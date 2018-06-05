96 Second News: Jennifer Lopez Spotted At Astros Game; 'Legally Blonde 3' In The Works

**Seeing celebrities at Houston sports events has become a big recent trend. If you thought you were seeing J.Lo at Minute Maid Park Sunday night, you were right! She was there as the Astros played the Boston Red Sox.



Lopez posted a story on her Instagram account while sitting in the Crawford Boxes, also sitting near her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who was broadcasting the game for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Lopez also posted a video of Rodriguez playing catch with J.D. Davis, a third basemen for the Astros.

Jennifer Lopez takes in Astros game from the Crawford Boxes https://t.co/laZ4ZQjL1g — ChronAstros (@ChronAstros) June 4, 2018

**'Legally Blonde 3' is in the works, according to multiple reports.

Deadline has reported that MGM is near a deal with Reese Witherspoon to reprise her role as the lead character. A director has yet to be secured.

According to the website, the film will be centered around female empowerment. The creative team reportedly hopes to draw back the audience that helped make the original 2001 flick a success.

Witherspoon has been teasing for years that she’d love to step into Elle’s shoes again. “I actually think it’s kind of great right now [to do a third movie> because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have [Elle> be a Supreme Court Justice or somebody who runs for office, like president.”

**Blue Bell Ice Cream announced their newest flavor, Southern Blackberry Cobbler in a tweet on Monday.



The company says this creamy confection combines the luscious blackberry flavor with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.



The ice cream is available now wherever Blue Bell Ice Cream is sold.

Ring the dessert bell! Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. In stores beginning today! #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream #blackberry #cobbler pic.twitter.com/GBgjjpHXw7 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) June 4, 2018

**Alicia Silverstone has no trouble stepping back into the role of Cher Horowitz from ‘Clueless’ in a sneak peek of her Lip Sync Battle appearance.

The 41-year-old actress dons her classic yellow plaid suit from the 1995 film in a preview of the new season.

Silverstone takes the stage in the clip, lip-syncing to Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy,” who famously wore Cher’s yellow suit in her 2014 music video for the hit single.

The Lip Sync Battle promo also shows appearances from ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Rachel Lindsay, Ben Higgins, Derek Hough, Nicole Scherzinger, Shania Twain, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, Mena Suvari, and more celebs.

Lip Sync Battle returns to Paramount Network Thursday, June 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

**Former Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell, former Houston Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan and former Houston Rockets center Hakeem Olajuwon were inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during a ceremony at the Green Street Promenade in downtown Houston.



The inductees opened the first phase of the hall of fame by unveiling their plaques on the walkway.



Already hall-of-famers in their respective sports halls, the three men who wore No. 34 during their careers represent the inaugural class for the Houston hall.

ABC 13

**Starbucks has made a berry special addition to their menu.

Starting on Tuesday, the coffee chain will begin serving the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino. The blended beverage joins the Triple Mocha Frappuccino and Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, which Starbucks announced last month, as a permanent menu option.

The fruity drink has a strawberries and creme base—a blend of ice, milk, and their “strawberry infusion blend”—sandwiched between two swirls of strawberry fruit puree. It’s topped with their signature vanilla whipped cream.

**There's a new brand of denim jeans for women that claim to be the perfect fit. The jeans are already popular in Asia and are making their way to the U.S.



The Chuu - 5kg jeans are reportedly supposed to make you look 11 pounds lighter, without breaking the bank. The jeans will run you about $25 to $50.



Here's how they work their magic: The team behind the jeans aimed to create silhouettes that will fit the body shape of their customers perfectly.



So no matter your size - the moment you zip up the jeans, they are supposed to hug to the natural curves of your body, while emphasizing the parts that should be given slightly more attention.

**Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on May 27.



Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that "the president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."



He and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) June 4, 2018

**The National Spelling Bee is over, so it's the perfect time to remember JUST how bad we all are at spelling compared to those kids.

Google just released the most commonly misspelled word in every state this year, based on how many people Googled "how to spell" followed by that word.

And the most common misspelled word is . . . "beautiful." It's number one in 11 states.

The second most common? "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." It's number one in six states.

The other words that are the most misspelled in at least two states are: résumé . . . sincerely . . . canceled . . . and schedule.

**According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, teenagers really don't care about Facebook anymore.

51% of them say they use Facebook, but only 10% say they use it more than any other social networks.

That's a big drop in just three years . . . in the same survey in 2015, 71% of teenagers said they used Facebook, and 41% said they used it the most often.

YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram are MUCH more popular with teenagers today. 85% use YouTube . . . 72% use Instagram . . . and 69% use Snapchat. And 82% use one of those three more than any other social network.

They also don't really care about Twitter . . . only one-third of them ever use it, and only 3% say it's their top social network.

**Pete Davidson's already taking his relationship with Ariana Grande to the next level ... with some permanent ink.

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian got a tattoo on the side of his head -- right behind his ear -- of Ariana's legendary black bunny ears mask from her "Dangerous Woman" album cover ... it's kind of her unofficial logo.

Pete also got Grande's initials inked on his thumb.

TMZ