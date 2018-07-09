96 Second News: Houston Has 5 Astros In The All Star Game; Info On 'Bachelor' Houston Auditions

**This year, five Astros players will be present at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.



Sunday night, George Springer, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Jose Altuve were announced as part of the American League roster by ESPN.



This year's All-Star Game will take place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on July 17.



Altuve has joined the elite company with Rod Carew, Roberto Alomar, and Robinson Cano as the only AL second baseman to win fan elections four consecutive years. He is also the first Astros player to be the top vote-getter with 4.84 million votes.

This will be Alex Bregman's first year playing in the All-Star Game and George Springer's second straight year. Gerrit Cole's first appearance was in 2015 while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. For veterans like Altuve and Verlander, this is their sixth and seventh appearance, respectively.

Astros manager AJ Hinch has added Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash to his American League coaching staff for the All-Star Game, which already includes his entire staff in Houston.​

**Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently got engaged after a whirlwind rekindled romance, E! News confirmed on Sunday, following reports.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin have not commented.

"They are engaged and it happened Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay," a source told E! News exclusively. "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her. It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable. The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," the source said. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."

Justin and Hailey have been almost inseparable since they began dating about a month ago. They're no strangers to each other ... they've dated before, and it appears they hooked up again just after Justin and Selena Gomez broke up.

**Chris Paul is staying in Houston, woohoo!



The Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed free agent Chris Paul. The Rockets guard reportedly signed a four-year deal to stay in Houston.

Paul announced on Twitter a few weeks ago that he had "Unfinished Business" in Houston, which took Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals.



He missed the last two games of that series with an injury, and the Rockets wasted big leads in both of those games, but averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists last season with the Rockets, who went 65-17 led by Paul and newly minted NBA MVP James Harden.

**The Louvre Museum in Paris is now offering fans a unique tour inspired by Beyonce and Jay Z.



The couple filmed their latest music video at the iconic museum, which featured 17 of the most famous art pieces in the world.



Now, fans are getting the chance to go on a 90-minute tour of the same artworks.



For those who can't make it overseas, there's a guide to all pieces on the Louvre's website.

You can now take the Beyoncé and Jay-Z tour of The Louvre https://t.co/CJipqFTssR pic.twitter.com/4QLxskJmfy — ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2018

**A man in Canada had to be reminded of when not to call 911.



Police say the man's "emergency" happened after an Uber eats driver dropped off the man's order, complete with a cold hamburger and fries. The man became irritated and called the police to handle the situation.



As you can imagine, there was not much the police could do other than tell the man this was not a life or death situation.

**Casting for new season of the ‘The Bachelor’ has begun! Here is what ABC 13 has on their website: Houston, do you have the charm, style and charisma it takes to find true love on the popular, romantic ABC reality series? Eligible women who feel they could become America's next leading lady invited to The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers.



Start now by completing the application. Houston auditions will be: Thursday July 19, 2018 FROM: 5PM - 9PM The Downtown Aquarium, Houston 410 Bagby Street Houston, TX 77002

SIGN UP HERE

**Costco is making some changes on the food court menu as the warehouse chain shakes things up a bit.



It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations.



You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50. You'll also notice some healthier additions including a new acai fruit bowl, an organic burger and plant-based protein salad.

**According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report 2018, Chick Fil A was favored over other fast food restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.



But when it came to full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse outpolled Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster.



This year, 22,500 customers were surveyed about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.



Then both categories scored restaurants (on a scale of zero to 100 points) on food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, beverage quality, restaurant cleanliness and layout, food variety, beverage variety, and website satisfaction.



Chick-fil-A scored 87 for the third year in a row. Panera Bread came in second at 81 and Subway ranked third with 80.

**Houston Astros Josh Reddick is scheduled to hold an autograph session at the Whataburger on Fuqua St today, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. It would probably be smart to get there a little early, the first 225 fans with wristbands are guaranteed an autograph from Reddick.



**Last week, JJ Watt asked his 5.4 million Twitter followers for the best Italian restaurant in Houston and he got nearly 2,000 responses.

What’s the best Italian restaurant in Houston? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 5, 2018

Watt got plenty of decent responses, ranging from Coltivare in the Heights, Paulie's on Westheimer, Riva's in the heart of Montrose, Mandola's Deli off Leeland, and Carrabba's Italian Grill (but only the original one). Many fans chimed in with their favorite hometown spots around the area.

Since pizza is also Italian he was pointed toward such pedestrian delights as Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Cici's Pizza, and Sbarro. There is only one Sbarro's in Houston proper and it's in the food court at the Galleria at last check. First Colony Mall, League City, and Missouri City also have locations. There were zero mentions of Papa John's, which Watt is a pitchman for.

The overwhelming favorite was Olive Garden and the chain's never-ending pasta bowls. At last check there were over 20 locations in the Houston area so we're sure he's covered.

**Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffett to become the world's third-richest person. He's now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett.

Zuckerberg only trails Amazon's Jeff Bezos with $142 billion and Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $94.2 billion.

And now for the first time the three richest people all made their fortunes from technology.

Zuckerberg just passed Buffett on Friday, when Facebook shares climbed 2.4%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

**As expected, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $76 million. That's up from the original "Ant-Man's" $57.2 million opening back in 2015.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Ant-Man and the Wasp", $76 million.

2. "Incredibles 2", $29 million. Up to $504.4 million in its 4th week.

3. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", $28.6 million. Up to $333.3 million in its 3rd week.

4. NEW: "The First Purge", $17.2 million. Up to $31.1 million since Wednesday.

5. "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", $7.3 million. Up to $35.3 million in its 2nd week.

**Golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head-to-head in a $10 million winner-take-all "death match." It's unclear when it'll happen, but according to Golf.com, it ALMOST happened last week, but they couldn't get it together in time.

It's been in the works for a few months, ever since they played a practice round together.

And at this year's Players Championship, they were paired together and Phil said, quote, "The excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking: 'Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match."

The showdown was originally supposed to happen last week, but they were negotiating with a network, and it didn't come together in time. Phil says they're working on finding a new date. There's no word which network it is.