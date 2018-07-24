96 Second News: It's National Tequila Day! Texans Practice Schedule Released

**The Texans have announced dates and times for open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Fans have the opportunity to see their favorite players up close and personal as they gear up for the 2018-19 NFL season.



The dates and times go as followed: Saturday, August 11: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Monday, August 13: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 15: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers) Thursday, August 16: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)



Gates will open at 8:15 a.m. with lines forming on Murwoth Drive. Fans can park with no charge south of the training center, off of Lantern Point Dr. in the Green Lot. That will begin at 5 a.m.



Fans can register for a training camp ticket drawing beginning July 23 until July 27 at 5 p.m.

**Pete Davidson deleted EVERYTHING from his Instagram account yesterday, but don't worry . . .he and Ariana Grande are doing fine.

Pete issued a statement saying there's nothing wrong, he just doesn't want to be on social media anymore because, quote, "The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good."

He added, quote, "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is [effing] lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."

**One of the most famous images of The Beatles is the cover of the "Abbey Road" album, with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr crossing the street that the album and the Beatles' famous recording studio are named for.

It's the only Beatles cover to not feature their name OR the album title.

Well, just the other day . . . some 49 years later . . . Paul crossed Abbey Road again, and his daughter Mary filmed it. On the actual cover, Paul is BAREFOOT . . . but this time he was wearing SANDALS.

**Dennis Rodman likes to have an impact on and off the court. One of the greatest rebounders in NBA history is shifting toward the business world with his involvement in AnyTickets.



Rodman will be the new Head of Business Development for the Houston based company that has been in operation since 2003. AnyTickets does more than just the average ticket sale.



This company offers a "once in a lifetime" package, which gives fans the experience of engaging with their favorite athlete or celebrity.



"I'm the lead adviser of Business Development - these guys are a leader in event ticket sales, they invest in major events worldwide; Super Bowl, NBA, Final Four, every concert on the planet, Hamilton, you name it man - it's a perfect fit for me, because I love sports and I love music," Rodman said.

**Candy lovers are not going to like this. The popular store Kegg's Candies announced that they will be closing their doors on July 31.



Since 1946, the company has been serving the Houston community with their favorite chocolates and treats.



The owner, Carl Bartuch Jr., said a "slow economy" was the reason for the business's closure.



Kegg's Candies located at 4934 Beechnut will offer 25 percent off their treats while supplies last.

**Living in Houston certainly has its perks, with recent record real estate growth, relatively low cost of living, and access to quality healthcare and education. But, the perks come with a price.



A new study ranks Houston as the most-stressed city in Texas - and one of the highest in the nation.



The report, released by personal financial site WalletHub, compared 182 cities across four key stressors: work, financial, family, and health and safety. (Absent from the study is a maddening stressor, traffic.)

**Christmas has come early for Houstonians!



Starting Monday, Typhoon Texas will be hosting a week-long Christmas celebration.



The waterpark is getting into the holiday spirit with snow at their wave pool, holiday-themed food, Christmas music and even a visit from Santa.



The holiday fun will wrap up on Friday, July 27.





**Chick Fil-A is allowing their customers to become chefs with new make at home meal kits.



The fast food chain said the kits will be available in 150 Atlanta-area restaurants beginning August 27 for a limited time. Chick-fil-A is using the limited release to help decide whether they will introduce the kits nationwide. Customers outside of Atlanta can express their interest in the kits through Chick-fil-A's website.



Atlanta-area customers can pick up the meal kits in the drive-thru or at the counter, with no subscription or advance planning required. The kits will serve two people and cost $15.89.



Chick-fil-A said the meal kits should take 30 minutes to prepare.

**Two lucky long-time friends are thrilled to have won the lottery together and will split their earnings.



Former truck driver Salvatore Garro, 63, and retired mechanic Dominick Belfiore, 66, met 15 years ago and describe themselves as being as close as brothers.



The best friends each put $50 in to buy $100 worth of tickets and ended up winning $5 million on a $10 Set For Life scratch-off.



The winning ticket brought them both to tears and now they plan to spoil their families, but first up is a joint vacation to Aruba.





**There is good news for people who love diet soda...(yes!)



A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.



Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day, experienced a 46 percent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death. That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.



In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.

**A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.