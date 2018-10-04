96 Second News: It's National Taco Day; Mischa Barton To Join 'The Hills' Reboot

**Today is National Taco Day!

The good news is that a BUNCH of big Mexican food chains are giving away free tacos today. Except for Taco Bell . . . their Taco Day promotion is that they're selling "gift sets" where you can pay $5 to buy four tacos for a friend.

Anyway, to keep you entertained from now until you start mainlining free tacos, here are some stats in honor of the holiday . . .

1. More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos . . . and 71% prefer tacos over burritos.

2. Three-quarters of us eat tacos at least once a month.

3. And the most popular taco meats are, in order: Carne asada . . . barbacoa . . . chicken . . . pork . . . and chorizo. The least popular meat? Lengua . . . also known as COW TONGUE.

**A big Sunday night football game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys requires big-time entertainment for the halftime show.



Rapper Big Boi will take the stage at NRG Stadium. Big Boi forms one half of hip-hop duo Outkast with André 3000, who are known for hits including "Ms. Jackson," "So Fresh, So Clean" and "B.O.B."



There's no word on the set list, but if you want to see the game and halftime action in person, it appears resale tickets are still available. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

ABC 13

**Whataburger is now offering a LEGO-style buildable restaurant through its online store.

Build your own Whataburger - complete with the iconic orange-and-white stripes and Whataburger sign," boasts the product's description.

The BRXLZ Buildable Whataburger Restaurant sells for about $40, contains 1,737 pieces and measures a little under a foot in height.

While it seems like a pretty outlandish gift idea, it's not the first strange product Whataburger has offered up to its fans.

The fast-food chain also sells beach blankets in the shape of fries, condiment Christmas ornaments and even a cotton tapestry of the restaurant.

Houston Chronicle

**Kate Hudson gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

“She’s here,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

This is Kate's third child. She also has sons with Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes and Matt Bellamy from Muse.

US WEEKLY

**Floyd Mayweather flew all the way to Iceland for just one night simply to take photos — for Instagram.

“Floyd flew to Iceland on a private jet to take pictures for Instagram. He flew back right after that,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 2. “It’s just him and some members of his team. He didn’t even spend the night.”

Seems as though the trip was a successful one. The professional boxer, 41, took to the app to show off some off some great views from the Blue Lagoon — and there’s no question why it’s one of the 25 wonders of the world. “Life is all about experiencing different things. So, I decided to come check out Iceland. It is one of the most sought out countries for hot springs,” he captioned a video. “What better place than the Blue Lagoon to experience first while in Iceland.”

US WEEKLY

**Justin Timberlake is among the headliners for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 37, will take the stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the annual two-weekend music festival, which kicks off on April 12, 2019.

Hits Daily Double was the first to report the news of Timberlake’s Coachella gig. The website also claimed that the other headliners will be Childish Gambino(a.k.a. Donald Glover) and Kanye West.

This will be the first time that Timberlake hits the stage at Coachella, but Glover, 35, and West, 41, are no strangers to the festival (if the rumors about their return are true). The Atlanta creator performed in 2012, while the “Gold Digger” rapper had a short set in 2006 and later headlined in 2011.

The full lineup for the 2019 show will be announced in January.

Coachella 2019!

**Mischa Barton is joining the cast of The Hills, Us Weekly confirms.

Barton, 32, confirmed her casting via Instagram on Wednesday, October 3. “The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills,” she wrote. “When MTV approached me with the chance to be part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter.

The actress, who made her reality TV show debut in 2016 on Dancing With the Stars season 22, rose to fame in 2003 for starring as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s The O.C. The hit drama was the driving force behind MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which ultimately inspired The Hills.

A source exclusively tells Us that Barton’s appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings, which MTV announced in August, “is going to document her comeback. Hopefully people will see her in a new light and not just because of personal problems in the years past.”

Mischa is headed back to Califorrrrrrniaaaaa

**The McAfee cybersecurity group has issued its annual list of celebrities who are most likely to give you a computer virus. These are the celebs whose names are most likely to land you on websites carrying viruses or malware if you search for them.

And this year's most dangerous celebrity is . . . tattooed minx RUBY ROSE from "Orange is the New Black" and the CW's superhero shows. She'll be playing Batwoman, starting with this year's crossover event.

The top 10 is pretty random this year:

1. Ruby Rose

2. Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari

3. French actress Marion Cotillard from "Inception"

4. Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter

5. Rose Byrne from "Bridesmaids" and "Neighbors"

6. Debra Messing

7. Kourtney Kardashian

8. Amber Heard

9. Kelly Ripa

10. Brad William Henke from "Orange is the New Black"

**Remember when Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy earlier and we thought it was the saddest news?

Well some of the investors who own a big piece of Toys "R" Us are planning to keep all of the assets after all, instead of selling them off. And they want to reboot as a new chain, called Geoffrey's Toy Box. Geoffrey was the Toys "R" Us giraffe mascot.

Instead of buying huge stores, though, they're going to start with pop-up shops this holiday season . . . and then, one day down the road, they could bring back full-on Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores.