96 Second News: Hugh Jackman Is Coming To Houston; Nick Jonas Is Getting Married This Weekend

He's touring Europe and North America next year, playing songs from "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Miserables" . . . plus other selections. He'll be backed by a live orchestra.

He's calling his tour The Man. The Music. The Show.

It kicks off in Germany in May, then hits the U.S. on June 18th in Houston. Tickets go on sale a week from today.

**NICK JONAS and PRIYANKA CHOPRA are getting married this weekend at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in India . . . and the place is seriously decked out for the occasion.

The festivities actually started on Wednesday with a Hindu prayer ritual called a puja. It happened at Priyanka's mother's house, and JOE JONAS and SOPHIE TURNER were there.

E! Online says a traditional Indian wedding will take place on Sunday . . . and there will be a Christian ceremony on Monday. Joe and his brothers KEVIN and FRANKIE JONAS will be groomsmen.

There's no word on any guests just yet.

**Burger King chain announced on Wednesday that it is now offering a pet-friendly version of its classic Whopper known as a Dogpper, but I t’s not exactly what you’re thinking…

It’s a dog bone treat that features the taste of one of the restaurant’s flame-grilled beef patties, but it’s not a burger at all.

However, Dogppers aren’t sold in any BK restaurants. Instead, the snacks for your pooch can only be secured via Burger King delivery orders made through DoorDash.

Furthermore, while Dogppers are free with a purchase, you need to order a Whopper for yourself in order to get one.

**A new survey asked people if they've ever stolen stuff from work. Here are the five most common items we steal . . .

1. Pens and pencils. 38% of us have stolen them from work before.

2. Note pads and other stationery, 22%.

3. Printer paper, 18%.

4. Staplers, 8%.

5. Food from the kitchen, also 8%. Toilet paper just missed the top five at 7%.

Also, 5% of us have stolen things like mugs or silverware from the kitchen . . . 3% have stolen MONEY . . . and 2% have stolen a computer.

**If you're getting your Christmas tree this weekend, here are five tips on how to keep it alive through December . . .

1. Make sure the cut is fresh. Once the tree is cut down, the sap starts sealing the cut within hours, making it hard to soak up water. So once you've picked out your tree at a lot or farm, get at least a quarter inch cut off the bottom.

2. Soak the tree overnight. If possible, don't bring your tree inside right away. Instead, soak it in a big bucket of water overnight. Then the next day, hose it down to add more moisture and to get rid of any dead needles. Let it dry before bringing it inside though.

3. Pick a good spot in your house. You'll want to keep your tree away from any sources of heat, including fireplaces, furnace vents, direct sunlight, or candles, which will just dry out the branches and create a fire hazard.

4. Get the right stand. According to the Department of Entomology at Penn State University, choose a base that can hold one quart of water per inch of stem diameter. If that's too much math, a stand that holds at least a gallon of water should be fine.

5. Water it daily. Refill the base with fresh water every single day. And you can skip those additives that some people say extend the life of your tree. If you follow these tips, your tree should last around four weeks with just water.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Possession of Hannah Grace" (R)

Shay Mitchell from "Pretty Little Liars" is working the graveyard shift at the morgue when the disfigured corpse from a failed exorcism arrives. She's then trapped alone in the basement with the dead girl as starts having visions of her corpse stalking her.

An actress named Kirby Johnson plays the possessed girl Hannah Grace.

2. "Anna and the Apocalypse" (R)

Zombie musicals are in. "Anna and the Apocalypse" is a Scottish Christmas comedy, where a high school girl named Anna sings and dances her way through the movie as her friends and family get eaten for the holidays. Ella Hunt plays Anna.

3. "Head Full of Honey" (PG-13)

Nick Nolte is a guy with Alzheimer's who moves in with his son's family after he can no longer live alone. And then he develops a special bond with his granddaughter . . . who takes him on a road trip to Italy to relive his fading memories of meeting his wife. Nick's 11-year-old daughter Sophie Lane Nolte plays his granddaughter. Matt Dillon plays his son, and Emily Mortimer plays Sophie's mom.

**A new survey found our significant other is the hardest person to buy presents for around the holidays. And dad is second.

We spend the most amount of TIME searching for the perfect gift for our kids though. And the person we spend the least amount of time on is . . . our boss.

Here are all the people you might be buying gifts for this year, and the average amount of time we spend shopping for them . . .

1. Your kids . . . 2 hours and 57 minutes. That includes any time you spend searching online, walking around the mall, or both.

2. Your significant other . . . 2 hours and 44 minutes.

3. Your mom . . . 1 hour and 47 minutes.

4. Your dad . . . 1 hour and 28 minutes. So, 19 minutes less than Mom.

5. Your best friend . . . 1 hour and 13 minutes.

6. Your sister . . . 1 hour and 12 minutes.

7. Your in-laws . . . 1 hour and 3 minutes.

8. Your brother . . . 58 minutes.

9. A niece or nephew . . . 58 minutes.

10. Your boss . . . 32 minutes.

**Disney has a live-action version of "Pinocchio" in the pipeline . . . which, as you know, is a BIG pipeline. They have live-action versions of EVERYTHING in there. And yesterday, some big casting news hit the Internet.

TOM HANKS is in "early talks" to play Geppetto . . . the master toymaker who creates Pinocchio.

Collider.com said that it's still early, bbut then they suggest that it could bring Tom his first SUPPORTING Actor Oscar Nomination.

There's no other casting news . . . but Pinocchio, as a puppet at least, will almost surely be CGI.

**McDonald’s confirmed on Monday that its Holiday Pies have returned to numerous restaurants across the country just in time for the most festive time of year.

The announcement came after a Twitter user celebrated the return of the tasty dessert by writing, “HOLIDAY PIE IS BACK Thank you @McDonalds.”

The fast-food chain wasted no time responding, promptly tweeting back, “Y’know how they say the holidays get earlier every year? Well, ’tis the season … for the Holiday Pie! Enjoy!”

A McDonald’s rep tells Us Weekly these pies, which are available for a limited time, are baked daily in restaurants and feature “creamy, smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.” Thanks to the colorful sprinkles, the pies strongly resemble Funfetti cake.

