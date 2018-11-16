96 Second News: The ICE At Discovery Green Opens Today; Would You Eat Sour Patch Kids Cereal?

**THE ICE AT DISCOVERY GREEN ICE OPENS TODAY

Lace up your skates and get ready for a memorable winter experience because the Ice at Discovery Green returns Nov. 16.



The ice rink will be open to the public until Jan. 27, 2019. Admission is $15 and includes skate rental. Skating time is limited to 90 minutes.



HOURS OF OPERATION

· Monday- Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

· Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

· Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.



HOLIDAYS: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

· November: 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

· December: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31

· January: 1, 2, 3, 4, 21



SPECIAL DATES:

· Thanksgiving Day (Nov.22): 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

· Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

· New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

· Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Jan.1): 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

· Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 21): 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

**Sour Patch Kids are officially making the jump from candy carton to cereal bowl! After weeks of speculation, Post confirmed a Sour Patch Kids cereal will debut on December 26 at Walmart, with a wider release slated for June 2019.

The breakfast item’s arrival was formally announced via a press release from the food company on Tuesday, November 13, and it is expected to have a fruity taste, not unlike the tart candies it is modeled after. The cereal, which comes in “kid”-shaped pieces, also features “a sour coating and a sweet finish.”

Bustle reports Sour Patch Kids cereal will retail for about $4 a box.

**Today Is National Fast Food Day, Which Means Lots of Deals

In honor of today's holiday, a lot of the major fast food chains are offering deals, including McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Arby's, Pizza Hut, and Sonic. Most of the deals involve you downloading their app.

So if you go get fast food today, ask them if they're doing a special deal. Some may have them right in store, others may have you download their app to get more information.

**Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was found dead on Thursday, November 15, at the age of 47, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” the musician’s rep tells Us in a statement. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee also tells Us: “I can confirm that there is an investigation underway in the 10300 block of Woodbridge. That call came out at 11:38 this morning. And there is a female deceased at the scene. We are sending our homicide detectives over there to find out whether or not foul play was involved.”

TMZ reported on Thursday that the model’s body was discovered at her L.A. home. According to the website, police received a call to help a person who was in cardiac arrest at the residence around noon. A source told the outlet that Porter had pneumonia for several weeks before her passing, though the cause of death is still unknown.

**Good news for everyone who's growing a mustache for Movember…

According to a new study in the "Journal of Evolutionary Biology", men with facial hair are more attractive than men without it.

The survey asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on how attractive they are. And here are the results, from most to least attractive.

1. Heavy stubble, like 10 days' worth or so.

2. Full beard.

3. Light stubble.

4. Clean shaven.

The researchers say there's an evolutionary aspect to it, and that beards make men look more masculine. Quote, "Beards may be more attractive . . . as they indicate a male's ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources."

**Science Has Confirmed That Cold Weather Makes You Want to Drink, and a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is actually the first one to confirm it.

The researchers found a direct connection between the weather in a city and the average alcohol intake. And it makes sense: When you get drunk, the alcohol increases the blood flow to your skin, which warms you up.

But, of course, be careful: They also found that people in cold weather climates were more likely to have liver disease . . . and that's also directly connected to alcohol.

**The American Farm Bureau Federation just released its 33rd annual study on how much it should cost to serve Thanksgiving dinner this year, and they say that you should be able to serve dinner for 10 people for just $48.90, or less than $5 per person.

That's based on serving these 10 things: Turkey . . . stuffing . . . sweet potatoes . . . rolls with butter . . . peas . . . cranberries . . . a veggie tray . . . pumpkin pie with whipped cream . . . milk . . . and coffee.

The $48.90 total cost is down 22 cents from last year, mostly thanks to slightly lower prices for turkey.

For the first time ever, the study also added some new optional foods this year: Ham . . . Russet potatoes . . . and green beans. If you also serve those, it will add $12.82, taking you up to $61.72 for the meal.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (PG-13)

This sequel stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler. Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller.

2. "Instant Family" (PG-13)

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne become foster parents, but are caught unprepared when the girl they adopt comes as a package deal with two younger siblings. She's played by Isabela Moner . . . and Octavia Spencer runs the adoption agency.

3. "Widows" (R)

After her husband is killed during a failed heist, a corrupt politician threatens Viola Davis and demands the $2 million that was stolen from his political campaign. But the only way to get it is to pull off the next job her husband was planning.

Liam Neeson is her husband, and Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, and Daniel Kaluuya from "Get Out" also star.

**Amy Schumer has canceled some shows in Texas, because she's been hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is "acute morning sickness" that involves severe nausea, dizziness, and persistent vomiting.

Amy posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, and said, quote, "I have to reschedule . . . I'm fine. Baby's fine, but . . . I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant, but this is some [B.S.>!

"Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me . . . And Texas, I'm really, really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."

**The IFC cable channel is going to air reruns of "Pee Wee's Playhouse" . . . starting with a 24-hour marathon on Thanksgiving Day.

Two days later, it'll start airing on Saturday mornings, just like it used to.

"Pee Wee's Playhouse" ran on CBS from 1986 to 1990. About seven months after the final episode aired, PAUL "PEE WEE" REUBENS was arrested for exposing himself in an adult theater.

The Pee Wee Herman character last appeared in the 2016 Netflix movie "Pee Wee's Big Holiday".