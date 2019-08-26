96 Second News: It's National Dog Day! Highest Paid Actress?

**Give your dog an extra treat or two, because it's NATIONAL DOG DAY. Here are a few quick stats from a recent survey about man's best friend . . .

1. 86% of dog owners tell their dog "I love you" at least once a month.

2. 73% buy their dog at least one gift a month.

3. 68% sometimes let their dog sleep with them in bed.

4. 79% of women and 67% of men think that showing love toward a dog is attractive.

5. 39% of women and 23% of men with dogs would rather hang out at home with them than go on a date.

6. 86% of dog owners say their dog helps comfort them.

7. 65% say owning a dog makes them more loving.

8. 64% look forward to coming home because of their dog.

9. And just under two-thirds say that having a dog teaches them to be more patient.

NATIONAL TODAY

**The new Disney+ streaming service is trying out a bold, new strategy. Well, technically, it's a bold, OLD strategy. They're going to run their shows WEEKLY, instead of dropping entire seasons all at once.

Apparently, that means ALL their shows. Like the "High School Musical" reboot, the new "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian", and all those new Marvel series.

So you won't be able to binge any of them unless you wait those many, torturous weeks until all the episodes have aired before you start. Otherwise, you just have to tune in weekly.

THE WRAP

**Hilary Duff will reprise the rose of Lizzie McGuire in a new series on Disney+, the company announced on Friday, August 23.

The original series ran on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky. In 2003, there was also a film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, that brought in $55 million at the box office. Minsky will serve as showrunner on the new live-action series.

The Disney+ show will focus on Lizzie, a millennial trying to figure out her life in New York City. No other cast has been announced at this time.

“Lizzie has also grown up, she’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget. She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” she revealed. Additionally, the character has “the perfect man, who owns a fancy restaurant” and is “getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”

US WEEKLY

**Playing Black Widow has been incredibly lucrative for SCARLETT JOHANSSON.

According to "Forbes", she raked in another $56 million over the past year . . . enough to top their list of the highest paid actresses for the second straight year. Last year, she was #1 after making $40.5 million.

That wouldn't have cut it this year . . . because SOFIA VERGARA is this year's runner-up with $44.1 million. Here are the world's 10 highest-paid actresses:

1. Scarlett Johansson, $56 million

2. Sofia Vergara, $44.1 million

3. Reese Witherspoon, $35 million

4. Nicole Kidman, $34 million

5. Jennifer Aniston, $28 million

6. Kaley Cuoco, $25 million

7. Elisabeth Moss, $24 million

8. Margot Robbie, $23.5 million

9. Charlize Theron, $23 million

10. Ellen Pompeo, $22 million.

Together, these 10 women made a combined $314.6 million.

FORBES

**According to a new survey, 82% of people now have at least some privacy settings on their social media accounts to hide stuff from the people at their current job . . . or from places that might check them out during a job search.

The top things people hide are: Pictures, comments, and status updates about their personal life . . . pictures, comments, and status updates showing them doing unprofessional things . . . and their political views.

The survey also found 50% of people don't think companies should be allowed to look at people's social media during the hiring process. And one-third of us won't connect with our coworkers on social media.

YAHOO

**It's official: A Breaking Bad movie is on its way!

After much speculation, Netflix announced on Saturday that it would be releasing El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, returning star Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

The movie will follow Pinkman in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, and as he comes to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

The first teaser trailer, which also dropped Saturday along with the release date, shows Skinny Pete, portrayed by Charles Baker, held in custody and telling authorities that he doesn't know where Pinkman is and wouldn't tell them if he knew.

The film is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will stream globally on Friday, Oct. 11.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**"Angel Has Fallen" starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, and Jada Pinkett Smith easily won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $21.3 million. "Good Boys" fell to #2, with $11.8 million in its second week.

Here's the top 5:

1. NEW: "Angel Has Fallen", $21.3 million.

2. "Good Boys", $11.8 million. Up to $42.1 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Overcomer", $8.2 million.

4. "The Lion King", $8.15 million. Up to $510.6 million in its 6th week.

5. "Hobbs & Shaw", $8.1 million. Up to $147.7 million in its 4th week.

**"Black Panther 2" has a release date. The film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022, writer and director Ryan Coogler announced Saturday

Coogler said he wasn't ready to reveal a title or a plot yet for the highly anticipated sequel to "Black Panther," which became a cultural phenomenon. No casting details were immediately available

"Black Panther" grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, including $700 million domestically - a new record for a Marvel release. It was the first Marvel movie - and the first superhero film of any kind - to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

ABC 13

**Leonardo DiCaprio is putting up money to help fight the raging wild fires currently devastating the Amazon.

Leo’s environmental foundation, Earth Alliance, has launched the Amazon Forest Fund.

The foundation pledged $5 million to aid efforts in fighting the wildfires and repair the damage done to the Amazon rainforest, which is known as the "lungs of the planet," considering they produce up to 20 percent of the world's oxygen.

"The Amazon rainforest is on fire, with more than 9,000 wildfires scorching delicate, irreplaceable landscapes across Brazil this week.

ET ONLINE

**Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.

As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded "shop-in-shop" locations starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

"We're setting out on a new adventure with Disney to bring magical shopping experiences to our guests," Target said in a statement.

Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

"This is a great fit for our brand and theirs," said Target's CEO Brian Cornell, who joined Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, experiences and products, onstage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, to announce the big news in front of a cheering crowd.

ABC 13