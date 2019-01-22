96 Second News: Houston Astros' Josh Reddick Is Married, 2019 Oscar Nominations Announced
Check out some fun pics from Josh's wedding over the weekend!
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is a married man!
Josh married his longtime love Georgette 'Jett' Elkins in a ceremony at the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Georgia over the weekend.
According to ABC 13, during the affair, Reddick's Spider-Man vest peeked out of his suit coat after the couple said "I do," but if that's the only hint of Peter Parker's alias you were expecting, you'd be mistaken.
Josh and Jett also had a 4-tiered wedding cake, which featured one half of the cake in Spider-Man blue and red.
The pair, who Josh captioned on Instagram as the new tag team champs, also made a wrestling-themed entrance to their reception. Both of them wore red robes fashioned after something that Ric Flair would wear, and of course, had wrestling belts to match.
Congrats!
I guess you could say our entrance was..........GLORIOUS #MARRIED #theNEWtagteamchamps #SheLooksHumiliated #Mr.&Mrs.Reddick #HoneymoonTime
The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were just announced, and here is the full list:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Best Directing
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mira!
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“I’ll Fight” (RBG)
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
**Were you one of the runners who braved the cold this past weekend for the marathon? Wanna do it again in 2020? Early registration is now open for the Chevron Houston Marathon, the Aramco Half Marathon and the We Are Houston 5K.
If you get your registration in before June 5, the full marathon will cost $140, and the half marathon will cost $125.
If you're thinking of registering but haven't quite committed, decide quickly -- the full and half marathons are each capped at 27,000 participants.
**The Oscars are just around the corner, and this morning we'll finally find out who's nominated.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani will be making the announcement this morning at 7:20 a.m.
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.
As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. There will be no host this year.
**Fifty-seven years after the franchise was formed, the Houston Astros are getting a Hall of Fame.
Team president of business operations Reid Ryan confirmed the club will unveil official plans for an Astros Hall of Fame, presented by Houston Methodist. Construction is slated to begin in March on the hall, which will replace Home Run Alley between center field and the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park.
Hall of Fame Alley will be completed by opening day, and an inaugural 16-man class will be enshrined on Hall of Fame weekend Aug. 2-4. The inaugural class of Astros Hall of Famers will include the nine players whose numbers have been retired by the franchise — Nolan Ryan, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Jose Cruz, Jimmy Wynn, Don Wilson, Larry Dierker, Jim Umbricht and Mike Scott.
**January is the most popular month to call in sick to work when you're NOT really sick, according to a new survey. December is second.
The weather stinks in winter, and you're still recovering from the holidays in January. So it makes sense that leaving the house is a little harder to do. Overall, 33% of people admitted they've called in sick when they weren't sick at all.
Here are the top six reasons we take a sick day when we're not really sick . . .
1. To rest and relax.
2. To spend time with family.
3. To run errands.
4. To avoid traveling to work in bad weather.
5. To hang out with friends.
6. To avoid a specific work event, like a meeting or presentation.
80% of people who've faked a sick day said they do it once a year at most. 5% do it at least once a MONTH. 74% of us feel guilty about it, and 26% feel no guilt at all.
**There's a New Phone Case with a Built-in Fork and Spoon
There's a Kickstarter right now for the "sphoon_phork" . . . which is a smart phone case with a removable fork and spoon. And it'll run you $29 if you want one.
The people behind the Kickstarter almost sound like they're making FUN of the whole idea though, so it might be a joke. And it's getting a lot of press . . . but it's only gotten $178 toward its $11,000 goal.
**"Glass" won the box office this weekend, with $40.6 million. It's now on track to make about $47 million over the four-day holiday weekend . . . but obviously it's too early to say for sure. That's good, but "Glass" wasn't the hit that some people expected.
Last week, predictions had the movie making up to $75 million over the four-day weekend. It's possible that it was hurt by bad reviews. It has a 36% critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, but the 'audience score' is a more respectable 79%.
Here's this weekend's Top 5:
1. NEW: "Glass", $40.6 million.
2. "The Upside", $15.7 million. Up to $44 million in its 2nd week.
3. NEW: The Japanese anime "Dragon Ball Super: Broly", $10.7 million. Up to $21.1 million since last Wednesday.
4. "Aquaman", $10.3 million. Up to $304.3 million in its 5th week.
5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", $7.3 million. Up to $158.3 million in its 6th week.
**Potential new Hollywood super-couple alert: Britain's "Sun" tabloid says CHARLIZE THERON and BRAD PITT are dating.
A source says they've been friends for years through her ex, SEAN PENN . . . and they've been casually seeing each other since Christmas. They were spotted last weekend at the bar of the Chateau Marmont.
The source says, quote, "They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place . . . they both looked really happy."
Brad is 55, Charlize is 43.
**Netflix is bringing back "Unsolved Mysteries" …
"Unsolved Mysteries" started as a series of specials on NBC in 1987, then became a regular series in '88. It ran for nine seasons, then moved over to CBS for two more. Then Lifetime revived it from 2001 to 2002.
The new show will be like the old one: Spotlighting unsolved mysteries and asking the public to help crack the case. There will be 12 episodes, and each one will focus on a single case.
It's being done by the same people, and they promise to, quote, "maintain the chilling feeling" of the original.
The show’s original host, Robert Stack, passed away in 2003.