houston 5K.



If you get your registration in before June 5, the full marathon will cost $140, and the half marathon will cost $125.



If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 27,000 participants.

ABC 13

**The Oscars are just around the corner, and this morning we'll finally find out who's nominated.



Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani will be making the announcement this morning at 7:20 a.m.

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.



As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. There will be no host this year.

**Fifty-seven years after the franchise was formed, the Houston Astros are getting a Hall of Fame.

Team president of business operations Reid Ryan confirmed the club will unveil official plans for an Astros Hall of Fame, presented by Houston Methodist. Construction is slated to begin in March on the hall, which will replace Home Run Alley between center field and the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park.

Hall of Fame Alley will be completed by opening day, and an inaugural 16-man class will be enshrined on Hall of Fame weekend Aug. 2-4. The inaugural class of Astros Hall of Famers will include the nine players whose numbers have been retired by the franchise — Nolan Ryan, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Jose Cruz, Jimmy Wynn, Don Wilson, Larry Dierker, Jim Umbricht and Mike Scott.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**January is the most popular month to call in sick to work when you're NOT really sick, according to a new survey. December is second.

The weather stinks in winter, and you're still recovering from the holidays in January. So it makes sense that leaving the house is a little harder to do. Overall, 33% of people admitted they've called in sick when they weren't sick at all.

Here are the top six reasons we take a sick day when we're not really sick . . .

1. To rest and relax.

2. To spend time with family.

3. To run errands.

4. To avoid traveling to work in bad weather.

5. To hang out with friends.

6. To avoid a specific work event, like a meeting or presentation.

80% of people who've faked a sick day said they do it once a year at most. 5% do it at least once a MONTH. 74% of us feel guilty about it, and 26% feel no guilt at all.

HR DRIVE

**There's a New Phone Case with a Built-in Fork and Spoon

There's a Kickstarter right now for the "sphoon_phork" . . . which is a smart phone case with a removable fork and spoon. And it'll run you $29 if you want one.

The people behind the Kickstarter almost sound like they're making FUN of the whole idea though, so it might be a joke. And it's getting a lot of press . . . but it's only gotten $178 toward its $11,000 goal.

MOBILE SYRUP

**"Glass" won the box office this weekend, with $40.6 million. It's now on track to make about $47 million over the four-day holiday weekend . . . but obviously it's too early to say for sure. That's good, but "Glass" wasn't the hit that some people expected.

Last week, predictions had the movie making up to $75 million over the four-day weekend. It's possible that it was hurt by bad reviews. It has a 36% critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, but the 'audience score' is a more respectable 79%.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Glass", $40.6 million.

2. "The Upside", $15.7 million. Up to $44 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: The Japanese anime "Dragon Ball Super: Broly", $10.7 million. Up to $21.1 million since last Wednesday.

4. "Aquaman", $10.3 million. Up to $304.3 million in its 5th week.

5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", $7.3 million. Up to $158.3 million in its 6th week.

**Potential new Hollywood super-couple alert: Britain's "Sun" tabloid says CHARLIZE THERON and BRAD PITT are dating.

A source says they've been friends for years through her ex, SEAN PENN . . . and they've been casually seeing each other since Christmas. They were spotted last weekend at the bar of the Chateau Marmont.

The source says, quote, "They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place . . . they both looked really happy."

Brad is 55, Charlize is 43.

**Netflix is bringing back "Unsolved Mysteries" …

"Unsolved Mysteries" started as a series of specials on NBC in 1987, then became a regular series in '88. It ran for nine seasons, then moved over to CBS for two more. Then Lifetime revived it from 2001 to 2002.

The new show will be like the old one: Spotlighting unsolved mysteries and asking the public to help crack the case. There will be 12 episodes, and each one will focus on a single case.

It's being done by the same people, and they promise to, quote, "maintain the chilling feeling" of the original.

The show’s original host, Robert Stack, passed away in 2003.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER