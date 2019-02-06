96 Second News: Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged; Miller Lite Fires Back At Bud Lite Over Commercials

**JENNIFER LAWRENCE is engaged to her boyfriend Cooke Maroney. They were spotted at dinner recently, with Jennifer wearing a "massive ring." Her rep later confirmed the engagement to "People" magazine.

They've been dating since last summer. Maroney is a New York City art gallery director. His clients include LENA DUNHAM's father. Jennifer previously dated DARREN ARONOFSKY, who directed her in the movie "Mother!"

Cooke is 34 years old. Jennifer is 28.

PEOPLE

**Bud Light can't compete with craft beers, so they went after other "light" beers in their Super Bowl ad campaign, which accused Miller Lite and Coors Light of brewing their beers with CORN SYRUP.

Miller just responded with a long message on Twitter . . . saying, quote, "The 'corn syrup' we source from America's heartland helps make Miller Lite taste so great . . .

"What might have gotten a little lost between the parties and the wings is the distinction between 'corn syrup' and 'high-fructose corn syrup.'

"To be clear, corn syrup is a normal part of the brewing process used by many of your favorite brewers, and does not even end up in the beers you enjoy, as it gets consumed by the yeast during the fermentation process."

They closed by "reminding" beer drinkers that Miller Lite has more taste than Bud Light with fewer calories and half the carbs.

AD WEEK

**Pink was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Tuesday, February 5, surrounded by family, friends and fans — including Ellen DeGeneres, who gave a heartfelt speech.

“Wow, thank you. Thank you for standing out in the rain,” the Grammy award winner said as she addressed the crowd. “This is surreal. This is really … I feel like I’m dreaming and if anyone pinches me I’m going to punch them in the left eyebrow.”

Pink continued: “I feel like a lot of people probably only ever thought I’d make it to the walk of shame, but, here I am. Two little letters make such a big difference. It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I’ve somehow managed to have.”

After a bit of joking and reflection, the Pennsylvania native turned the attention to her family. “Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, ‘To thine own self be true,’” Pink said, before getting emotional about the “power” that lies within the stars on the Walk of Fame.

US WEEKLY

**Samsung just launched a new app for their smart refrigerators called Refrigerdating. And it's a Tinder-style app, but instead of swiping on pictures of potential dates . . . you swipe on pictures of what's in their fridge.

A Samsung PR rep says they made the app because, quote, "We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality."

If you want to participate, the app is free, and you don't HAVE to own one of Samsung's $4,000 smart fridges to join. You can use the app in your phone's browser at Refrigerdating.com . . . you'll just need to upload a pic of the inside of your fridge.

CNET

**MICHAEL BOLTON appeared to FALL ASLEEP during a live interview on Australia's "The Morning Show". He wasn't actually in the studio, he was appearing via satellite.

After a big introduction, the hosts tried to get Michael's attention, but he didn't respond, and it looked like his EYES WERE CLOSED. At one point, he perked up and said, quote, "It's gone silent."

What actually happened was that there were technically difficulties and he couldn't hear the hosts. And he wasn't sleeping, he was looking down at his phone.

He Tweeted, quote, "I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven't slept since!! In all seriousness, there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me Tweeting! We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews."

RADAR ONLINE

**ABC has renewed Modern Family for an 11th and final season, extending the hit sitcom one year after co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan said season 10 would be it’s last.

ABC announced the news yesterday at the Television Critics Association press tour saying, “Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history. In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” Lloyd said on Tuesday.

US WEEKLY

**If you love donuts almost as much as you love your significant other . . . or secretly even MORE than your significant other . . . here's a chance for you to marry BOTH of them at the same time.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Dunkin' Donuts teamed up with a wedding chapel in Las Vegas to throw a bunch of DONUT-THEMED WEDDINGS this weekend.

The first 100 couples who get married at the wedding chapel on Saturday after 11:00 A.M. will get a FREE wedding . . . and it includes a Dunkin' Donuts bouquet.

The chapel will also be covered in Dunkin' Donuts decorations, and the officiant will have their hair dyed the pink color from Dunkin's logo.

DELISH

**CHARLIE SHEEN won't get married again, and there's a simple reason: He sucks at it. In a new interview with US WEEKLY, he said, quote, "When you're really bad at something, there's no reason to keep pursuing it."

Plus, Charlie doesn't even have time to date right now. Quote, "There's no place for it right now in the current landscape."

Charlie's been married three times: To Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, to Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006, and to Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011.

US WEEKLY