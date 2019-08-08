96 Second News: How 'BH90210' Paid Tribute To Luke Perry; Channing Tatum Off Social Media

**"BH90210" premiered last night . . . and of course they paid tribute to the late LUKE PERRY. They did so THREE TIMES throughout the one hour premiere.

The first was near the beginning of the show, when the gang gets together for the first time at a "90210" reunion event. GABRIELLE CARTERIS says, quote, "I can't believe that we are all here." And JASON PRIESTLEY replies, quote, "I wish that were true." His words are followed by a brief pause.

Later, everyone is on a private plane heading home from the reunion, and they toast Luke.

Finally, at the end of the show, JENNIE GARTH shows up at TORI SPELLING's house, and Tori's kids are watching "90210". That's when Tori gets the idea to do the reboot. The episode ends on a scene where Dylan drives Brandon to the beach and tells him, quote, "Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true."

Then the words "For our friend Luke Perry, 1966 - 2019" appear onscreen.

**CHANNING TATUM says he's taking a break from social media to focus on his "creativity." In an Instagram post, he said, quote, "I've been trying to get inspired and create again . . .

"And to be honest . . . I haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.

"I'll probably come back at some point. But if I do, I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here, and what I'm putting out there. Love ya!"

US WEEKLY

**The Emmys Won't Have a Host . . . for the First Time Since 2003

Remember how the Oscars couldn't find a host last year after the KEVIN HART madness? Well, it actually worked out FINE . . . so well in fact that the Emmys are now doing the same thing.

They've decided NOT to have a host for the first time since 2003. The Emmys also went without hosts in 1998 and 1975.

They were asked if the Oscars played into their decision, and they said it was a factor. But they said they really just wanted to have extra time to give 'send-offs' to shows that are ending like "Game of Thrones", "Veep", and "Empire".

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE

**Imagine being a talk show host and booking a huge guest . . . but then not being able to ask them ANYTHING you want to… That happened to an Australian show called "Have You Been Paying Attention".

They booked LINDSAY LOHAN for this past weekend . . . but then they got her list of topics that were OFF-LIMITS. And it included:

Paris Hilton. . . her dating life . . . drug and alcohol use . . . past arrests . . . her MTV "Beach Club" series . . . and her family.

I don't know about you, but after you scrap all of that, there is literally NOTHING ELSE to talk to her about. What's left . . . her music?

Lindsay probably only wanted to talk about her gig as a panelist on Australia's version of "The Masked Singer". But she ended up bailing on the talk show anyway . . . supposedly because she was "resting."

DAILY MAIL

**A new survey asked people which is more stressful: Holiday shopping . . . or back-to-school shopping? And believe it or not, more than one-third of people said it's back-to-school shopping. And there's more . . .

1. 26% of people say they expect they'll take on some debt for back-to-school shopping this year.

2. 32% will spend MORE than they do on their holiday shopping.

3. And 23% say back-to-school shopping, quote, "has at least somewhat damaged their relationship with their child." What? Back-to-school shopping is destroying families?

PR NEWSWIRE

**M&M’S announced today that English Toffee Peanut is the winning flavor in this year’s M&M’S Flavor Vote campaign. As a result, English Toffee Peanut will join the M&M’S line-up in stores starting this month.

The winning flavor features a combination of sweet toffee and savory peanut, covered in milk chocolate and wrapped in the brand’s signature colorful crispy shell.

Back in January, M&M’S introduced three new, internationally-inspired M&M’S Peanut flavors as part of its 2019 Flavor Vote campaign: Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut and English Toffee Peanut. Fans were asked to try each flavor and vote for the one they would like to see remain on store shelves.

M&M’S English Toffee Peanut can be found at retailers nationwide in a 2.83-oz share size as well as a larger, 8-oz sharing size stand-up pouch.

CHEWBOOM

**NICOLAS CAGE has admitted he takes a lot of jobs simply for the…paycheck.

In a new interview with the "New York Times Magazine", he freely admits it. But he adds, quote, "I still have to feel that, whether or not the movie around me entirely works, I'll be able to deliver something and be fun to watch."

One thing he refused to do was declare bankruptcy. Quote, "I had this pride thing where I wanted to work my way through anything, which was both good and bad.

"Not all the movies have been blue chip, but I've kept getting closer to my instrument . . . In any other business, hard work is something to behold. Why not in film performance?"

NEW YORK TIMES

**If you want a cup of coffee or six after dinner, go for it. Believe it or not, you should still be able to fall asleep.

A new study out of Florida Atlantic University found there's NO connection between drinking caffeine at night and having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

So what DOES affect people's sleep? The researchers found that when people smoked or vaped within four hours of bedtime, the nicotine had a significant effect on their sleep. Alcohol had a negative effect too, although not as much as nicotine.

Now . . . all this being said, the researchers say it's not a license to start chugging coffee before bed because you might be more sensitive to caffeine than average. So make sure coffee at night doesn't affect YOU personally before you make it part of your nightly ritual.

Speaking of coffee...

**A Photo of Mold in a Hotel Room Coffee Maker Is Going Viral

This is going to change your approach to making coffee in hotel rooms for the rest of your life . . . and possibly make you GAG thinking of all the coffee you've made before.

A photo is going viral on Reddit right now from a guy who opened the top of the coffee maker in a hotel room . . . and found a thriving, disgusting mold colony.

As he put it, quote, "You know it took weeks, if not months, for this ecosystem to develop." So . . . um . . . ALWAYS inspect the hotel room coffee maker before you use it.

REDDIT