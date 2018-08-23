96 Second News: Jennifer Garner Take Ben Affleck To Rehab; How To Get An Alex Bregman Bobblehead

**Jennifer Garner went to Ben Affleck's house to check in on him after seeing a picture of a guy delivering booze to his house this week.

Jen’s full intentions were to go to Ben's house yesterday to convince him to go to rehab, but apparently he agreed almost right away. . . so she drove him there. They left around 6:00 P.M. and ended up at a live-in facility.

Ben's been in rehab twice . . . in 2001 and this past December.

Ben Affleck Seeks Help and Will Go to Rehab After Intervention by Jen Garner https://t.co/SL6oZRuwf8 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2018

**Each month since May, the Houston Astros have dropped a bobblehead for sale, and each piece is epic. In May, George Springer poses with the World Series trophy. In June, bearded teammates Brian McCann and Evan Gattis do their best "Step Brothers" tribute. Last month, life of the party Josh Reddick proudly wears American flag trunks and his championship belt, while posing with a bald eagle.



For August, the Astros turned up the volume on epic with Alex Bregman mounting a Bengal tiger, which is a nod to his time at LSU.



Fans were informed of the bobblehead release a week in advance, with the design kept in secret. Once Bregman was revealed Wednesday night, Astros fans clamored for the coveted piece.

The way it works is fans in line will be given wristbands starting at midnight, giving them the right to purchase the bobblehead. Those who have the wristbands will be able to make the purchase at 9 a.m. Thursday when the team store opens.



Once a fan gets a wristband, that person must stay in line. Leaving the line or removing a wristband forfeits your right to purchase. And, bobbleheads are limited to one per person.



Last month, the Astros sold only 150 Reddick bobbleheads. Some fans also sold the piece for as much as $500 on auction sites.

**It's been nearly 10 years since Twilight became a record-smashing phenomenon at the box office and its broody stars, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, then relative unknowns, ascended to household names whose glossy photos adorned the bedroom walls of teens everywhere.

But come November the beloved girl-meets-vampire saga officially turns 10, and you don't need to be Alice Cullen to know that something special is on the horizon.

In honor of the huge milestone, Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment is releasing Twilight on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and all five Twilight Saga films with new collectible artwork on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) on October 23. MTV News has the exclusive first look at the colorful collectible prints, from award-winning artist Justin Erickson.

Each cover has a soft, romantic color palette — green to symbolize Edward and Bella's iconic meadow scene in Twilight; red for the Volturi in New Moon, etc. — and hidden images from the films that fans will surely sink their teeth into. For Erickson, the foremost goal was to "service the fans and make them happy," he told MTV News.

**Yesterday, CBS announced that the upcoming 12th season will be the last one for ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ meaning that the SERIES finale will air next May. They're promising that it will bring the show to a, quote, "epic creative close."

Eleven seasons in, "The Big Bang Theory" is still one of the biggest shows on TV. Last year, Season 11 averaged 18.9 million viewers, which is still huge.

Kaley Cuoco reacted to news on social media by saying, “This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

She continued: “To the fans, our crew, families, [executive producer> Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

US WEEKLY

**Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a temporary custody agreement after a months-long battle, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source close to the situation tells Us that the estranged couple no longer needed to participate in a planned custody hearing after agreeing to the interim arrangement, which there are no specific details about yet.

“An interim custody arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after recommendations from the custody evaluator,” the insider explains.

The source adds: “Angelina is helping the children heal with their father and enjoying the last days of summer before school starts.”

**Houston television icon and longtime member of the ABC13 family Ed Brandon passed away peacefully Wednesday in Houston.



Ed came to Houston in 1972 to become the weathercaster for 13 Eyewitness News. KTRK's station management gave him the title of "Texas' Most Experienced Weathercaster."

ABC13 General Manager Henry Florsheim said, "Ed was part of the Eyewitness team that formed the foundation for ABC13 today. Ed presented weather with a smile and made it understandable for all."

ABC 13

**Houston Texans defensive end Christian Covington has an issue with his digital doppelganger that appears in the upcoming Madden NFL 19 video game.



On Twitter, Covington posted an image of what is supposed to be his likeness from the video game. He tweeted, "Guess I have to accept the fact that I'm ugly now.... Say it ain't so Madden.... smh." Fans responded, agreeing with Christian.



While the likeness of Covington is highly questionable, EA explained in 2014 to SBNation that a multiple camera setup captures all angles of a player's head. Those images will be used to create the likeness in the Madden game.

Guess I have to accept the fact that I’m ugly now.... Say it ain’t so Madden.... smh pic.twitter.com/fTcmitdrEw — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) August 22, 2018

**Every weekday now through the end of the month, you can buy one treat and get one for just one dollar from Crave Cupcakes.



Crave is also giving away a dozen mini cupcakes every day during the promotion, so get your carpool camera-ready.



All you have to do is post a photo on social media with the hashtag #carpooltocrave and tag a friend.

CRAVE CUPCAKES

**"Forbes" put out a list of the world's highest paid actors over the past year, and GEORGE CLOONEY is #1 with $239 million, which is a pretty amazing accomplishment. Even more amazing? He did it WITHOUT having to do any acting.

George hasn't been in any movies this year, but he made $233 million from the recent $1 BILLION purchase of his 'Casamigos' tequila brand . . . and he got some more dough from his endorsements and older movies.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is a distant second with $124 million.

**According to a new study, there's such a thing as being "too smart" to date. The researchers found that women preferred guys who were in the 90th percentile of intelligence, not the 99th.

It's because they believed guys who were geniuses were too high maintenance and they weren't good in social situations.

Now, if you're wondering if there's also such a thing as being "too handsome" . . . nope. Women are totally cool with dating someone in the 99th percentile there.

And when you flip it to what men are looking for, they just want someone who maxes out every category . . . so there's no such thing as too smart or too attractive.

**"Forbes" put out a list of the '10 Highest Paid Female Athletes,' and EIGHT of them are tennis players, including SERENA WILLIAMS, who's #1, after making $18.1 million over the past year.

Of course, Serena has been busy with her baby daughter during a lot of the past year, so only $62,000 of that came from tennis winnings. The other $18 million is from endorsements. Here's the Top 10:

1. Serena Williams, $18.1 million, tennis

2. Caroline Wozniacki, $13 million, tennis

3. Sloane Stephens, $11.2 million, tennis

4. Garbine Muguruza, $11 million, tennis

5. Maria Sharapova, $10.5 million, tennis

6. Venus Williams, $10.2 million, tennis

7. P.V. Sindhu, $8.5 million, badminton

8. Simona Halep, $7.7 million, tennis

9. Danica Patrick, $7.5 million, racing

10. Angelique Kerber, $7 million, tennis