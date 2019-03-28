96 Second News: It's Opening Day For MLB; 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Is Coming To Houston

**Department store JCPenney remains in a financial slump and, as a result, is closing 27 of its 860 stores in 2019.

The department store's spokesperson told TODAY Style, "As part of a standard annual review, the decision was made to close 18 stores across the country, including the three previously announced stores in early January,"

In addition, nine home and furniture stores will close this fall, bringing the total to 27.

Most of the stores are set to close by July 5, the company confirmed, but home and furniture outlet inventory will be sold throughout the summer with final closing dates in the fall.

The decision to prune its outlets comes after sales at the 116-year-old company continued to decline.

https://www.today.com/style/jcpenney-closing-27-stores-2019-company-conf...

**Emilia Clarke, best known for her legendary role as Daenerys Targaryen, or Khaleesi the Mother of Dragons, in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” is headlining Houston’s Comicpalooza. The three-day pop culture festival runs from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Clarke will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday only.

This year, fans of HBO’s cultural phenomenon will have an opportunity to meet Clarke alongside Nathalie Emmanuel who portrays her trusted advisor Missandei in the hit series.

Stars from other popular shows like The Flash, Arrow, Star Trek: The Next Generation and more will also be attending the event.

https://abc13.com/community-events/mother-of-dragons-and-missandei-comin...

And speaking of GoT...we're only 17 days away from the start of the Game of Thrones finale, and HBO just announced that they will air a two-hour Game of Thrones documentary on May 26 (a week after the series finale) called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

The documentary has been described as "much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it."

https://www.buzzfeed.com/crystalro/game-of-thrones-documentary

**It's going to be a sweet sendoff for the Houston Cougars men's basketball team, which is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984.

The Coogs are on their way to Kansas City to compete in the next round of the NCAA Tournament. They'll face Kentucky Friday at 9 p.m.

UH is traveling with the support of the city behind them after beating Ohio State Sunday night.

UH will host a watch party for the game versus Kentucky Friday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Fertitta Center, and the UH game will start at 9 p.m.

https://abc13.com/sports/sweet-16-sendoff-uh-heads-to-kansas-city-to-com...

**The annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a Houston tradition in the Winter holiday season, but for those who find themselves too impatient to wait until November for event: get ready for the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular.

The spring edition of the event will be April 12-14 at NRG Center, boasting 150 merchants, 50 of whom are making their Houston market debut, all featuring an array of seasonal gifts, attire, jewelry, home goods, and goodies.

https://abc13.com/shopping/nutcracker-market-springs-forward-with-new-sh...

**If you're looking for the perfect Instagram picture, you may want to drive around Texas. According to Big Seven Travel, Texas is rated the number one "Instagrammable" state in the country.

The company looked at the number of hashtags per destination and the Lone Star State beat out places like New York, California, Hawaii, and Florida.

Spots around the state's major cities were mentioned, including Graffiti Park in Houston, Pegasus Plaza in Dallas and the Hamilton Pool in Austin.

https://abc13.com/society/texas-named-most-instagrammable-state-in-us-/5...

**From wicked queen to international spy, Angelina Jolie has a wide variety of roles under her belt, and she may be adding "Marvel superhero" to her résumé very soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina is in talks to star in The Eternals, based on Jack Kirby's comics.

While details about Jolie's involvement are slim at the moment, we do know The Eternals takes place millions of years ago. The story focuses on a cosmic group called the Celestials, which creates two super-powered beings called the Eternals and the Deviants.

Jolie can add The Eternals to her list of upcoming projects, which also includes Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The highly anticipated sequel from Marvel's parent company is set to hit theaters on Oct. 18.

https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Angelina-Jolie-Play-Marvel-Ci...

**There's a picture going viral right now of a guy who took two boxes of bagels into work, but he had the bagels sliced like loaves of bread. So instead of a whole or half bagel, you'd just take one or two thin slices of one.

And the reaction on the Internet is . . . mostly HORRIFIED, as one person tweeted, quote, "You should be ashamed of yourself."

The guy who bought the bagels says it's "St. Louis style," but the people of St. Louis are denying any connection to bagels cut like this.

https://mashable.com/article/sliced-bagels-panera-tweet/

**It's opening day for Major League Baseball! And besides heading out to Minute Maid Park strictly just to cheer on our guys, you know you go to baseball games for the food…amirite??

Well something you may want to try that the stadium is introducing this year is the "The Fritos Pie Corn Dog". It’s a foot-long hot dog, covered in crushed-up Fritos, with queso and Texas chili. The Mets are also selling a "Chili Cheese Crunch Dog" that comes with Fritos on top.

You can give the Fritos Pie Corn Dog a try during the Astros first home game which will be Friday April 5th, against the Oakland A’s. The team kicks off the season against Tampa Bay in Florida this afternoon at 4p.

**Maybe this is why LORI LOUGHLIN's daughter needed help getting into college...

"People" magazine says that OLIVIA JADE tried to trademark the phrase "Olivia Jade Beauty", in order to start her own product line. But she got a letter back from the patent office saying her application was in danger of being denied. Why?

Bad punctuation.

They told her, quote, "Applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods. Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity.

"Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used."

https://people.com/style/olivia-jade-trademark-application-not-accepted-...