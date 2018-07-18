Free hot dogs?? YES PLEASE.

**The Houston Astros once again rose to the occasion in the MLB All-Star Game last night.



With a 5-5 tie in the 10th inning in Washington, two Houston Astros - Alex Bregman and George Springer - hit back-to-back solo home runs to help the American League defeat the National League, 8-6.



Bregman, a first-time All-Star selection, was named the Most Valuable Player of the game.

**Michelle Williams is taking care of herself. The Destiny’s Child star revealed that she is seeking professional help for her mental health struggles.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for you wellbeing,” the 37-year-old singer began in an Instagram message to fans on Tuesday, July 17. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

She added: “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

**What better way to tease Stranger Things season 3 than to take viewers back to a mall food court from the 1980s?

Netflix released the brief clip on Monday, and instead of treating fans to a look at the Demogorgon or any other crazy things going on in Hawkins, Indiana, where the Netflix hit is set, the teaser provided an upbeat look at the fictional Starcourt Mall.

While the mall doesn’t reveal much of what’s to come on the third season of the sci-fi drama, Netflix has yet to confirm exactly when Stranger Things season 3 will premiere. The promo ends with the words, “Coming next summer.”

**Following Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle, the company announced they are bringing back the deal as a part of their bonus club.



Build-A-Bear's new promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.



Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.



The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's failed "pay your age" sale which was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.

**You can now pre-order a calendar featuring Galveston firefighters and adoptable animals from the Galveston Island Humane Society.



The city tweeted out a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot.



The Galveston Heroes and Hounds calendar raised over $20,000 last year for the Humane Society.

**As part of an effort to get customers to download the McDonald’s app, the fast food chain is sweetening the deal with some offers that are almost too good to be true.

Believe it or not, one such coupon will give app users a free medium fries every Friday. To get your free, sodium-packed eats, all you need to do is download the app, and make a purchase of at least $1, which is especially easy given the Golden Arches’ beloved Dollar Menu.

The free fry promotion, which quietly began last Friday, isn’t just going to last for a week or two. Instead, McDonald’s plans to run this epic deal through December 30, 2018.

**There's been a big trend over the past few years of high fashion companies selling the DUMBEST jeans possible.

We're talking everything from jeans with pre-ripped butt cheeks to jeans that look like one pair tucked into another pair. And here's the latest . . .

A fashion company called Cie Denim just released UPSIDE-DOWN JEANS. Like, the belt loops go around your ankles, the pockets are right there facing downward on your calves, and the fly is down there too.

But since they have to stay on, they've also got a fly and a button on the top . . . which just makes them look SUPER confusing.

And they cost $495 . . . or $385, if you want the jorts version.

**Houston-area locations of James Coney Island is celebrating National Hot Dog Day today by rewarding the first 95 customers at each location with a free Original Coney.



The chain describes its claim to fame as a "masterpiece served on a hand-sliced, steamed bun with mustard, chili sauce and onions." All 19 Houston-area JCI Grill locations will offer the free treat, but you're urged to arrive early.

In addition, the restaurant chain will go a step further on Thursday, July 26 when National Chili Dog Day will be recognized. The JCI Grill located at 11940 Southwest Freeway will present a Throwback Thursday price of a nickel for hot dogs and chips, as well as 10-cent sodas, and 15-cent JCI Grill chili. The offer is valid only for this location and for dine-in.

**And since it's National Hot Dog Day, we've got the results of a recent survey on America's favorite hot dog TOPPINGS.

Ketchup is the favorite, which isn't that surprising. It got 25% of the vote. But it IS a little surprising that mustard didn't take second. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Ketchup.

2. Chili.

3. Mustard.

4. Cheese.

5. Relish.

6. Onions.

7. Sauerkraut.

8. Mayo.

9. Jalapeños.

10. Coleslaw.

**Yesterday, SNL's Leslie Jones told her 915,000 followers that she's NOT a happy customer of Jessica Alba's Honest company.

She said, quote, "You just lost a good customer. Jessica . . . I have used your company for more than three years now, and these last three orders have been a nightmare!!"

She didn't say WHAT the circumstances were . . . but since she's a celebrity, Jessica was quick to personally apologize on Twitter saying,

“Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right. I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours. JA”

**2019 RodeoHouston season tickets prices are going up.



The price for Chute Seats, Club Level, Field Level and Loge Level season tickets will remain the same, but a seat for each of the 20 Rodeo dates in the Upper Level will now go for $400. Those seats went for $360 last year.



The price for Action Seats has also increased by $25, according to rodeo organizers. A season ticket gets you into all 20 performances at a cost of $20 per concert on average for Upper Level seats.



Season ticket holders can add the George Strait shows to their order for a separate fee.



A limited number of season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m at www.RodeoHouston.com with a virtual waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.



The 2019 rodeo will run from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.