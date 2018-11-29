96 Second News: JJ Watt Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week; Sylvester Stallone Is Retiring 'Rocky'

**The NFL has named Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 34-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

This marks Watt’s seventh Defensive Player of the Week award in his NFL career (2011-18) and first since Week 17 of the 2015 season. Watt is tied with Julius Peppers for the most Defensive Player of the Week awards among active players and tied for the seventh-most Defensive Player of the Week awards in NFL history.

Watt has joined Von Miller and Chandler Jones as the only players to record five seasons with 10.0-or-more sacks since 2011.

CONGRATS, J.J.! Watt named AFC Defensive Player of The Week for the 7th time https://t.co/rkMQIdsb8d #KHOU11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/VWtOIYqp1F — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 28, 2018

**If you love Rocky Balboa, then "Creed 2" is going to be bittersweet for you: Because it's the last time you'll ever see him. Sylvester Stallone announced yesterday that he's retiring the character.

He posted a behind-the-scenes video from the movie, saying, quote, "I couldn't be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there's a whole new world that's going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation . . .

"Now [Michael B. Jordan will> have to carry the mantle." And in the caption he added, quote, "I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years.

"It's been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass."

**Pete Davidson returned to Instagram on Wednesday, November 28, nearly two months after calling off his engagement to Ariana Grande.

“See you at sundance mutha—-as,” Davidson wrote alongside photos of himself with costars in his upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence.

The Saturday Night Live comedian made headlines in October for wiping his Instagram account clean days after he and Grande ended their four-month engagement, according to Daily Mail.

Davidson previously deleted his page in July, telling fans via his Story that there wasn’t anything “cryptic” about his decision, he just didn’t “want to be on Instagram anymore. or on any social media platform.”

**A new survey found the average American gets sick about four times a year. So what would you be willing to give up if it meant you'd NEVER get another cold for the rest of your life? About 2,000 people took a poll. Here's what they said:

1. Would you give up social media? 29% said yes.

2. Would you give up caffeine? Again, 29% said yes.

3. Would you give up TV and movies? Only 18% said yes.

4. Would you give up all of your vacation time going forward? 17% said yes.

**The top ways we make ourselves more comfortable when we're sick are by taking more naps . . . wearing comfier clothes, or pajamas . . . using extra blankets . . . watching more TV . . . and eating whatever we want, even if it's junk food.

The top things we do to avoid getting sick are wash our hands more often . . . take vitamins or supplements . . . and get more sleep. And finally, 45% of people say they get pretty "needy" when they're sick. And a third of us admit to exaggerating our symptoms just to get more sympathy.

**Last year, UPSIDE-DOWN Christmas trees you hang from the ceiling went viral. People liked them because they kept pets and toddlers from attacking Christmas trees. Even though they looked super weird, that didn’t stop people from buying them.

Well this year, there's a NEW super weird-looking solution in the battle to keep Christmas trees safe. There's a company that's selling HALF Christmas trees.

It's an artificial tree that's only got branches on top . . . the bottom is just a narrow pole on a stand. Unfortunately, we could only find them on sale in the U.K

**A dating app called Clover analyzed data from 3.5 million of their users' first dates to figure out the most popular places people went.

The 10 most popular first date spots are: Starbucks . . . Chick-fil-A . . . In-N-Out Burger . . . Texas Roadhouse . . . Panera Bread . . . Chipotle . . . the café at Barnes and Noble . . . Olive Garden . . . Buffalo Wild Wings . . . and Cheesecake Factory.

Also, when you get further down the list, 7-Eleven came in 17th. I'm not even sure how you go on a date to 7-Eleven.

**The Big Mouth Billy Bass is a fake fish that people hang on their wall that talks and sings. It came out years ago, and now . . . the Big Mouth Billy Bass is back, and it has EVOLVED.

There's a new version on sale that looks just like the old version . . . but this one is powered by Amazon's Alexa. So what does that mean?

1. You can give it commands using an Amazon Echo.

2. When Alexa gives you answers, Billy will lip sync them.

3. It can dance and sing along to Amazon music.

4. And it'll cost $40.

You can pre-order it on Amazon right now, and it's supposed to start shipping on Saturday.

**A new survey found our significant other is the hardest person to buy presents for around the holidays. And dad is second.

We spend the most amount of TIME searching for the perfect gift for our kids though. And the person we spend the least amount of time on is . . . our boss.

Here are all the people you might be buying gifts for this year, and the average amount of time we spend shopping for them . . .

1. Your kids . . . 2 hours and 57 minutes. That includes any time you spend searching online, walking around the mall, or both.

2. Your significant other . . . 2 hours and 44 minutes.

3. Your mom . . . 1 hour and 47 minutes.

4. Your dad . . . 1 hour and 28 minutes. So, 19 minutes less than Mom.

5. Your best friend . . . 1 hour and 13 minutes.

6. Your sister . . . 1 hour and 12 minutes.

7. Your in-laws . . . 1 hour and 3 minutes.

8. Your brother . . . 58 minutes.

9. A niece or nephew . . . 58 minutes.

10. Your boss . . . 32 minutes.

**With "Game of Thrones" coming to an end, the cast got together for a big reunion hosted by CONAN O'BRIEN. . . but it won't air as an HBO special.

It'll be included in a huge box set of all eight seasons that comes out after the show ends next year.

There's only one cast member who's confirmed for it, and it's SEAN BEAN . . . even though his character, Ned Stark, was killed off in Season 1.

He recently said, quote, "They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O'Brien> kind of hosted the evening. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good!"

**A new Woodstock concert is in the works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original, which happened in August of 1969.

The promoter of the original Woodstock is working on it. He doesn't have a venue or any acts yet, but he says he's "very close" to making an announcement.

There are rumors the event will be called "Journey On" . . . and it'll be held over three days on multiple stages at the Bethel Woods Performing Arts Center, near the original Woodstock site. It would happen sometime next year.

Artists allegedly approached include: Daft Punk, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Phish, The Weeknd, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Pink, The Who, Santana, Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, and The Chainsmokers.

Of course, none of these artists have been confirmed . . . so it's unclear if it's an actual list of acts they're negotiating with, or just a WISH LIST.

