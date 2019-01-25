96 Second News: JJ Watt Earned His 4th AFC Best Defensive Player Award; Conversation DONUTS Are Here For Valentines Day

**If you haven't heard the sad news, conversation hearts won't be on sale this Valentine's Day for the first time in more than 100 years.

Krispy Kreme is stepping up to fill the conversation heart void this year . . . they just announced they'll be selling CONVERSATION DONUTS for Valentine's Day.

These donuts are heart-shaped, they've got jelly or cream filling inside, they're covered in pastel icing, and they have classic conversation heart messages written on them like "CALL ME" and "BE MINE." They also have more "modern" messages like "ALL THE FEELS" and "SO EXTRA."

They'll be in stores starting next week.

DELISH

**JJ Watt has earned his fourth NFL 101 award for the AFC's best defensive player of the season. The team announced the defensive end's 2018 award is his fourth since 2012.



Recipients of the NFL 101 awards are chosen annually by the "Committee of 101," which is comprised of 101 national media sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. Watt's honor is separate from the commonly-known NFL Defensive Player of the Year, which is determined by the Associated Press and presented to the league's top defensive player of the season, which Watt has already won three times in his career.

In his eighth season, and his first since 2015 in which he played in all 16 regular season games, Watt posted 16.5 sacks, which was the NFL's second best individual total in 2018. He also posted a career-high seven forced fumbles.

Watt will receive his award during the 49th annual 101 Awards set for March 9 in Kansas City.

ABC 13

**The company responsible for the viral 2018 "Baby Shark" video are working with Netflix on a television show.

SmartStudy Co.'s video "Baby Shark Dance" now has over two billion views on YouTube, placing it in the top 30 most viewed videos on the platform.

Bloomberg reports that the South Korean YouTube channel is planning on releasing short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series, and eventually a musical.

They are also working on creating games that work with voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Home.

Seungkyu Lee, chief financial officer at SmartStudy Co., said that this time they plan on developing content for older children, ages 5 to 8, and are focusing on penguins instead of sharks.

ABC 13

**Cardi B will appear in her first Las Vegas residency starting in spring 2019.

The Palms Casino Resort announced on Wednesday, January 23, that the 26-year-old rapper’s debut will coincide with the opening of KAOS. The property’s amphitheater-style venue, which functions as a dayclub and nightclub, will open in April.

Cardi is not the only artist to book a residency at the space. G-Eazy, Skrillex, Above & Beyond and Kaskade are also set to appear exclusively at KAOS.

US WEEKLY

**The average American laughs eight times a day, according to a new survey. The most universally funny things that get a chuckle out of us are things kids say . . . sitcoms . . . memes and animal videos . . . reality TV . . . and dad jokes.

The survey also looked at the most universally funny things that get a chuckle out of us. Here are the top 10 things that make us laugh:

1. Things our kids say.

2. Sitcoms on TV.

3. Memes and animal videos.

4. Reality TV.

5. Dad jokes.

6. Knock-knock jokes.

7. People mispronouncing words.

8. Bad photos of people.

9. Puns.

10. Watching someone trip and fall.

SWNS

**If you have always dreamed of having that first cup of morning Joe without leaving your bed, then check this out...A coffee making alarm clock is the latest luxury gadget on the market.



It's an alarm clock/coffee-maker combo that wakes you up with the aroma of a fresh brew right at your bedside. However, the Barisieur hybrid coffee maker is not cheap. It'll cost you about $450 and only makes one cup.

ABC 13

**Heinz's newest product is KETCHUP CAVIAR, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Basically, they took ketchup and turned it into little round balls, like caviar. There are no actual fish eggs involved. And the packaging is very fancy . . . it comes in a gold tin, like real caviar would.

Unfortunately, you can't buy the stuff . . . you can only win it.

Heinz is giving away 150 of them on Twitter through Monday. You can enter by replying to their tweet announcing the ketchup caviar and using the hashtags #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.

THRILLIST

**Houstonians will no longer have to wait until Rodeo season to enjoy fried Oreos: Sonic Drive-In is launching its new deep-fried Oreo A La Mode dessert on Jan. 29.



The drive-in chain says the dessert is made with Oreo cookies, "perfectly battered and fried to create a delectably crunchy and dippable treat served with SONIC's famous real ice cream." Each dessert will cost $2.99 and will only be available while supplies last. The deal ends on March 4, so make sure you try the over-the-top treats.

ABC 13

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Kid Who Would Be King" (PG)

Andy Serkis' son stars in this modern retelling of Arthurian legend. Rebecca Ferguson and Patrick Stewart also star.

2. "Serenity" (R)

Ashbourne Serkis, Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane and Djimon Housou round out the cast.

**The Average Price of a Movie Ticket Rose to $9.11 in 2018

It seems like it's more expensive than ever to take your family to the theater, and there's data to back that up. The average price of a movie ticket in 2018 hit an all-time high of $9.11 in North America, 1.6% more than in 2017.

But the price isn't scaring everyone away. Movie attendance surpassed 1.3 BILLION tickets sold last year.

That's up 5.25% from last year, but it's down from the all-time record of 1.57 billion tickets in 2002.

For what it's worth, tickets actually don't hit your wallet as hard as they used to. Back in 1978, the average ticket cost $2.34 . . . but if you adjust that for inflation, it would be $9.41 in today's money.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER