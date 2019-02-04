96 Second News: How To Own A Piece of Astroworld; Super Bowl 53 Recap

**If you ever wanted to own a piece of Astroworld, now is your chance.

SITE Auction Services is holding an AstroWorld collectibles auction that is open to the public. Bidding is now open and will conclude Feb. 23.

Items include AstroWorld signage, memorabilia and park fixtures. Interested buyers can view the inventory, register and place their bids on the auction website.

ABC 13

**Both Bradley Cooper's and Lady Gaga will perform "Shallow" from their movie 'A Star Is Born' at the Oscars this month. The song is up for a handful of awards, including Record of the Year.

The official Twitter account for the Oscars tweeted this about the February 24th show:

**Kylie Jenner posted a sweet photo of herself with boyfriend Travis Scott alongside a caption that sent her fans wild, speculating the couple have a second baby on board.

“Baby #2?” Jenner, 21, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, February 2, that showed her and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 26, embraced in a hug. The picture was posted just one day after the pair celebrated their daughter Stormi’s first birthday.

In the midst of more than 63 thousand comments about another child for Scott and Jenner, the reality star debunked the rumors. “No lol,” Jenner replied simply to one fan who asked if she is pregnant.

US WEEKLY

**When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to America's Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek, Chick-fil-A has been rated best fast food customer service in America. The next two restaurants in the ranks were Sonic Drive-In in second place and Arby's in third.

Their results were based on a number of factors including more than 130,000 customer evaluations. Statista and Newsweek said they also used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility, and technical competence.

ABC 13

**Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which makes Yelp's new list of the country's Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2019 especially timely.

Two Houston restaurants found their way onto the list of perfect places for lovebirds to dine: Oporto Fooding House & Wine and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse which has locations in the Galleria neighborhood and downtown.

Yelp used ratings and volume of reviews to create the ranking of the Top 100. Oporto, 125, W. Gray was No. 45 on Yelp's list while the Pappas' family's iconic steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer and 1200 McKinney, was right behind at No. 48.

The top scoring Texas restaurant was Kenny's Wood Fired Grill in Dallas at No. 10.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**There are lots of Houstonians who live for "Vanderpump Rules." If you're a fan of the Bravo reality show centered around Lisa Vanderpump, mark your calendar. According to a post on Vanderpump's Instagram page, the British restaurateur and Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, will be in Houston on Feb. 9 from noon to 2 p.m. to sign bottles of her Vanderpump Rose.

She'll be at the new H-E-B Heights store at 2300 N. Shepherd...the one that marked its long-awaited grand opening earlier this week.

We reached out to H-E-B to confirm, but Vanderpump's post already has more than 30,000 likes. The post also said that husband Ken will be in Houston, too. No word on whether Giggy will come along for the signing, though.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Super Bowl 53 was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game ever, with a final score of the Patriots defeating the Rams 13-3. Here are a few other stats from the night:

1. Tom Brady now has six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of the Super Bowl. Nobody else has more than six game-winning drives in the entire POSTSEASON since 1970.

2. The Rams are the second team in Super Bowl history to fail to score a touchdown. The other was the 1971 Dolphins.

3. Brady (41) and Bill Belichick (66) are now the oldest quarterback and head coach to win a Super Bowl.

4. The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title, tying the Steelers for the most all-time.

**Here's what commercials stood out during the Super Bowl. Remember . . . $5 million for 30 seconds.

1. T-Mobile ran with a series of ads about awkward texting moments. They were short, funny, captured current communication problems we can all relate to, and had great music choices.

2. Bud Light went with their medieval theme, and busted on Miller Lite and Coors Light for using corn syrup in their recipes. Then they surprised everyone by turning the second ad in the series into an actual promo for "Game of Thrones". There was an appearance by the character 'the Mountain,' and one of the dragons, with the level of CGI you expect from the show.

3. Amazon went with the celebrity cameo thing, and had FOREST WHITAKER and HARRISON FORD using products that didn't make the cut. In Harrison Ford's case, his dog had a collar that ordered from Alexa, and bought tons of dog food.

4. JASON BATEMAN played an elevator operator in the Hyundai ad, where they compared the pain of buying a car to jury duty, going to the dentist, and sitting in the middle seat.

5. Olay did an ad for skin cream where they parodied horror movies, and SARA MICHELLE GELLAR couldn't unlock her phone with facial recognition . . . because her skin was so amazing.

6. Doritos had an ad with CHANCE THE RAPPER and the BACKSTREET BOYS. Where they took the original, and made it hotter…with ‘I Want It That Way.’

7. Pepsi did a mashup type of thing too, by throwing STEVE CARELL in with CARDI B and LIL JON. Carell is always funny. Then they intro’d to the halftime show.

8. Stella Artois had JEFF BRIDGES as 'the Dude' from "The Big Lebowski" meeting up with SARAH JESSICA PARKER as Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City". And their characters ditched their usual cocktail choices for a beer.

9. There was a wireless internet company called Mint Mobile, which had a typical American family drinking 'chunky milk,' which "just isn't right." GROSS.

10. The Verizon ads about first responders. Pass the Kleenex please.

**As expected, MAROON 5's halftime show with BIG BOI and TRAVIS SCOTT played it safe . . . and was pretty bland. Twitter ripped it apart, but everyone loved GLADYS KNIGHT's national anthem.

They played a medley of hits like "Harder to Breathe" and "This Love", before Squidward from "SpongeBob SquarePants" introduced TRAVIS SCOTT, who did "Sicko Mode", bleeps and all.

A few minutes after Travis, BIG BOI pulled up in a classic Caddy, wearing a massive fur coat, to sing a little bit of "The Way You Move".

During "Moves Like Jagger", Adam took off his shirt.

Video of Maroon 5 FULL Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show ft. Travis Scott &amp; Big Boi

"Glass" won the box office for the third straight weekend, making another $9.5 million. That's a very low total to win the box office, but with the freezing weather and the Super Bowl apparently no one wanted to go to the movies this weekend.

The new movie "Miss Bala" bombed, earning just $6.7 million. By the way, "The Upside" was the runner-up for the third straight weekend. Here's the Top 10 . . .

1. "Glass", $9.5 million. Up to $88.7 million in its 3rd week.

2. "The Upside", $8.9 million. Up to $75.6 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: "Miss Bala", $6.7 million.

4. "Aquaman", $4.8 million. Up to $323.6 million in its 7th week.

5. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", $4.4 million. Up to $175.3 million in its 8th week.