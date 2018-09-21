96 Second News: Info On Sunday's Texans 'Liberty White Out' Game; Carrie Underwood Gets Her Hollywood Star

**The Houston Texans are set for their home opener with a Liberty White Out game to recognize first responders and honor the work they do for the City of Houston and surrounding areas.



Fans are encouraged to wear white and arrive early. The first 50,000 fans will receive a GO TEXANS Roll-A-Banner.



In addition to the giveaway, the Texans announced that country music recording artist Clay Walker will sing the national anthem, and Josh Abbott Band will perform at halftime.



The Texans will play the Giants and the game starts at noon.

**Carrie Underwood got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, and got pretty emotional in her induction speech.

She said she wanted to explain how a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma ended up where she was . . . and got about a sentence in before she started crying.

She talked about all the people who believed in her . . . her family, the fans and judges on "American Idol", the people at Capitol Records. Her star is right outside the Capital Records building too, which is a nice touch.

Our favorite part was when she talked about how her parents would enter her in singing contests, and got her an old mixing board and giant speakers to practice.

Quote, "They would always ask me, 'Did you practice?'" Which they knew I did, because we lived in a tiny house and they could hear me. But driving me to places, taking me to places, just being incredibly encouraging. There was belief there."

Brad Paisley was there to salute Carrie and her family, and Simon Cowell talked about how she basically saved the show back in 2005, when it was faltering during Season 4.

**Ashton Kutcher made one fan’s day when he took a photo with him … after the actor accidentally hit the man with his car.

Leo Marenghi told TMZ Kutcher, 40, hit him in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 18, when the That ‘70s Show alum’s black Tesla collided with the 19-year-old, who was riding his scooter on a sidewalk. The victim claimed the accident sent him into the air and left him in the street.

According to the outlet, the No Strings Attached star exited his vehicle to check on Marenghi, who only suffered a few bruises and a scrape on the knee. The nanny asked Kutcher for a photo to make up for the incident, which he agreed to.

The Two and a Half Men alum made light of the situation in the pic, in which he shrugs with a faint grin as he wraps an arm around Marenghi.

US WEEKLY

**Cardi B may be a special guest during Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“She is definitely being considered, but it’s obviously way too early to say for sure,” one insider says, noting that “anything could happen or change” by the time the February 3, 2019, game rolls around.

A second source echoes that it will probably happen.

According to Billboard, which was first to report the Cardi rumors, fellow rapper Travis Scott is also “on the short list” of possible guests.

Cardi, 25, hopped on a remix of Maroon 5’s song “Girls Like You” earlier this year.

**Sandra Bullock’s father, John W. Bullock, died on Tuesday, September 18. He was 93.

The Oscar winner’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, announced the news on his private Instagram account on Thursday, September 20, alongside a black-and-white photo of a smiling John relaxing in a chair while holding up a sign that read, “No Bulls–t Allowed.”

Randall, 52, said the voice coach was “surrounded by family and friends” when he “left the building.” He added, “As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!”

Sandra, who does not use social media, has yet to publicly speak out.

**Forget 10Ks, 5Ks and fun runs, Houston will soon be home to a micro-marathon.



The MidMain Micro-Marathon is a whopping 0.26-mile-long run that features rest stops with fried pickles and coffee.



Runners over the age of 21 will also be offered a cold beer from Oasis Brewing Company.



The entry fee is $25 and includes a special race shirt and car decal.



The inaugural event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 near the Continental Club on South Main.

**Tomorrow is the first day of fall. Here are five things you should know.

1. The official first day of fall is tomorrow. But the first MINUTE of fall depends on what time zone you're in. Fall starts tomorrow at exactly 9:54 P.M. Eastern . . . 8:54 P.M. Central . . . 7:54 P.M. Mountain . . . and 6:54 P.M. Pacific.

2. It's known as the Autumnal Equinox, and it occurs because Earth spins on a tilted axis. Without that tilted axis, we wouldn't have different seasons.

3. The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning "equal night." And most places on Earth will see the same amount of daylight and night tomorrow, 12 hours of each.

4. In the Northern Hemisphere, our daylight hours will get shorter every day until the Winter Solstice, which happens on Friday, December 21st this year. And the days will suddenly seem really short once Daylight Saving Time ends on November 4th.

5. You can call it fall or autumn. Both are correct, but the word autumn has been around longer.

**Halloween season is here, and that means it's time for stores to start rolling out their DUMB and sometimes totally inappropriate costumes. And here's the first one of the season . . .

A website called Yandy.com that sells Halloween costumes, lingerie, and Halloween costumes that are basically lingerie, just introduced a sexy costume based off the outfits from the Hulu TV show "The Handmaid's Tale".

If you haven't seen the show, it's about the scariest possible direction could go, so to turn those outfits into a sexy costume is a pretty massive disconnect.

Yandy was selling it for $65, including a short red dress, a red cape, and a white bonnet . . . but after a day of SOCIAL MEDIA OUTRAGE, they pulled it off their site last night.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" (PG)

Jack Black teaches magic to his recently orphaned nephew and then enlists his help in defending the world from a dark wizard who left a doomsday clock in their home. Cate Blanchett is a witch fighting alongside them and Kyle McLachlan is the villain.

2. "Life Itself" (R)

This movie spans multiple generations, starting with Oscar Isaac dating Olivia Wilde, and later proposing to her. Olivia Cooke from "Ready Player One" and "Bates Motel" plays their grown-up daughter. And Mandy Patinkin plays Oscar Isaac's father.

Antonio Banderas and Annette Bening are also in it. The movie was written and directed by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman.

3. "Assassination Nation" (R)

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, R&B singer ABRA, and Bella Thorne are four high school girls fighting to survive a wave of "Purge"-like chaos that erupts after a massive internet hack exposes all of their small town's dirty secrets.

The extremely violent movie confronts a lot of sensitive issues like gun violence, bullying, homophobia, transphobia, racism, and drugs, alcohol, and sexual abuse. "Variety" also reported yesterday that the movie was having trouble placing ads online and getting billboard ad space because of its controversial content.

**Ever wish you could get paid for eating pizza? The dream job has become a reality.



Ooni, the makers of home pizza ovens, is looking for a few good pizza lovers for what they're calling "The Best Job in the World."



The company says they are hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles. The roles will be "a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship."



According to the job description, if you have experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza you may have an advantage over the competition. Ooni says candidates can be based from anywhere in the world.



If you're hired, the company claims it will send you one of their pizza ovens so you can start cooking/working. It's a paid freelance position, and your pay will be dependent on your experience.

**The "Hollywood Reporter" put out its annual list of the Most Powerful People in Entertainment, and LeBron James made his first appearance at #75. Some other celebrities made the cut, but most of it is producers, executives, and other business-types . . . especially at the top. The #1 spot went to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Here are the names you'll recognize:

#18. Oprah

#19. "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy

#30. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes

#32. "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams

#33. Steven Spielberg

#35. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels

#38. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

#39. Reese Witherspoon

#42. Donald Glover

#44. Ellen DeGeneres

#48. Leonardo DiCaprio