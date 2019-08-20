96 Second News: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Split After 6 Years

**The Houston Astros have extended protective netting at Minute Maid Park. The new netting was put in place while the team was on a 10-game road trip.

While netting will be extended further down the left-field and right-field lines, the team said the protective net will be upgraded to knot-less netting, which will allow for "an improved viewing experience for fans."

The Astros offered this statement in announcing the extension and upgrade of the net:

"Fan experience is always a top priority for the Astros. The Astros have followed Major League Baseball's guidelines regarding netting while providing fans with a choice as to whether they sit in areas with or without protective netting. These changes will improve the fan's experience and increase the number of seats behind protective netting. Fans will continue to have the option to sit in areas without netting."

ABC 13

**CARRIE UNDERWOOD will be hosting this year's CMAs with REBA MCENTIRE and DOLLY PARTON. That means BRAD PAISLEY is OUT after co-hosting with Carrie for 11 straight years.

Here's the official word: "The '53rd Annual CMA Awards' will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show."

Sounds like they're setting the table for more female nominees . . . as well as a female Entertainer of the Year. It's also a brilliant move to bring in two artists who are legends, and they've even hosted the show before. Dolly did in 1988, and Reba did it from 1990 to 1992.

Still, he took the high road. He hit up Twitter yesterday and wrote, "As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch." It's way too early to know if Brad will be coming back in 2020.

The CMA’s air November 13th on ABC.

**Over 200,000 people took an online poll that asked about different milestones a lot of us hit in our teenage years. Here are some big early life moments, and when they happen:

1. Your first kiss. The top answer was between 14 and 17 years old. Less than 1% said they were over 25.

2. Your first job. Again, 14 to 17 was the #1 answer. 18 to 21 was next.

3. Your first cell phone. A lot of millennials must have taken the poll because the top answer was between 10 and 13 years old. The second most popular was 14 to 17.

4. The first time you drove a car. "Before 16" was the #1 answer.

5. Your first time flying on a plane. Almost everyone was a kid the first time they flew. Only 3% were 20 or older. And 6% said they've still never flown.

BUZZFEED

**DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON married his girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday in Hawaii, and he posted a pair of wedding photos yesterday.

They've been dating since 2007, and they have two daughters, ages 3 and 16 months. He's 47, she's 34. Lauren is the daughter of SIB HASHIAN, the drummer on the first two BOSTON albums in the '70s. He passed away in 2017.

The Rock was previously married to Dany Garcia, and they're still business partners. They have an 18-year-old daughter named Simone.

PEOPLE

**ALEX RODRIGUEZ has two daughters, who are 14 and 11. They're active on social media, and they don't want him in their business. So he does what the rest of us do . . . he SNEAKS.

On a podcast he said, quote, "[They] don't let me follow them on social media. So, oh yeah, I have a burner account." The funny thing is, THEY watch HIS social media like hawks . . . to make sure he doesn't embarrass them.

He says, quote, "Every time I post something [about them], usually 5 out of 10 [times], both of them will DM me and say 'Dad are you serious?' '‘Dad, you know I'm going into high school next year.' 'Dad this is how bullying starts.' And I'm like, 'OK, I'll erase it.'"

US WEEKLY

**There's a new report out from Energy Star, which is the EPA program that promotes energy efficiency. And it has new recommendations for where you should be setting your thermostat:

1. 78 degrees when you're home.

2. 85 when you're not home.

3. 82 at night.

Well . . . a reporter from the CBS station in Tampa tweeted out that report yesterday morning, and people immediately started LOSING IT.

As one person said, quote, "I see we've decided to give up on sleeping . . . or having pets that aren't native to the rain forest." Another said, quote, "82 when you're sleeping? Yeah, on the sun."

HOW HOT DO YOU KEEP IT?

**Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Broke Up

After six years of hiding the fact that they were a couple, JAMIE FOXX and KATIE HOLMES have finally broken up.

Jamie was spotted partying on Friday night with a young singer (slash) model named Sela Vave . . . which led to speculation that he was CHEATING on Katie.

But the "New York Post" claims that Katie reacted to the photos by telling a friend, quote, "What Jamie does is his business . . . we haven't been together for months."

PAGE SIX

**A Pokémon themed pop-up bar is making a stop in Houston in early 2020. The PokéBar will be in Houston for a limited time only.

The bar will feature several Pokémon to catch, all from different regions. If you collect a Pokémon from each region, you will have a chance to be the ultimate winner.

Tickets to the PokéBar include Instagram-worthy Pokémon themed burgers and a themed drink. There will also be DJs, prizes for best costume and more. The PokéBar will be in Houston on Jan. 18 and 19. It will then travel to Austin on Jan. 25 and Dallas on Feb. 1 and 2.

Tickets are limited and sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets at thepokebarpopup.com.

ABC 13

**Popeyes and Chick-fil-A are in a Twitter feud over which fast-food chain has the best chicken sandwich, and then even Wendy’s got in on the fight.

It all began on Monday, when Popeyes’ Twitter account sent out a “y’all good?” tweet in response to a tweet Chick-fil-A had posted about its original chicken sandwich, which read, “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤ for the original.”

Popeyes released a new chicken sandwich earlier this month, and it appeared that Chick-fil-A’s tweet on Monday was in response to it. (Chick-fil-A, of course, touts itself as the inventor of the original chicken sandwich).

Then Wendy’s tweeted a photo of its own chicken sandwich, along with the caption, “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”

Popeyes shortly after clapped back, suggesting that Wendy’s was just looking for some attention. “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits,” Popeyes tweeted. “Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

PEOPLE