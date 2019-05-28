96 Second News: JJ Watt Is Engaged To Kealia Ohai; It's National Hamburger Day

**Sunday evening, Houston Texans star player J.J. Watt tweeted that he is officially engaged to girlfriend and Houston Dash player, Kealia Ohai.

He tweeted several romantic photos of the big moment, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"

And even though I tried my best to figure out the romantic and beautiful spot JJ got down on one knee at, they didn't tag a location yet- so we'll just have to let our imaginations run wild until the happy couple spills the beans.

Arnold Schwarzenegger offered his congrats, saying, "Congratulations my man! If you need someone to officiate, I happen to have the power."​

Congrats!

**Kelly Clarkson joked about almost doing a face-plant while walking the red carpet at the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26.

The American Idol winner, 37, was wearing towering black platforms and a black dress covered with white stars as she tripped and almost fell on the ground in a video posted by a fan on Twitter. Luckily Clarkson quickly recovered and raised her hands while doing a quick bow like Saturday Night Live‘s Mary Katherine Gallagher character.

Kelly hared the video, captioning it with four laughing crying emojis and writing, “best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man!”

Clarkson went on to give a perfect rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” before the start of the annual car race.

US WEEKLY

**Nick Carter is going to be a father of two.

The 39-year-old Backstreet Boys member took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, already share a 3-year-old son, Odin.

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for --. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family," Carter captioned an adorable, rainbow-tinted shot of him holding Kitt's growing belly as Odin gives it a sweet kiss.

ET ONLINE

**Today is National Hamburger Day for some reason, and here are a few stats on our burger-eating habits, according to a survey of 1,000 Americans . . .

1. Our favorite burger topping is cheese. 79% of Americans like it on their burgers. The rest of the top five are lettuce, 71% . . . tomatoes, 66% . . . onions, 58% . . . and pickles, 54%. They didn't ask about condiments for some reason.

2. Our favorite type of cheese to use on burgers is American, but just barely. 66% like American cheese . . . 65% like cheddar . . . 43% like Swiss . . . 40% like pepper jack . . . and 31% like provolone.

3. Our five favorite burger chains are McDonald's, Five Guys, Wendy's, Burger King, and Steak 'n Shake.

4. And according to the survey, the five cities that love burgers the most are Seattle, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Miami.

NATIONAL DAYS

**Over the weekend, ADAM LEVINE announced that he was LEAVING "The Voice", effective immediately.

Season 16 finished up last week, but just three weeks ago NBC said Adam WOULD be returning in the fall. Adam and BLAKE SHELTON were the last of the original coaches . . . both have appeared in all 16 seasons.

So, what happened?

The "New York Post" claims there's been some friction between Adam and the network. Apparently, Adam was upset over some changes to the format, including a new rule that ended the guarantee that each coach went to the Live Playoffs with the same number of team members.

Adam's team didn't do so hot this season . . . and by the semifinals, he had NO singers left. The "Post" says he was frustrated that he didn't have much to do . . . had attitude issues at NBC events . . . and has been "checked out for a while."

NBC hasn't commented, but Adam has . . . and he didn't mention anything about any drama. In fact, he still has a lot of LOVE for the show.

PAGE SIX

**Yesterday, IHOP tweeted that it's changing its name again . . . like it did last year, when it briefly became "IHOB," with a "B" for "burgers."

And this time, they're changing their name to . . . IHOP. Yeah, even though that's already their name. Quote, "What could the P be? Find out June 3rd."

When IHOP pulled its IHOB switch last year, their burger sales quadrupled and they got a TON of attention on social media . . . for whatever reason, people really bought in.

This time, not so much. A lot of the responses to their tweet are people telling them to stop or move on.

MASHABLE

**"Aladdin" Won the Box Office with $112.7 Million in Four Days

"Aladdin" did better than expected, making $90.4 million in its first three days, and extending that to $112.7 million over the four-day Memorial Weekend. That pushed "John Wick 3" to second place.

Here are this weekend's FOUR-DAY totals:

1. NEW: "Aladdin", $112.7 million.

2. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", $31 million. Up to $107.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Avengers: Endgame", $22.3 million. Up to $803.6 million in its 5th week.

4. "Detective Pikachu", $17.3 million. Up to $120.1 million in its 3rd week.

5. NEW: "Brightburn", $9.5 million.

**TAYLOR SWIFT will turn 30 this December . . . and during an interview with a German radio station, she was asked if turning 30 is a "turning point" for her when it comes to settling down, getting married and having kids.

Taylor didn't like that. She said, quote, "I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now."

However, she did add, quote, "I hear others say that one in his 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s. And I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes."

US WEEKLY

**Ariana Grande, and many of her fans, have a few questions about her new wax figure…

Accoridng to ET, when Madame Tussauds London unveiled their wax figure depiction of the "7 Rings" singer, the famed wax museum proudly declared that they'd captured her likeness and "nailed" her signature style.

"You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday," Madame Tussauds London wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their new figure.

However, like is the case with numerous wax figures in the past, fans were quick to point out that the wax facsimile didn't look really look as much like Grande as they would have liked.

From fans simply saying the face was off, to everyone else saying that maybe they need to "melt it" and start over.

Thoughts?