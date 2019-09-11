96 Second News: Jennifer Lopez For SuperBowl Halftime Show?

**Football season has literally only just started, but there are already tons of rumors flying around that JENNIFER LOPEZ will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. And when she was confronted about it, she didn't deny it.

She was playing some sort of 'truth game' with HODA KOTB . . . and she was asked, quote, "Are you performing at the Super Bowl this year?"

J-Lo paused, laughed, and eventually said, quote, "I . . . I don't know."

Back in July, J-Lo said, quote, "I've thought about the Super Bowl . . . It's a big deal, but we'll see. They make their own decisions over there."

**HGTV paid $3.5 million to buy the "Brady Bunch" house . . . and who knows how much to renovate it to make the inside look exactly like the sets from the show. But it was worth it?

The premiere of "A Very Brady Renovation" attracted 3.36 million viewers . . . the biggest HGTV audience in TWO YEARS. That's even more than the series finale of "Fixer Upper" in 2018.

When this is all over, HGTV is keeping the house, possibly for future specials or corporate events. An exec says, quote, "We could be sitting on a gold mine. We can't decide until the show is done and America has seen the house again."

**GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, and WEEZER announced a joint tour yesterday . . . and as an added bonus, they also revealed that they ALL have new music on the way. Here's the rundown:

1. Green Day unleased a song called "Father of All . . .", which is the lead track off an album of the same name. It comes out on February 7th.

2. Weezer released a music video for their new single "The End of the Game" from their next album "Van Weezer". It won't be out until May 15th, but the band says they "might release it sooner" . . . just because.

3. Fall Out Boy put out a new song called "Dear Future Self" featuring Wyclef Jean. It'll be on their album "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two", which will be the first of the three albums to arrive, dropping on November 15th.

The tour is happening NEXT summer, and there are already dates up at HellaMegaTour.com, and they will stop in Houston at Minute Maid Park on August 1, 2020.

**ROBERT PATTINSON's "Batman" movie could have as many as SIX villains in it. So far, Catwoman, the Penguin, the Riddler, Firefly, Poison Ivy, and the Mad Hatter have been mentioned.

Nobody's been cast yet, but rumor has it Warner Brothers wants RIHANNA for Poison Ivy. It's not clear if there have been any talks yet, but Rihanna may have stoked the rumors by mentioning the Batmobile on Instagram.

RiRi has acted before in a few big film roles, but aside from those, think about the character she’s rumored to play: Poison Ivy. Poison Ivy’s primary weapon, and defining characteristic, is her exotic seductiveness. And if anyone on Earth has mastered being exotically seductive, it’s definitely Rihanna.

**According to a new study by the Mayo Clinic, people who had their dogs sleep in their bedroom . . . either in their bed or on the ground . . . slept BETTER. And it didn't matter how big the dog was, or how much it moved during the night.

The researchers say, quote, "Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption. We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets."

And one of the main reasons is, quote, "Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximize their time with them when they are home."

**40% of Americans in a new survey said that what they want to wear influences the restaurants they go to. In other words, if a place requires nice pants and you don't have those on...it's Taco Bell for dinner.

41% also said they feel pressured to look stylish when they go out to eat. And here are the top ten UNACCEPTABLE things to wear at a nice restaurant, according to the survey . . .

1. Flip-flops.

2. Sandals.

3. Sweatpants.

4. Shorts.

5. A hat.

6. A tank top.

7. Leggings.

8. Cargo pants.

9. Overalls.

10. A T-shirt.

**When JJ Watt throws you a football, and it accidentally knocks down your lollipop, that may strike up a few tears...

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead took to Twitter Tuesday and shared a heartwarming story from the game against the Texans on Monday. He says JJ Watt made his son cry, but no need to worry, the father was absolutely delighted.

"JJ Watt has a pregame ritual of going all around the stadium playing catch with kids," wrote Morstead in a tweet. "Last night, he threw a ball to Beckett and knocked the lollipop out. Bottom line, JJ made my kid cry."

Oh man I had no idea that was your son, I felt so bad when I saw the ball hit that lollipop. I’m glad it all ended up alright. Sorry about that! https://t.co/IrkIkrti9K — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 10, 2019

**Apple announced its new iPhones yesterday and also a new feature called "slofies." Those are selfie videos in slow motion.

Apple is trying to popularize the "Slofie" with a brand new iPhone camera feature. Basically, the new iPhones' improved front-facing camera system is capable of taking slow-motion video at 120 fps (frames per second), resulting in pretty cool looking slow-motion videos of... your face. The news came during a special Apple event at the on Tuesday, featuring details on the three new iPhones that come in unexpected colors and have better battery life.

