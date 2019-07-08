96 Second News: How To Be On 'Good Morning America' This Week; 'Ice Cream Licker' Caught

**"Good Morning America" is coming to Houston, and you can be a part of the show this week.

The GMA crew will be broadcasting from Houston's Discovery Green as part of the 'GMA Summer Road Trip' tour.

Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee will be in Houston on Wednesday, July 10, from 5 a.m to 8 a.m.

If you want to be a part of the audience for the show, you'll need a ticket, but they're free. Get one ---> HERE

**The U.S. Women's Soccer Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 Women's World Cup final in France yesterday.

The Americans were favored to win since the beginning, even before that epic first match, where they beat Thailand 13-0 . . . scoring more goals in one game than the men's team has scored in every World Cup since 2006 combined.

Sunday's game was tied-up until minute 61, when U.S. captain MEGAN RAPINOE scored a penalty kick. Eight minutes later, ROSE LAVELLE scored the second goal of the match.

When the final whistle blew, the U.S. was crowned world champion for the second time in a row. It's their fourth overall. Their previous World Cup wins came in 2015, which was the last World Cup, and in 1999 and 1991.

**If you haven’t seen it yet, there's a video that went viral last week of a woman taking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream out of a freezer at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas…opens the tub . . . LICKS the ice cream inside . . . and then puts it back on the shelf.

Even though it seemed like a gross prank, it's SERIOUS . . . it’s felony tampering, which can get you anywhere between two and 20 YEARS in prison.

The cops managed to track her down on Friday, and it turns out she's 17, so she'll be facing juvenile charges. In other words, probably NOT 20 years in prison. Her boyfriend who was with her IS over 18 though . . . and it's possible he could be facing charges too.

The Walmart got rid of all of their half-gallons of Blue Bell Tin Roof ice cream and they say they believe the licked tub wasn't sold.

**Researchers in Portland, Oregon recently did a series of tests on mice to see how exercise affects your brain, and they found that even brief MINI workouts can make you smarter.

Even short bursts of exercise improved the connections between the neurons in the part of the brain associated with learning and memory. It also boosted the production of a specific protein that helps neurons communicate with each other. Humans have similar proteins that act the same way.

A lot of studies in the past have shown that REGULAR exercise can lead to better brain function, but this is one of the first to show that even a single workout in the morning could make you smarter for the rest of the day.

**"Spider-Man: Far from Home" won the July Fourth box office, with $93.6 million over the weekend, and a grand total of $185.1 million since coming out on Tuesday. Globally, it has already amassed $580.1 million.

The only movie to have made more than $93.6 million over the Fourth of July weekend was "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", which made $97.9 million in 2011. Here's this weekend's Top 10 at the box office:

1. NEW: "Spider-Man: Far From Home", $93.6 million. Up to $185.1 million since hitting theaters on Tuesday.

2. "Toy Story 4", $34.3 million. Up to $306.6 million in its 3rd week.

3. "Yesterday", $10.8 million. Up to $36.9 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Annabelle Comes Home", $9.8 million. Up to $50.2 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Aladdin", $7.6 million. Up to $320.8 million in its 7th week.

**How would you define "American food"? A woman in England took a few pictures at a grocery store of their "American food" aisle. And now they're going viral because of the products the grocery store picked. They include . . .

1. Lots of candy, including Nerds, Reese's Pieces, and Jelly Belly jelly beans.

2. Twinkies and Pepperidge Farms cookies.

3. Breakfast foods like Pop Tarts and Lucky Charms. And even a generic version of Lucky Charms called "Marshmallow Mateys."

4. Pumpkin pie filling.

5. A1 steak sauce, Jim Beam bourbon barbecue sauce, and liquid smoke.

6. Jack Link's beef jerky.

7. Hot dogs in a jar, floating in water. (???)

Americans, I’m curious for your thoughts. This is our “American food aisle” in Tescos. Is this accurate to American food? pic.twitter.com/PAqcU8Vvkp — ------ ------ (@YasmineSumman) July 4, 2019

**JOEY CHESTNUT won the annual 'Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest' at Coney Island again last week. He downed 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That's three short of his own record of 74, which he set last year. And the year before that, he devoured 72.

This is his 12th win in 13 years. It's been over a decade since TAKERU KOBAYASHI dominated the contest. Joey beat him in 2007 and he's been almost unstoppable ever since.

Kobayashi hasn't competed since 2009 because of some sort of contract dispute with 'Major League Eating.' The women's champ was once again Miki Sudo, who downed 31 in 10 minutes.

Watch the video HERE, but we warned...YUCK!

**During a festival show in London on Saturday, STEVIE WONDER informed the crowd that he's taking a break because he's getting a new kidney in September.

But he added, quote, "I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good. "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain't got to hear no rumors. I told you what's up. I am good. I love you and God bless you."

Stevie has three more shows before the surgery. He's 69.

**SNOOP DOGG has smoked a lot in his life, and it's probably fair to say he doesn’t remember everyone he's ever smoked with…

Someone photoshopped a picture of a young Snoop smoking with KURT COBAIN in 1992 . . . which apparently never happened. But it seems like it fooled Snoop. He posted the pic on Instagram with the caption, "Young Dogg with Kurt. 92."

The guy who made the picture reposted it and said, quote, "When you make Snoop think he smoked with Kurt in 92" . . . along with several laughing emojis.