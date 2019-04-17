96 Second News: How To Avoid 'Avengers: Endgame Spoilers; Salma Hayek's Husband's HUGE Donation To Notre Dame Church

**SALMA HAYEK's husband, French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, and his father are pledging 100 million Euros to rebuild Notre Dame. That comes to about $113 million.

The Pinault family is CRAZY rich. They either own, or own shares in, companies like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Christie's Auction House, and Stella McCartney, to name a few.

And he's not the only one opening his wallet.

The guy who runs Louis Vuitton pledged $233 million . . . the cosmetics company Loreal pledged $113 million . . . and so didthe French petroleum company Total. Apple CEO Tim Cook also promised Apple would pledge an undisclosed amount.

Overall, the promised donations have already cleared more than $700 million.

WASHINGTON POST

**Either late Monday or early Tuesday morning, a 5-minute video of SPOILERS for "Avengers: Endgame" hit the internet, and now everyone is freaking out.

And if you don’t wanna know what happens before you watch the movie in the theater, a few websites have put together guides to avoiding spoilers. Here are a few of their tips:

1. Mute certain words or phrases on Twitter. You know, character names like "Thanos", words like "infinity" or "gauntlet", or how about "Avengers: Endgame" itself?

2. Avoid or mute certain subreddits. There are specific ones where you're more likely to find spoilers, but it might be wise to avoid Reddit altogether.

3. On Facebook, you can mute or snooze certain accounts you might expect to give out spoilers. You can also install something called "Social Fixer" to mute certain words or phrases.

4. On social media in general, disable auto-playing videos and close out your DMs.

5. Don't read comments sections.

POLYGON

**Obviously, the best place to celebrate Easter is wherever your family is. But if you’re looking to travel this holiday weekend, the real estate website WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to spend Easter this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on factors including: The percent of the population that's Christian . . . churches per capita . . . brunch restaurants . . . candy and flower shops . . . egg hunt events . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are: New York City . . . Chicago . . . Los Angeles . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . St. Louis . . . Pittsburgh . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Philadelphia . . . Orlando, Florida . . . and Las Vegas. Houston just missed the top 10 and came in at #11.

The 10 worst are: Hialeah, Florida . . . Garland, Texas . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Aurora, Colorado . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Irving, Texas . . . Fremont, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . and Mesa, Arizona.

WALLETHUB

**A bar in Chicago called The Bassment is selling a $25 cocktail. What's so great about it? It's got an ice cube with GEORGE CLOONEY's face in it. And it's made with Casamigos Tequila . . . the brand he used to own.

Clooney's face is actually on a little piece of paper that's frozen into the ice cube. The drink is called The Clooney.

It'll be available for a limited time, starting on May 6th, which is George's 58th birthday, and ending sometime in the fall.

NY DAILY NEWS

**ANNE HATHAWAY gave up booze last year, but only because she has a 3-year-old son.

She says, quote, "I didn't put it down because my drinking was a problem. I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem."

Anne doesn't want you to think she's against drinking. She says she finds it, quote, "really fun and awesome". But when Anne drinks she likes to DRINK . . . and it just doesn't really work when you have a young kid. Especially her last night of drinking, which led to a FIVE-DAY hangover.

Anne vows to drink again, but not until, quote, "my kid is out of the house."

BOSTON COMMON

**Is Kim Kardashian Trolling Taylor Swift with Her Perfume Launch?

As you probably know, TAYLOR SWIFT recently put a clock on her website counting down to next Friday, which is April 26th. The assumption is that she's got new music coming.

KIM KARDASHIAN and KYLIE JENNER have some new fragrances in the works, and yesterday, they announced the launch date: Next Friday, which is April 26th.

The Internet seems to think Kim did that on purpose to TROLL Taylor. I guess there are still some hard feelings?

PEOPLE

**They have conventions for EVERYTHING these days . . . from "Star Trek" to "The Walking Dead" to "My Little Pony"…so it was probably only a matter of time until we got one for REALITY TV.

It's happening, and it’s called REALITYCON. I's being put together by MTV, which is fitting, since they kicked off the reality TV phenomenon with "The Real World" back in the '90s.

The event will bring together stars, producers, and staffers from some of the biggest reality shows of all time . . . including "The Real World", "Survivor", "The Real Housewives", "Jersey Shore", "The Bachelor", "Big Brother", "The Hills", "The Challenge", "Love & Hip Hop", "Mob Wives", "RuPaul's Drag Race", and "Duck Dynasty".

There's no word yet when or where this is happening.

MTV

**A new survey in the U.K. asked people to name the top rules you're expected to follow at someone's house. Over a quarter of people said it's impolite to ask for the WiFi password.

Apparently it's even ruder if you do it right when you get there. So you're supposed to wait at least 30 minutes. And 1 in 10people said they've REFUSED to give out their password before. Here are some common rules you're expected to follow in someone's house:

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

2. No shoes on the sofa.

3. Always flush the toilet.

4. Use a coaster.

5. No phones at the dinner table.

iNews

**Vlasic Pickle Chips will be coming to shelves soon…

Vlasic just announced they're coming out with new PICKLE CHIPS soon. These aren't pickle-flavored potato chips, which have been around forever. These are chips literally made out of, quote, "vacuum-fried pickles."

“Pickles have always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds,” Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Conagra Brands, Inc., said in a statement.

They're set to come out sometime soon.

DELISH

**If you haven't watched the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" yet, don't worry…we’re not going to spoil anything for you.

We know that it feels like forever ago, but remember when ED SHEERAN had a cameo last season? Well, on this week's show, there was quick mention of a GINGER named "Eddie" . . . who had his face burned off in battle and now has no eyelids.

Sheeran's response? Quote, "Thanks 'Game of Thrones,' I knew I was a survivor."

lol.