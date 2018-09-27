96 Second News: The Houston Dynamo Win The Open Cup; Big Brother Crowns A Winner

**The Houston Dynamo got a big win last night by beating ou the Philadelphia union 3-0 in the U.S. Open Cup championship at BBVA Compass Stadium.



Houston was propelled by two goals by Mauro Manotas, who scored in the 4th and 25th minutes. The Dynamo were also helped by an own-goal by the Union's Auston Trusty in the 65th minute.



The annual tournament runs concurrent with the MLS regular season and has no bearing on the Dynamo's record within league play.

**Season 20 of Big Brother wrapped up last night with JC Monduix, Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen fighting for the final Head of Household title. First, they had to compete in three HOH competitions.

Part two was a mental competition that included rock climbing, and part three, the final two members were tested with another trivia game, in which they stayed tied throughout the entire competition. It came down to a tie breaker and Kaycee won it all, becoming the final Head of Household.

As for America’s Favorite Houseguest, the winner of the $25,000 was Tyler. He also won $50,000 for coming in second place.

**Ashton Kutcher has officially signed over a home he once owned with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis.

Ashton bought a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009 with Rumer, whose mother is Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore. The property — a two-bedroom, four-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot ranch-style home — was originally purchased for $971,500, according to The Blast. Both Kutcher and Willis’ name was on the deed.

Willis filed documents in August stating that the co-ownership had been terminated and that all debt had been satisfied in full. The Blast also reported that property records show the house was “sold for $572,500 at the same time the new grant deed and quitclaim documents were filed.”

**How would you like an unfriendly-looking clown showing up on your doorstep? Probably not, unless maybe that clown was bringing you donuts? Ok, well then maybe.



Hurts Donuts is offering scary clown deliveries. You can call 346-387-9900 to schedule a delivery.

One “fan” was very pleased with this twisted idea saying, "Please deliver to my daughter. She's terrified of clowns."

You can also enter to win a dozen donuts delivered by a scary clown. Just go to the Hurts Donut Facebook page.

Hurts Donut Will Send A Scary Clown With Sweets Right To Your Front Door https://t.co/sw57bkwyc4 pic.twitter.com/SjTrGHPFJn — BuzzFeed Food (@BuzzFeedFood) September 26, 2018

**We all know the city of Houston is massive in size, but do you really think you could be without your car for an entire month?



Lyft is partnering with the University of Houston-Downtown to expand their "Ditch Your Car" program.



Students can get $450 to be without their car for 30 days, and instead, receive Lyft ride credits and one month memberships to METRO and Houston BCycle.



Fifty students will be selected for the program that will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 6.

**A Dutch engineering company just created a car that you move with your feet. Yes . . . like in "The Flintstones".

The big difference is that you don't have to run on the ground to make the car move . . . instead of a gas pedal, it's got a set of bicycle pedals. And to make the car go, you've gotta use 'em.

You don't use your feet to brake though, you use a hand brake on the steering wheel . . . kind of like how the brake on a bike works.

The people who created the car say you could burn 300 calories during your half-hour commute.

So when will we get these cars? That's not clear. They have an international patent on it, so we COULD see it over here at some point, but they're planning to start by selling it in the Netherlands.

**Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner is apparently OUT these days.

According to a new survey, three-quarters of Americans don't eat the traditional three meals a day anymore.

Today, the average person eats two meals and three snacks every day. The meal we're most likely to replace with some snacks is lunch.

So what are we eating for our "snack meals"? The five most common foods are: Cheese . . . crackers . . . fruit . . . chips . . . and nuts.

**Dina Lohan’s financial woes have caught up to her. The 56-year-old mother of Lindsay Lohan has filed for bankruptcy, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Dina claims to have $1,578,049 in debt, with the majority of it stemming from money owed to her mortgage company. She owes $4,651 in California state taxes and $9,000 in New York.

Dina also owes $10,000 to Honda and another $10,000 to her children’s former private school in South Huntington, New York. In addition, the bankruptcy filing states that she does not know how much debt she has accrued on her Victoria’s Secret credit card.

**M&M's Filled with "Nutella" Are Coming Next Year

There's a new flavor of M&M's coming . . . and they're filled with NUTELLA. Well . . . not actually Nutella, I guess they couldn't make that corporate partnership happen. They're filled with, quote, "hazelnut spread." In other words, generic Nutella.

Unfortunately, they're not coming out until next April.

**The statistics website FiveThirtyEight.com says the Houston Astros have the best chance to win this year's World Series. The Astros are a relatively safe pick, since they're also the reigning champs.

It's an ongoing poll. As of early this morning, the Astros have a 24% chance of winning it all. The Boston Red Sox are close behind with a 21% chance, and the Dodgers are third with 13%. Then, the Indians are fourth with a 9% chance, followed by the Cubs (7%) and the Yankees (6%).

