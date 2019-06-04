96 Second News: 'Jeopardy' Champ James Holzhauer's Reign Is Over; IHOP Announces Name Change

**JAMES HOLZHAUER's reign as "Jeopardy!" champ FINALLY came to an end yesterday. After 32 straight wins and more than $2.4 million in winnings, James lost to a Chicago librarian named Emma Boettcher.

And the tragedy is that James came into last night's game only about $58,000 short of KEN JENNINGS' all-time record of $2.52 million.

James ends his run with $2,464,216. That includes the $2,000 he "earned" last night for coming in SECOND.

James told the "New York Times", quote, "I lost to a really top-level competitor. She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me." He also joked that he shouldn't have invited DRAKE to the taping. (you know, because of the Drake curse)

So how did James lose? Well, he entered Final Jeopardy TRAILING Boettcher. He had $23,400, and she had $26,600.

They both got the correct answer, but James had only bet $1,399, while she wagered $20,201. That gave her a grand total of $46,801. She beat James by $22,002.

THE WRAP

**This time last year, IHOP created a ton of buzz on social media by changing its name – temporarily – to IHOb to promote its burgers.

Now, the chain’s newest editions to its burgers line-up are…“pancakes.” Well, actually, burger pancakes.

The trio of new menu items – black angus beef pancakes – are the Big IHOP Pancake (Burger), which actually includes a traditional pancake between the meat patties; the Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger); and the Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger).

IHOP, which stand for International House of Pancakes, is calling its ‘new name’ "a playful twist that again shows that it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes it pancakes."

USA TODAY

**A new study out of Queen Mary University in London found that it's safe for your heart if you drink an obscene amount of coffee on a daily basis.

The researchers found that people could drink up to 25 CUPS a day without having any extra risk of hardening their arteries or having a stroke or heart attack.

That being said, just because you CAN doesn't mean you SHOULD.

The researchers made sure to say, quote, "We're not telling people to drink 25 cups a day . . . [but> coffee can be enjoyed as part of a healthy lifestyle."

CNN

**If you're a guy who wants to be on the cutting edge of fashion this summer . . . well, good luck with THIS.

Allegedly, the hottest summer fashion trends for men are CROP TOPS . . . and TUBE TOPS. And the crop tops aren't like back in the '80s when the coolest dudes wore cut-off t-shirts. These crop tops are tight and form fitting in the sleeves and across your chest.

The tube tops cover the opposite part of your torso . . . they wrap around from the middle of your chest down to your waist. So if you put a crop top and tube top together, you'd basically have one full shirt.

If you're interested, the fashion company ASOS is selling both crop tops and tube tops for men for $19 each.

BRO BIBLE

**JAY-Z has become hip-hop's FIRST billionaire rapper, and he might have more. A "Forbes" report says $1 billion is a conservative estimate.

In addition to music, Jay-Z's empire includes liquor, art, real estate, and stakes in companies like Uber. And he's done it all in less than 25 years. Here's a rough breakdown:

$310 million for Armand de Brignac champagne

$220 million in cash and investments, including a $70 million stake in Uber

$100 million for D'Usse cognac

$100 million for Tidal

$75 million for Roc Nation

$75 million for his music catalog

$70 million art collection

$50 million in real estate

FORBES

**COLIN FARRELL has been sober for 13 years . . . but back in the day, he was a BIG TIME drinker.

In fact, when he was filming "Minority Report" in 2001, there was a day when he was so hungover that it took him more than 50 TAKES just to nail ONE line.

He said, quote, "I asked them with a great array of arrogance that they NOT work me the day after my birthday. But I worked.

"It was a rough night, and I didn't get any sleep. The line was, 'I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradoxical pre-crime methodology.'

"I only know it now, [all these> years later because it caused so much panic and anxiety. It should be on my tombstone . . . My sister was on the set that day, and she had to leave the set after 56 takes. I was a disaster."

MIRROR UK

**People have lots of time on their hands these days, apparently.

There's a Twitter account called Keanu Reeves Walking to Music, and that's exactly what it is: An entire Twitter feed dedicated to nothing but Keanu's slow-motion walk, set to different songs.

The footage is from his amusing cameo in the new Netflix romantic comedy, "Always Be My Maybe".

And the songs it's set to include: Hilary Duff's "So Yesterday", Shakira's "Whenever Wherever", Bryan Adams' "Heaven", Tame Impala's "The Less I Know the Better", and The Beach Boys "Kokomo".

so yesterday by hilary duff (dedicated to @keanusgf) pic.twitter.com/zewZxQS8HO — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) June 3, 2019

**This seems to be an ongoing battle…who do you think has the best French fries

Business Insider tasted french fries from eight major fast-food chains and decided Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries were the best

Arby's and Burger King were close behind.

Meanwhile, Dairy Queen's fries were described as "almost as pale as its soft-serve ice cream."

Judging was based on crispiness, flavor, mouthfeel and salt.

ABC 13

**Last season’s ‘Bachelor,’ Colton Underwood, teased that he and girlfriend Cassie Randolph may soon have starring roles on another reality series…’Dancing With the Stars’ perhaps?

According to US WEEKLY, when asked if they had been contacted by Dancing With the Stars, Colton played it pretty coy.

He said with a smile, “I have no comment on that. But I think Cass would be an incredible dancer.”

US WEEKLY