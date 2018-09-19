96 Second News: Jessica Simpson Is Pregnant With Baby #3; Julie Chen Officially Resigns

**Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child, a source close to the singer confirms to Us Weekly. She shared the news that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting her third child, a little girl, on Instagram on Tuesday, September 18.

Simpson posted two photos of her kids Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5 – in the first, they’re holding two giant black balloons. She captioned the photo with, “SURPRISE…”

The second reveals that the balloons inside the giant balloons are pink. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” the 38-year-old wrote.

**It’s official. Julie Chen has quit The Talk following the scandal surrounding the CBS’ firing of her husband, Les Moonves. Chen, who joined The Talk as a cohost when the show launched in 2010, revealed the news in a taped message during the Tuesday, September 18, episode.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen, 48, said, through tears, in the video. “But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for our wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”

CBS then released a statement regarding her exit: “For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime.”

**Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.



"We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."



The remaining 2019 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment schedule will be announced in early January. Individual tickets for all RODEOHOUSTON performances, including the George Strait concert-only performance, will go on sale in early January 2019. A limited amount of season tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 1, 2018.

**Ever wish you could get paid for eating pizza? The dream job has become a reality.



Ooni, the makers of home pizza ovens, is looking for a few good pizza lovers for what they're calling "The Best Job in the World." The company says they are hiring multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles. The roles will be "a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship."



According to the job description, if you have experience making pizza dough and cooking pizza you may have an advantage over the competition. Ooni says candidates can be based from anywhere in the world. If you're hired, the company claims it will send you one of their pizza ovens so you can start cooking/working. It's a paid freelance position, and your pay will be dependent on your experience.



If you think you think you're a qualified pizza connoisseur you can find more about the job on ooni's website.

**Captain Marvel has arrived!

The official trailer for the newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiered on Good Morning America. Star Brie Larson introduced the trailer on GMA.

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the MCU that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all. The movie has many nods to the 90s including Blockbuster Video.



The film also stars Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury. The film premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

**You've probably been eating McDonald's apple pies since you were a kid. Which is why this news is NOT going over well with lots of people...

McDonald's just made some pretty BIG changes to their apple pies.

The pies now have a new "lattice crust" on top . . . so instead of being totally covered with dough, now it criss-crosses on top. And the pies also have new ingredients, including more cinnamon and less sugar.

And people are not exactly thrilled. One person tweeted, quote, "They are horrible now."

**Fall officially begins this weekend, and that means fall weather shouldn't be too far behind.

And when things DO finally cool off a little, it's going to be great. At least 84% of people in every city say they like fall weather . . . whenever it gets here.

The big cities where people like it the most are: Denver . . . Chicago . . . Atlanta . . . Boston . . . and Philadelphia.

The big cities where people like it the least are cities where "seasons" aren't really a thing: Los Angeles . . . Miami . . . Tampa . . . Phoenix . . . and Orlando.

**Eddie Murphy is going to star in a new version of "Grumpy Old Men", the 1993 comedy starring JACK LEMMON, WALTER MATTHAU, and ANN-MARGRET.

It's about two longtime frenemies who live next door to each other, and whose rivalry heats up again when a new woman moves into the neighborhood.

There's no official word on any other casting, but SAMUEL L. JACKSON has been mentioned for Eddie's neighbor . . . and if that happens, I'd pay just about anything for a ticket to this movie.

**A former "Sesame Street" writer has confirmed what fans have suspected for years: Bert and Ernie are a couple.



Mark Saltzman said that when writing Bert and Ernie, he always felt they were a gay couple. He said they didn't have any other way to contextualize them, and that the sketches he wrote would reflect the dynamic in his own relationship.



"Sesame Street" denied the claims on Twitter Tuesday. The program says Bert and Ernie are best friends, and that as puppets, they don't have a sexual orientation.