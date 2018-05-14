96 Second News: Info For The Rockets Playoff Game Tonight; American Idol Gets Down To Top 3

**The Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 8p at the Toyota Center, with happy Hour at ALL concession stands:

6:00PM to 7:30PM! $5 BEERS $2 SODAS $2 POPCORN $2 HOT DOGS

Don’t miss the @budweiserusa Lift-Off Party tomorrow before Game 1!



-- Headlining: The C.I.T.Y., @ChineduOgu, & Rockets Entertainers



-- @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

⏰ 5:30PM Party Starts

-- 6:00PM Doors Open

-- 6:00PM Happy Hour

-- 8:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/mqa3LVzikf — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 13, 2018

**"Avengers: Infinity War" topped the box office for the third weekend in a row, taking in another $61.8 million. Its U.S. total is now up to $547.8 million. It's not going to have a fourth week on top, though, thanks to next week's release of "Deadpool 2".

Melissa McCarthy's "Life of the Party" opened in second this weekend with $18.5 million . . . and GABRIELLE UNION'sthriller "Breaking In" opened in third with $16.5 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. "Avengers: Infinity War", $61.8 million. Up to $547.8 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: "Life of the Party", $18.5 million.

3. NEW: "Breaking In", $16.5 million.

4. "Overboard", $10.1 million. Up to $29.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. "A Quiet Place", $6.4 million. Up to $169.6 million in its 6th week.

**A week before the big day, Queen Elizabeth II has formally signed off on the royal wedding.



Buckingham Palace has released photos of the Instrument of Consent, a handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.



The queen's formal consent to wed is required by British law for the first six people in the line of succession to the throne. Harry is currently sixth in line, though he was fifth before the birth of Prince Louis in April.

The document itself is illuminated on vellum and features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. To the right sits a rose, the national flower of the United States, and golden poppies, the state flower of California, in a nod to Markle's heritage.



Harry and Markle are set to marry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding



Find out more: https://t.co/KNUnxl0hUj pic.twitter.com/wsXTt4FzAn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018

**The top five contestants for the 2018 season of "American Idol" each performed twice last night, but just three were put through for the two-part finale airing next Sunday and Monday.



Along with the top five competitors, we also saw former "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood, who both performed and served as a mentor to the finalists. She said this experience has made everything come full circle.

The "Idol" contestants also sang songs dedicated to their moms in honor of Mother's Day. To that end, host Ryan Seacrest's Mom helped open the show.

Ryan said there were just under 20 million people that voted, and the singers moving on (in no particular order) are: Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett, and Maddie Poppe.



"American Idol's" two-part finale airs next Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

**The Houston Astros headed to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.



Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were photographed in their Rockets gear.



"Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted. In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.

Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly ❄️-- #RunAsOne @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/rnfYZ2HOCc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 13, 2018

In celebration of Mother's Day, the moms of several Houston Astros players took to the diamond to throw out the first pitch.



Laste Altuve (Jose Altuve), Jackie Bregman (Alex Bregman), Sandybell Correa (Carlos Correa), Teresa Keuchel (Dallas Keuchel), Olga Gurriel (Yuli Gurriel), and Sherry McCann (Brian McCann) threw out the first pitch Sunday to their sons at Minute Maid Park. The players in turn presented a bouquet of flowers to their moms.

The official Team’s twitter tweeted: #AstrosWin 6-1!

They won the whole weekend series against the Rangers.

**A woman says she submitted an idea for a new Oreo cookie flavor contest and was excited to see it up on store shelves, but now she is upset because she never got the prize.



Taylor Young of Colorado says soon after she came up with the idea of cherry cola -flavored Oreos, Nabisco sent her a box with two cherry cola cookies and a note thanking her. Then - everything went sour.

Young says Nabisco stopped communicating with her about the half million dollar prize.



Oreo finally told her that cherry cola was already In development, so it was not her idea.



"That's not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don't need to provide prizes to anyone," Young said.



Oreo and its parent company are not commenting.

**Apparently, eating fast food puts you in a BAD MOOD . . . at least according to an author named Rachel Kelly who wrote a new book called "The Happiness Diet".

She says that it's because of all the trans fats in fast food, especially the fries. They mess with the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in your body, which can lead to you being pessimistic, aggressive, and depressed.

And fast food isn't the only food that she says will bum you out . . . basically EVERYTHING that tastes good will.

Some of the other foods that she says will put you in a bad mood are: Diet soda . . . sugary cereal . . . prepackaged donuts . . . shortening and margarine . . . salty snacks . . . and canned food.

**Summer is here, and a lot of people get sunburns this time of year. Even when you don't think you need sunblock, you DO. Now here's a trick that can help if you get a sunburn.

You probably know aloe helps your skin heal. But if you don't have any, there's something else in your fridge that can help too. A cold compress using MILK instead of water can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process.

It helps cool your skin down. The vitamin A and vitamin D help you heal. And the lactic acid acts like an exfoliant and gets rid of all the dead skin.

Just lightly soak a washcloth in milk and put it directly on your skin. Or you can use yogurt and spread it on like lotion.

It might not completely take the pain away. So if you're still hurting, your best bet is a regular old painkiller, like Advil or Tylenol.