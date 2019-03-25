96 Second News: Jennifer Lopez Is Coming To Houston, Justin Verlander Resigns With Astros

**Jennifer Lopez wants to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday, which is July 24, with music, dancing and all her fans. JLo announced a 25-date concert tour, her first in seven years, kicking off on June 7 in Los Angeles.

Jennifer tweeted, "It’s my party!!!! Let’s sing and dance the night away !! I can’t wait to celebrate my birthday with all of you on tour this summer #JLOItsMyParty"

The 'It's My Party' tour will hit Houston at the Toyota Center on June 25th, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

A press release emphasized that nothing will be held back for J. Lo's birthday extravaganza. The shows will be "a nonstop party mix of Jennifer's new and classic anthems, show-stopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jaw-dropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block," it said.

**Justin Verlander is staying with Houston! Our Stros pitcher just signed a new deal with the Houston Astros.



"I can't see a better situation," Verlander, 36, said Sunday after the Astros announced a three-year contract that added $66 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and '21.

Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow said, "Justin Verlander is one of the elite pitchers in baseball. His late-season arrival in 2017 helped the Astros deliver its first ever championship to the city of Houston. Our fans share in my excitement that Justin will be in an Astros uniform for at least three more years."

**The Powerball jackpot continues inching toward $1 billion as no one took home the jackpot Saturday night. The drawing on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $750 million.

The latest numbers drawn for the jackpot were 24-25-52-60-66 with a Powerball of 5. The winner would have officially taken home $638.8 million, the biggest jackpot of the year and the fourth-largest Powerball drawing of all-time.

As the number crept up to three-quarters of a billion dollars for Wednesday, it became the third-largest Powerball drawing of all-time and fourth-largest lottery drawing ever. It's possible, once the official total is known next week, it could creep past a $758.7 million drawing in August 2017 and become the third-largest drawing of all-time.

A lump-sum cash payout Wednesday will be worth $465.5 million.

**Dr. Dre shared news that his daughter, Truly Young, got accepted to the University of Southern California — and seemingly shaded Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin,) whose alleged involvement in the nationwide college bribery scandal helped both her daughters get into the same school.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” the record producer, 54, captioned an Instagram picture of himself and his 18-year-old showing off her acceptance letter on Saturday, March 23. “No jail time!!!”

Young also shared the life-changing news on her Instagram page, posting the same photo with a similar caption, and multiple Stories showing off a day of celebrations. “ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she captioned one. Another read: “I’m really just the happiest girl in the world.” The USC-bound student concluded her series of posts thanking followers for their “congratulations” and “nice words.”

**Alicia Silverstone reunited with her Clueless castmates Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday, March 23, and fans were totally buggin’. “Rollin’ with the homies…” Faison, 44, who played Murray Duvall, captioned a photo with the trio on Instagram.

“We. Have. No. Clue.” Meyer, 44, who portrayed stoner Travis Birkenstock in the cult classic, captioned the same pic on his page, tagging Chris Hemsworth for Rudd, who doesn’t have an Instagram account.

“My teenage dreams come to life!” one fan commented on the pic, while another wrote, “Paul Rudd looks older in Clueless than he does here.”

Another fan of the 1995 movie added, “The only thing missing is Brittany,” referring to costar Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32. Stacey Dash (Dionne Davenport) and Jeremy Sisto (Elton Tiscia) were also absent from the reunion.

**Will Ferrell revived his famous Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, to call the L.A. Kings game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, March 21.

Ferrell, 51, joined sportscasters Jim Fox and Alex Faust in the announcers’ booth at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to comment on the hockey match as Burgundy. “Go, Kings, go,” he yelled during the game. “Come on, people!”

The comedian did not break character throughout the event and caused his fellow commentators to hold back their laughter on multiple occasions. Ferrell even came up with a slogan for Fox, 58, and Faust, 29, to use when someone scores: “Put that baby to bed without a diaper!”

Many fans loved the surprise appearance by the fictional news anchor and expressed their excitement on social media. “I could’ve watched this all night,” one tweeted, while another added, “I wish Ron Burgundy was a real anchorman — i would watch the news on TV every night instead of never.”

**New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski says he's finally hanging it up and retiring from football ... this after months of speculation.

The longtime tight end broke the news on Instagram Sunday with a lengthy caption attached to a shot of him holding the Lombardi Trophy. He wrote, "It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today."

He goes on to thank Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his head coach, Bill Belichick, for the chance they gave him when "drafting my silliness in 2010."

Gronk then went on to thank Pats fans for accepting him for who he is, while adding that it's time to move on knowing Patriot Nation is a huge part of his makeup. He ended with one last thank-you to his teammates -- past and present -- by saying, "To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next."

