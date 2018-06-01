96 Second News: It's National DONUT Day! John Cena & Nikki Bella Back Together

**According to US Weekly, just a month and a half after calling off their engagement, Nikki Bella and John Cena are back together. The break was good for the pair, a source tells us, for Bella especially.

Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair tells Us. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

The pair’s relationship has been up and down since last year, multiple sources confirm, much of which is shown during the current season of Total Bellas. During the Sunday, June 3, episode, Bella, 34, calls off the wedding – the scene was shot in January. They got back together following that short separation, only to split again a few months later.

A timeline of John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship: https://t.co/6Nb7k2wgwB — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 31, 2018

**In honor of National Donut Day, companies around the country are offering donut deals, steals and contests today! Check out some:



Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

Duck Donuts is offering each customer a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut at all locations. Customers will also receive a buy one, get one free doughnut coupon valid through June 17, 2018.



Edible Arrangements is offering a free Edible Donut (a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate) to customers at participating locations.



Entenmann's is holding a contest to find its next Chief Donut Officer. The winner will receive $5,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.



Fractured Prune is offering one free OC Sand donut at participating stores.



Papa John's will offer a caramel creme-filled, cinnamon sugar-coated donut hole dessert at participating locations. Customers will receive a free order of donut holes with any online pizza purchase on June 1, and the dessert will remain on the menu for a limited time after that.

Every single Walmart in America will give away free doughnuts to customers. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

**The Houston Astros unveiled a special mural before taking on the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.



The mural is designed and painted by artist Alex Roman Jr. and two students from the Art Institute of Houston.



The artwork tells the story of the city's support of the Astros over the years and pays homage to Houston street art.



The mural unveiling is in Home Run Alley near center field.

Introducing the new Street Art Display, presented by @PPGPaints!



Thanks to @donkeeboy and the Art Institute of Houston for bringing this project to life. https://t.co/C78yAdJpAU pic.twitter.com/kQ0fgIfgP6 — Houston Astros (@astros) May 31, 2018

**According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, teenagers really don't care about Facebook anymore.

Waaattt?

51% of them say they use Facebook, but only 10% say they use it more than any other social networks.

That's a big drop in just three years . . . in the same survey in 2015, 71% of teenagers said they used Facebook, and 41% said they used it the most often.

YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram are MUCH more popular with teenagers today. 85% use YouTube . . . 72% use Instagram . . . and 69% use Snapchat. And 82% use one of those three more than any other social network.

They also don't really care about Twitter . . . only one-third of them ever use it, and only 3% say it's their top social network.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Adrift" (PG-13)

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin play a couple trying to sail from Tahiti to San Diego when their boat is destroyed by a hurricane and he's left badly injured. It's based on the true story of Tami Oldham and her fiancé Richard Sharp, who were lost at sea during Hurricane Raymond in 1983.

2. "Action Point" (R)

Johnny Knoxville is the risk-taking owner of a small amusement park who starts desperately cutting corners to make his home-made rides more exciting, in the hopes that it will lure back customers he's been losing to a big corporate amusement park.

3. "Upgrade" (R)

A sci-fi revenge thriller starring Logan Marshall-Green as a quadriplegic who receives a computer implant that he uses to hunt down the men who murdered his wife.

4. "A Kid Like Jake" (Unrated) (Limited)

Claire Danes Jim Parsons Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra star.

**Even if he's the coolest dad in the world, Mick Jagger is STILL a dad . . . particularly to his 19-year-old son Lucas.

Someone just happened to notice that Mick likes to comment on Lucas' social media posts. And his comments are very much of the "lame dad" variety.

Like when Lucas posted a picture of himself at Lollapalooza, and Mick said, "Looks like fun. Ha!" Or when he posted a shot of himself at the beach, standing at the edge of the surf, and Mick said, "Watch out for the water."

**Have you guys seen this new trend of Nike/Fanny Pack flip flops? Well maybe this why a new survey asked people what clothes they HATE the most, and here is the top 10:

1. Speedos. 69% of people have an "unfavorable" opinion of them.

2. Leather pants, 63%.

3. Crocs, 59%.

4. Bell bottoms, 57%.

5. Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.

6. Tracksuits, 52%.

7. Bright red pants, 51%.

8. Uggs, 51%.

9. Sweater vests, 49%.

10. Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%.