96 Second News: James Harden Wins MVP; Another Chance At An Astros Replica Ring

**James Harden was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in the 2017-2018 season.



He was one of three Rockets finalists up for honors during Monday night's NBA Awards.



Eric Gordon and Clint Capela missed out on winning the Sixth Man and Most Improved Player honors, respectively. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams bested Gordon, and Capela was edged by Pacers all-star Victor Oladipo.



James Harden bested other MVP finalists LeBron James and Anthony Davis as finalists.



The first honor for the Rockets from the award show actually went to general manager Daryl Morey, who was named NBA Executive of the Year.

**Katy Perry has sold millions of records and has been nominated for 13 Grammys, but even all that wasn’t enough to grant her a table at one of Scotland’s hottest restaurants.

Katy is currently in the midst of her “Witness” world tour, and was overseasas this past weekend to perform, and tried to get a table at a fancy restaurant, but had no such luck.

She told the thousands of concertgoers at her show the next night, “I was on the internet looking up the top 25 places for dinner. Some are really fancy, some only sit, like, 10 people. I called a couple of places and couldn’t get in anywhere.”

However, all hope wasn’t lost. She continued, “On the list at the very end it said Taco Bell, so I went there – and then I went to your movie theater.”

“I really appreciate you guys putting a Taco Bell in here. You have no idea what that means to me.”

**After drawing a couple huge crowds with replica World Series championship rings this season, the Astros will try for a third.

On Monday, the Astros announced a third replica World Series championship ring giveaway game, this time on July 11 for a Wednesday night game against Oakland.

Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan said in a statement , "The 2017 World Championship was a milestone not only for our franchise, but for our fanbase. With this new giveaway opportunity, we are proud to have made more than 120,000 Replica World Champions Rings available to fans in Houston and through our minor league affiliates."

All fans in attendance on July 11 will receive a ring, and the gates will open early at 4 p.m. to give everyone a chance to get a ring and still get into the game in time for the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

The Astros gave World Series rings to the first 10,000 fans through the games on April 6 and drew 41,138 fans. They decided to give rings to every fan at the game on June 20 and drew a season-high 43,409 fans.

**Heather Locklear was hospitalized last night after an alleged overdose . . . less than 24 hours after she was arrested for assaulting a cop and an EMT at her house.

It all started Sunday night when police were called to Heather's home because she was drunk and arguing with family and friends. As the cops were trying to calm her down, she kicked one of them in the leg.

Since she was so intoxicated, they decided to call an ambulance and have her checked out. While THAT was happening, she kicked a paramedic in the chest.

Heather was treated at the hospital, then arrested on two misdemeanor counts of battery. She was released yesterday morning on $20,000 bail, but last night, an ambulance was called back to her house over a possible overdose. She was rushed to the hospital, where sources say she's in stable condition.

**Keenan Thompson moved on to "Saturday Night Live", and Kel Mitchell went and did . . . well, whatever he's been doing for the last decade or so. But to some of us, they'll always be "Kenan & Kel" from Nickelodeon.

Well, they're coming back . . . at least for one night. They're doing an episode of the rebooted Nick game show "Double Dare". The episode will air later this summer, but it taped yesterday.

Kel says, quote, "This episode will be double special because Kenan and I will be playing against each other and we are both huge fans of 'Double Dare'!"

**Ed Sheeran is a professional. But even the best have off days. During a show in Cardiff, Wales over the weekend, Ed had to stop for TWO POTTY BREAKS. And one was in the middle of a song.

The first time was right after he finished "Galway Girl". He said, quote, "I've been gigging since I was 14 and I've never done that. And now I do it in front of 60,000 people."

The second time was halfway through "Photograph". He said, quote, "I'm so sorry, Cardiff", before running off stage.

**KFC has just unveiled its new Pickle Fried Chicken, which brings together America's love of fried chicken and pickles.



The fast-food chain says it's new chicken is coated in pickle sauce, and features onion and garlic notes, buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend to maximize that classic pickle flavor.



The new chicken will only be available for a limited time. Sales began Monday and will continue until Colonel Sanders runs out.



KFC estimates each restaurant received enough supply to serve the chicken for a few weeks.



"Once it's gone, it's gone for good," KFC said in a statement.

**If you don't know about Venmo, it's an app that people can use to instantly transfer money to each other.

One of the features of Venmo is that you can see when one of your friends sends money to someone. So people are going on Venmo, and noticing that their friends are sending money to each other. Which means their friends were probably hanging out . . . and they didn't get an invite.

But it's not just friends. "Venmo anxiety" can hit whenever you're home and you see other people out having fun. It's kind of like what used to happen back when people used Facebook.

A 23-year-old woman named Caroline Keene told the "New York Post", quote, "Seeing these transactions, even among people I have no desire to be hanging out with, creates a sense of emptiness and unease."