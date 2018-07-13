After Toys R Us closed, where is Geoffrey The Giraffe headed next??

Today is a big day...lots of things to celebrate! Check it out:

It's 713 Day, National French Fry Day, AND Friday The 13th!

**Wanna try the most expensive ice cream in America? The dish, which is called the “Bear Extraordinaire,” debuted Wednesday, July 11, at the Baccarat Hotel in New York City and costs $1,500.

The base of the dessert is house-made vanilla ice cream, which is created using “imported vanilla beans from Madagascar.”

The dessert is then covered in a white chocolate shell that’s hand-painted with colored cocoa butter, and then 3 grams of black truffle crumble are on top of that, a high-end 64 percent Manjari dark chocolate, and, of course, Valrhona Gold cocoa nibs.

That’s not all though. The shell is a hibiscus champagne sauce with citrus meringue with intricate fondant butterflies on top of angel hair sugar strands. Additional edible gold and silver leafing add a pricey pop of color.

US WEEKLY

**Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board hours after apologizing for using a racial slur.

The company announced in a press release late Wednesday, that its independent directors had accepted the 56-year-old entrepreneur’s resignation and will appoint a new chairman “in the coming weeks.”

Forbes reported earlier on Wednesday that Schnatter said the slur during a conference call with his company’s executives and marketing agency in May.

Schnatter confirmed the story and issued an apology. “News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true,” he said in a statement to Forbes on Wednesday afternoon.

“Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

**The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced with HBO's "Game of Thrones" leading the way with 22 nods.



"Game of Thrones" is followed by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and HBO's "Westworld" with 21 nominations each and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" with 20.



Issa Rae became a first-time nominee for her role in "Insecure," while Rachel Brosnahan (Lead Actress in a Comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") and Bill Hader (Lead Actor in a Comedy for "Barry") are first-time nominees for their categories. Singer John Legend has the potential to complete the EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) with his nomination for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live."



Here's the list of nominees for the main Emmy categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"b

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"



Outstanding Comedy

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Glow"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"



Best Reality Program

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"The Amazing Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

"American Ninja Warrior"



Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror"



Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited Series

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

**Galveston ISD will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children in the district for the 2018-2019 school year.



This expands a policy that normally only provides free and reduced-cost meals based on a family's income.



The district change eliminates the need for free and reduced-price meal applications and collecting payment for basic student meals.



Items such as chips, ice cream and other snacks will still cost extra.



Galveston ISD said it's able to provide the meals for the school year through the Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision program.

**If you would love to sleep and work at the same time, this opportunity could be the perfect gig for you.



Mattress Firm is making dreams come true with a ‘Snoozetern’ position. The person selected for the position will be a member of the social media team and test the newest and top-rated beds, creating regular video content capturing their experience and sharing it on Mattress Firm's social platforms.



The position is based in Houston.



"In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer," Chief Marketing Officer Scott Thaler said in a release. "These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you. The Snoozetern will give consumers behind-the-scenes access to only the dreamiest interviews and several surprising locations that you will have to see to believe."

**Before the Astros and Oakland A’s faced off in their final game of a four-game series, all of the Astros in the All-Star Game received their jerseys.



JJ Watt got to distribute the jerseys to the players, and had a nice moment with Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, A.J. Hinch and George Springer.



Gerrit Cole is the other Astros All-Star, but was not in attendance. He is currently on the MLB's bereavement list.



This year's All-Star Game occurs on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Nationals Park. Alex Bregman is also scheduled to participate in the home run derby the night before.

**Geoffrey the Giraffe is starting a new career that will still allow him to bring smiles to kids' faces.



The former Toys 'R' Us mascot now has a new home in the lobby of a children's hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.



The mascot was welcomed Wednesday with jungle-themed music, cupcakes and kids.



Toys 'R' Us closed its doors for good at the end of June. Geoffrey the Giraffe had previously been offered a job at the San Antonio Zoo as an ambassador for giraffe conservation, but it appears he may have declined that offer.

**Whole Foods is celebrating Amazon Prime Day by giving shoppers $10 gift cards.



The grocery chain is offering Prime members $10 to use on Prime Day.



To snag the deal, Amazon Prime members need to spend at least $10 at Whole Foods between now and July 17, and then show their Prime Code or phone number during checkout.



Prime Day starts July 16 at 3 p.m. and runs for 36 hours.

**It's National French Fry Day and restaurants have free fries and deals worth taking a dip.

Fry-Day Friday also kicks off a trifecta of comfort food national food days. Saturday is Mac & Cheese Day and Sunday is a day to scream because it is National Ice Cream Day. Look below for macaroni and cheese deals and we'll tell you tomorrow where to find cut-rate ice cream.

Offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, all-you-can-eat "Riblets & Tenders," including unlimited amounts of fries, are $12.99.

McDonald’s: With a coupon on the fast-food chain’s app and a $1 or more purchase, get a free medium fries Friday.

Burger King: With a coupon in the restaurant's app, get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Taco Bell: Just in time for National French Fry Day, Nacho Fries return Thursday for a limited time. The fries with Mexican seasoning that come with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce are $1.29 for a la carte, $2.49 for Supreme and $3.49 for Bell Grande.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for joining the chain's email list.

Dunkin' Donuts: The first 100 guests at 25 participating restaurants across five markets will receive a free order of Donut Fries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Also, for a limited time, Donut Fries are $2 at participating restaurants nationwide.

KHOU

**Twitter started purging FAKE accounts yesterday, meaning that celebrities saw their follower counts drop . . . in many cases by MILLIONS.

The good news for KATY PERRY is that she's still the most followed person on Twitter. She lost 1.5 million as of yesterday afternoon, but that was only a drop of 1.4%. She still had 108.1 million.

Ironically, Twitter itself took the biggest hit, with the company's @Twitter account losing over 7.5 million followers. The account's total remaining followers as of last night was 55.1 million.

Other big hits went to ELLEN DEGENERES, and TAYLOR SWIFT lost around 2 million followers each. And JUSTIN BIEBER and LADY GAGA lost about 1.5 million.

As Twitter continues THE PURGE, these numbers could drop even more.

**New in theaters this weekend:

1. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" (PG)

In this one the family takes a cruise where Dracula is confronted by the descendant of his greatest enemy, Abraham Van Helsing. Adam Sandler is Dracula, Selena Gomez is his daughter Mavis, and Andy Samberg is her human husband Johnny.

The other monsters include: Keegan Michael Key as the Mummy, David Spade as the Invisible Man, Molly Shannon and Steve Buscemi as werewolves, Kevin James as Frankenstein, Fran Drescher as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Mel Brooks as Dracula's dad.

2. "Skyscraper" (PG-13)

The Rock plays a one-legged war veteran and former FBI agent who now makes a living assessing security for skyscrapers. While on an assignment in China, he finds out that he's been framed for setting the world's tallest building on fire.

And if that wasn't bad enough, his family is trapped inside the building, above the fire line. So he has to somehow find a way to rescue them while on the run from the law and simultaneously trying to figure out who's framed him.