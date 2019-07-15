96 Second News: It's Amazon Prime Day! How Beyonce And Jay Z Upstaged Royal Couple

**"Spider-Man: Far from Home" won the box office for the second straight week, raking in another $45.3 million. "Toy Story 4" was second with $20.7 million in its fourth week out.

The new thriller "Crawl" and the R-rated comedy "Stuber" stumbled out of the gate, making only $12 million and $8 million. Here's this weekend's Top 10 at the box office:

1. "Spider-Man: Far From Home", $45.3 million. Up to $274.5 in its 2nd week.

2. "Toy Story 4", $20.7 million. Up to $346.4 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: "Crawl", $12 million

4. NEW: "Stuber", $8 million

5. "Yesterday", $6.8 million. Up to $48.3 million in its 3rd week.​

**It turns out Beyonce and JAY-Z disrupted royal security’s carefully laid plans at the Lion King premiere in London on Sunday

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Bey and JAY-Z, breached royal protocol by arriving after Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan

The source adds that, when Beyonce and her hubby did arrive, they "completely upstaged" the royals, even getting a bigger cheer from the big group of onlookers.

Since photos and videos of Beyonce and Meghan’s meeting have popped up online, fans wanted to know what the two talked about after their big hug…

Apparently Beyonce was recorded calling Meghan "my princess."

**QUEEN ELIZABETH refuses to say what her favorite food is. And the reason is brilliant: She doesn't want to OVERDOSE on it.

A British reporter who used to cover the Royal Family says, quote, "As one of her staff told me, 'If she said she had a favorite meal she would never get served anything else.'"

But her former personal chef says she has a thing for chocolate biscuit cake. Quote, "It's the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.

**Amazon Prime Day is today and tomorrow. That's right: It wasn't greedy enough to invent a shopping holiday in the middle of the summer, now they're stretching it out to be a two-day event.

Anyway, there are plenty of deals you can shop for . . . so will you buy anything?

According to a new survey, only 21% of people absolutely plan on it. 45% say they won't, and the other 34% will wait and see.

SOME OF THE GREAT DEALS

**If you go to one of the famous Nashville bars, you almost expect to see a random country star hit the stage unannounced. But if you get to see a movie star trying his best to sing country songs, well, that's bonus points, right?

It is if it's someone as cool as CHRIS PRATT. He surprised the crowds at two different clubs last week. He showed up at Robert's Western World and performed the Johnny Cash classic, "Folsom Prison Blues".

Nashville country singer Sarah Gayle Meech was performing, but she was more than happy to share the stage . . . and she posted some of it online.

**There was a big blackout that lasted about 5 hours on Saturday night in New York City, and JENNIFER LOPEZ’s concert at Madison Square Garden had just started when everything went dark.

J-Lo had barely taken the stage when she was ordered off and everyone was told to evacuate the building.

In a series of Twitter videos from backstage, she said, quote, "They just told me to get offstage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden."

"I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you."

J-Lo didn't waste any time on that front. She announced later that night that the show had been rescheduled for TONIGHT.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down! Rescheduling the show for Monday night! ✨------ ItsMyPartyTour #SeeYouSoon #TakeTwo



Ticketmaster and LiveNation will have details on their websites in the morning!!! pic.twitter.com/ILnLhVVe59 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) July 14, 2019

**Channing Tatum posted a video yesterday ranting about how he thinks his phone is spying on him. Here's the backstory in a nutshell:

He recently downloaded an astrology app called The Pattern . . . then, after a therapy session, he got a notification from the app using, quote, "the exact words that we were using in therapy."

He said, quote, "Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone, Pattern?” He added, quote, "How do you know what you know about me, Pattern? . . . You need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff.”

Channing's video went viral, to the point that people crashed The Pattern's servers. So they responded. They said, quote, "Hey @channingtatum! Thanks for letting us know you planned on crashing our servers today . . . We'll be sliding into your dms shortly."

And Channing replied, quote, "Aaaaaaaaha! There you are pattern! We have a lot to talk about. Mainly . . . I'm gonna do my best to crash your servers until you give me your secrets. It's got to be a two way street pattern. Slide away!"

**SHAWN MENDES has been doing everything he can to deny he's dating CAMILA CABELLO, but that's over now…because they were spotted kissing TWICE this weekend.

Someone got a video of them making out Friday at a place called Dottie's True Blue Café. Then on Saturday morning, they were locking lips at a different restaurant.

People have been trying to connect them since they teamed up for the track "Senorita", but Shawn and Camila have been trying to keep it all on the down-low.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kissing in San Francisco https://t.co/hEMTNtKoDN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2019

**Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed he's a married man.

In a new interview about his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed talks about lyrics in his new song with Eminem and 50 Cent called "Remember My Name," in which he refers to his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn, as his "wife."

The lyrics say, "Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick."

Sheeran confirmed he was married when he explained the lyric saying, "It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he says. "Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they’re married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

