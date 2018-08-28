96 Second News: Its National Red Wine Day; JJ Watt Is Going To Be An Uncle

But first, WELCOME BACK PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES!

Get ready for fall: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Tuesday. https://t.co/YjXoSMSeJh pic.twitter.com/VXLPMZtNLw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 27, 2018

**JJ Watt is going to be an uncle!

JJ’s brother Derek and his wife Gabriella shared the exciting news via social media yesterday to which to proud uncle had to share.

Derek wrote: “We’re gonna be parents! So excited to take the next step as a family with my amazing wife @gabriella_watt2 and introduce baby Watt to the world in February! I’m so happy and can’t wait for this loving journey together. I love you more than anything babe! #ImGonnaBeADad #BabyWatt”

JJ of course responded with “Let the coolest uncle competition begin”

Let the coolest uncle competition begin @_TJWatt https://t.co/AKQ3W010rJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2018

**Today is National Red Wine Day. Not to be confused with National White Wine Day, which was back on the 4th. Here are some results from a new survey in honor of today's holiday:

1. 80% of people say they like wine, and red is the most popular type. White is second . . . sparkling is third . . . then roséand dessert wine.

2. 15% of people like wine and cheese together. Which seems kind of low.

3. 12% always try to pair wines with what they're eating.

4. And finally, 12% of us have put down an entire bottle of wine by ourselves.

**Spaghetti Warehouse has kept its promise to return to Houston after the popular downtown restaurant was destroyed in the flooding of Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Dallas-based company announced today it will re-enter the Houston dining scene with a new concept that pays tribute to the old Spaghetti Warehouse menu. Warehouse 72, a new family-oriented, communal dining restaurant under the Spaghetti Warehouse corporate umbrella, will open by the end of the year or early 2019.

Spaghetti Warehouse made the announcement on the one-year anniversary of the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey that engulfed the downtown Houston restaurant at 901 Commerce. The company closed the restaurant but vowed to return to Houston.

**Rooftop Cinema Club’s all-new social movie-going experience will finally open in Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at BLVD Place in Uptown, with a grand opening tribute to it’s new home and legendary Houstonian, Patrick Swayze, with a screening of the 80’s hit, Dirty Dancing.

The first week of movies includes: Dirty Dancing, Coming to America, Back to the Future , The Greatest Showman among others. Fans can begin purchasing tickets online tomorrow at noon CST at rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.

Rooftop Cinema Club will be permanently located at BLVD Place above Whole Foods at the intersection of Post Oak Blvd. and San Felipe in the Uptown area .

**If Disney and planning vacations are your thing, this may be the perfect job for you.



Disney is searching for new moms, dads, grandparents and 'in the know' family members to join next year's Disney Parks Moms Panel.



The panel, which has become a resource for park guests around the world, consists of real parents who have mastered the art of planning a Disney vacation.



Available in four languages, parents can help other guests online by answering questions about the Disney parks using their own personal experiences.



Applications will open online next Wednesday, Sept. 5.

**The State Fair of Texas opens in little more than a month in Dallas - and everyone is already thinking about the food.



Vendors come up with some wild food creations and then enter them into the Big Tex Choice Awards for a chance to win Best Fair Food.



Just yesterday, ten finalists showed off the food they'll serve this year, and the outrageous Cotton Candy Taco took the prize of 'most creative' at the competition.



'Best sweet' went to Arroz con Leche.



'Best savory' went to Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce.



The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 21.

STATE FAIR FOOD

**Chick-fil-A has introduced five new menu and catering options nationwide just in time for the back-to-school season.



New menu options include:

*30-Count Nuggets - The 30-Count Nuggets are available nationwide and can be ordered at the counter, through the drive-thru and via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

*Waffle Potato Chips - Previously only available on the catering menu, the kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternate to our Waffle Fries and are gluten-free. Waffle Potato Chips can now be purchased as a side offering to pair with any entrée (or Kid's Meal) and are still available as side offering on the catering menu.

*Improved Fruit Cup - Based on customer feedback, the fruit mix has been improved to feature fewer apples and more premium fruit options. The Fruit Cup is served chilled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces and mandarin oranges.New catering and online order menu options include:

*Grilled Chicken Bundle - This lighter, grilled chicken option makes it easy to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches. The bundle comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese and Applewood smoked bacon and serves 10.

*Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich - The Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich provides a fresh and unique option for people who love grilled chicken but want an extra spicy kick. The boneless spicy chicken breast is marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato. It is served with Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.



**Kylie Jenner has listed her $5 million lot for a bit more than she purchased it for ... just 10 months later after purchasing it.

Kylie recently put her nearly 1.5-acre plot of land that she bought last October on the market for $5.55 million. It's being marketed as an empty space in Hidden Hills ... perfect for developers.

According to TMZ, Kylie dropped $5 mil for the corner lot -- which is adjacent to her Hidden Hills home -- with a plan to build a garden and possible barn with horses. She had 3 acres to play with at the time -- now she's back to just about an acre and change.

**There's a woman named Susan, and she recently posted a rant on Facebook that's going viral.

Susan and her fiancé were all set to get married, but they had a problem. Her dream wedding cost $60,000 and they only had $15,000. She wanted a, quote, "extravagant blow-out wedding" where she could "be a Kardashian for a day".

So Susan asked all of her friends and family if they'd give them cash to help cover the cost. And not just a little money . . . she wrote, quote, "We'd sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500."

But when only eight people sent them checks, Susan freaked out . . . and called off the wedding.

Oh, and according to her Facebook rant, because of how her fiancé handled the situation, she just dumped him too. Now she's going to South America for two months to, quote, "rid [herself> of toxic energy."

**A 19-year-old guy in Michigan just won HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS on a scratch-off lottery ticket. And it's only the fourth lottery ticket he's ever bought.

But the amazing part is that ALL FOUR of those tickets were WINNERS.

He's never bought a losing ticket. But this is his first BIG win.

He just started college, and says it's a huge relief to have his tuition covered now. And he'll need a lot of tuition money, because he wants to be a doctor.

He claimed his money yesterday. And he's also planning to take a big chunk of it and figure out the best way he can use it to give back to his community.

**The Last Blockbuster Video Is Getting Its Own Beer

There's only one Blockbuster Video location left in the entire world. It's in Bend, Oregon. And even though we all know for a FACT that it's on borrowed time, it's living it up while it's still around.

A brewery in Bend called 10 Barrel just teamed up with it to make a new beer. It's called The Last Blockbuster, and it's a dark ale with, quote, "nuances of red licorice."

The beer is going on sale on September 21st for a limited time.

**WalletHub.com just ranked every state from the hardest working to the laziest. They used factors like average work hours . . . employment rate . . . unused vacation time . . . commute time . . . people with multiple jobs . . . and leisure time.

And the 10 hardest working states are: Alaska . . . North Dakota . . . Wyoming . . . South Dakota . . . Nebraska . . . New Hampshire . . . Texas . . . Colorado . . . Virginia . . . and Kansas.

The 10 laziest states are: Michigan . . . Rhode Island . . . West Virginia . . . New Mexico . . . Oregon . . . Ohio . . . Nevada . . . Kentucky . . . Pennsylvania . . . and Alabama.

**Netflix has 130 million streaming subscribers around the world. I don't know if that number amazes you, but this one might: 3 million people still get DVDs in the mail from them. And they're all in the U.S.

So why doesn't Netflix shut down the DVD end of its business? Because the profit margin per DVD subscriber is still really high. In the most recent quarter, those 3 million people delivered $53 MILLION in straight-up profit.

But it won't last. Netflix has been losing about 190,000 DVD subscribers per quarter for the past two years. At that rate, they'll all be gone by 2022.