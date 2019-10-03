96 Second News: It's National Boyfriend Day

**Today is National Boyfriend Day. And even if YOUR boyfriend didn't celebrate National Girlfriend Day back on August 1st, you can still celebrate. Here are some results from a new survey of 1,000 women with boyfriends in honor of the "holiday" . . .

1. 22% say they met their current boyfriend through a dating app.

2. Not a ton of people were planning to celebrate National Boyfriend Day . . . but 21% say they'll cook dinner and 14% will spend the night hanging out with their boyfriend watching Netflix.

3. The five most desirable qualities in a boyfriend are: Honesty . . . loyalty . . . being funny . . . kindness . . . and being a good communicator.

4. And the biggest reasons for fights are: Listening and communication issues . . . other women . . . money . . . spending time together . . . and small pet peeves.

NATIONAL TODAY

**You'd THINK that if NBC was doing a "Saved By the Bell" revival with MARIO LOPEZ and ELIZABETH BERKLEY, they'd at least CHECK IN with the rest of the cast, but apparently, they didn't do that.

TIFFANI THIESSEN says that . . . like MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR . . . the announcement came as a surprise to her. Quote, "I don't know anything about it. Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, 'Oh, wow! I didn't know that was happening.'

"It seems like everyone is doing a reboot these days. It's, like, popular, I guess . . . [but] I'm a girl that likes the originals. That's me, though. I'm nostalgic that way."

Like Mark-Paul, Tiffani has another gig. She's on a Netflix show called "Alexa & Katie". There was talk that Mark-Paul's contract may prevent him from doing another show on another network, and maybe that's the case with Tiffani, too.

Otherwise, it's hard to understand why NBC wouldn't kick the tires on bringing Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski back, since they were arguably the heart of the original.

US WEEKLY

**Justin Bieber will join Dan + Shay on a brand new song called "10,000 Hours", and it drops tomorrow. The three of them co-wrote it with a few other people, and DAN SMYERS produced it. It's the first single from Dan + Shay's next album. No word when that'll be out.

There's a mysterious promo clip that each of them posted on Instagram. You see a desert and then what looks like a movie screen showing their names and an image of a flower. Justin added a caption that reads, "New music. Wedding music."

This isn't a complete surprise. They're old friends, and they share some of the same management team. Dan + Shay even went to Justin's wedding to Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

BILLBOARD



**There's a campaign online that's trying to get the CRANBERRIES' video for "Zombie" up to ONE BILLION views. And it's close. Last we checked, it had over 958.9 million views.

The campaign is using the hashtag #ZombieToABillion, and if it's successful, the "Zombie" video would become the first music video by an Irish band to hit that mark, and one of the few rock videos released prior to 2003 to reach that many views.

"Zombie" was originally released 25 years ago.

Video of 6Ejga4kJUts



**This doesn't sound like a huge difference. But when you're talking about millions of orders a day, it's significant. An annual study found the average drive-thru order takes 21 seconds longer now than it did last year.

From the moment you start your order to the moment you get your food, it takes an average of 4 minutes and 15 seconds. That's up from 3 minutes and 54 seconds last year. Time of day makes a difference. The shortest wait is at breakfast, when the average order takes 3 minutes and 59 seconds. And the longest wait is in the late afternoon, when it's 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

Out of all the chains they looked at, Dunkin' Donuts had the shortest drive-thru times at 3 minutes and 37 seconds. And Chick-fil-A had the longest, 5 minutes and 23 seconds.

Wendy's was the second fastest at 3 minutes and 50 seconds. Then Burger King, 3 minutes and 55 seconds . . . Taco Bell, 4 minutes . . . KFC, 4 minutes and 4 seconds . . . and McDonald's was the second slowest at 4 minutes and 44 seconds.

QSR

**Food Network is partnering with the Girl Scouts of the USA on a new competition series in which professional bakers are challenged to turn their favorite Girl Scout Cookies into new desserts.

“How I Met Your Mother” actress Alyson Hannigan, a former Girl Scout herself, is set to host “Girl Scout Cookie Championship” with Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee serving as judges alongside a different third judge every episode, and chef Carla Hall serving as a panelist.

The four-episode competition series is currently in production and is slated to premiere in 2020 during Girl Scout Cookie season.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Girl Scouts of the USA to celebrate the Girl Scout Cookie Program and those iconic cookies that are anticipated all year long,” said Food Network president Courtney White. “Now fans will be doubly rewarded with the coinciding launch of Girl Scout Cookie Championship, showcasing bold, show-stopping creations starring beloved treats like Thin Mints and Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties.”

THE WRAP



**Why eat candy on Halloween when you could get drunk on candy instead?

Hershey's just made their first ever BEER. They teamed up with the people who make Yuengling (ying-ling) beer . . . to make Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

The beer is going to be available at bars and restaurants in the Midwest and East Coast from now through Valentine's Day.

CNN

**If you're wondering why ANGELINA JOLIE and BRAD PITT couldn't make it work, it might have something to do with the fact that Angelina didn't want to get married in the first place.

A source told "Us Weekly" that she felt PRESSURED by Brad to tie the knot . . . and she has vowed to never get married again.

But the source also says the animosity between the two of them is "in the past," and Brad is rebuilding and improving his relationship with his four younger kids. But his relationship with Maddox is still pretty much nonexistent.

US WEEKLY

**A TV show based on Budweiser is in the works. The BAD news is that it might be similar to one of their Super Bowl ads. But the GOOD news is that it WON'T be more of the story we've previously seen of that man being reunited with the horse that he raised.

It'll be more like their 2017 Super Bowl ad, which was an immigration story about Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. from Germany in the 1850s.

The show will be based on a 1991 book called "Under the Influence: The Unauthorized Story of the Anheuser-Busch Dynasty" . . . and it'll follow the rise and fall of the Busch family, who built their fortune off their signature product: Budweiser.

It's early in development, so there's no casting yet, and no network is attached.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER