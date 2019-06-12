96 Second News: JJ Watt Reveals One Detail For Wedding; Watch The New 'Frozen 2' Trailer

**JJ Watt says he's already nailed down one detail in his wedding plans with fiancée Kealia Ohai...

"It's open bar for everybody," Watt told ABC13 Eyewitness News during Tuesday's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

The Texans star said planning for his nuptials is already underway, although a little tough with Ohai in the middle of her season with the Houston Dash. He'll also be back on the field very soon.

When asked about his recent engagement, Watt said he was impressed by the outpouring of support the couple received after the announcement.

ABC 13

**Yesterday, Disney debuted a brand-new trailer for Frozen 2, the highly anticipated follow up to the 2013 animated hit. The trailer once again begins with Elsa (Idina Menzel) using her powers to conquer dark ocean waters -- although this time she encounters a magical underwater stallion. Fans also get glimpses at Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad).

As for the plot of the Frozen follow-up, the trolls hint that, "The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth."

Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful," one troll explains. "I won't let anything happen to her," Anna responds.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on Nov. 27.

ETONLINE

**After 25-year-old JUSTIN BIEBER challenged 56-year-old TOM CRUISE to a fight, someone came up with a FANTASTIC idea: Challenge a celebrity 31 years older than you to a fight…and it's actually catching on.

One woman is psyched that she finally has the chance to kick 72-year-old SALLY FIELD's bum. Another guy dared 66-year-old JEFF GOLDBLUM to, quote, "come catch these hands." And a dude who goes by the name of Blaine Capatch told 84-year-old SOPHIA LOREN to, quote, "Cash me outside."

Just a word of warning to all you 36-year-olds: Choose wisely, because your list of potential opponents includes LIAM NEESON.

To find out who YOU can challenge, just subtract 31 from your birth year, then do a Google search for celebrities born that year. You'll find a ton of sites that list them.

**Here’s a perfect new fashion trend for people who are SUPER lazy…

According to "Fast Company", the next big trend in clothing could be . . . stuff you almost never have to WASH. Some companies have started using new fibers and treatments to make clothes that won't STINK even after you wear them for weeks or months between washes.

And they aren't just a big win for those of us who hate doing laundry . . . they're a big win for the environment. Washing machines are responsible for 17% of the water we use in our homes, and a quarter of the carbon footprint of every piece of clothing comes from cleaning it.

One brand that makes a seaweed fiber t-shirt says you'll save almost 800 gallons of water by not having to wash it as often as you'd wash a regular t-shirt.

FAST COMPANY

**If You've Gained Weight Recently, Blame It on Your Job

According to a new survey of office workers, the average person has gained 12 POUNDS since they started their job . . . and more than 90% of them say their job gets some or all of the blame.

Some of the main reasons we say we gain weight at our jobs are: Snacks at the desk . . . sitting all day long . . . going out for lunch . . . being too tired to exercise . . . and office birthday cake.

SWNS DIGITAL

**Here's a tip that could save you a lot of money: the next time you're shopping for groceries, leave your phone in your pocket. Or better yet, in your car.

Researchers at Babson College and the University of Tennessee recently looked at how our phones can affect the way we shop, and it turns out people who use their phone at the supermarket spend a LOT more on groceries than people who don't.

In one study, people added 45% more items to their cart when they used their phone, and in a second study, it was 58% more.

The average person spent 41% more money when they used their phone while they shopped, to do things like check social media and respond to texts.

They say the reason is simple: Your phone is distracting and makes you go slower. And the longer we're in a store, the more we buy.

DAILY MAIL

**Hollywood's lust for bringing back old TV shows has a new target: "Growing Pains".

JEREMY MILLER, who played Ben Seaver, says, quote, "We're still in talks right now. We're actually doing story creation and brainstorming right now. Kirk [Cameron>, Tracey [Gold>, and I are in constant contact about it.

"[We're> trying to put together a workable storyline that will be respectful to Alan [Thicke> and the cast and the history and everything . . . between the three of us, I think we may be able to knock something out."

He didn't share any ideas on how they might pay tribute to Alan, who passed away in 2016. For now, they don't have a network or production company attached.

The original show ran from 1985 to 1992 on ABC.

US WEEKLY

**Taylor Swift Sent Katy Perry Cookies to Permanently End Their Beef

It's been a year since TAYLOR SWIFT and KATY PERRY finally ended their beef, and now, Taylor has sealed it with a sweet gesture.

She and Katy had a girl's night recently, and Taylor brought COOKIES on a plate that said, quote, "Peace at last."

Katy posted a photo of it online, and added, quote, "Feels good." In the location tag, she wrote, "Let's Be Friends."

feels good -- @taylorswift A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 11, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

**NSYNC took over the internet when they surprised fans with a mini reunion at Coachella. Not only did the group perform smash hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” but they performed it with Ariana Grande.

According to concertarchives.org, the performance complete with their original choreography was their first time onstage in 17 years. Now, it sounds like more performances from the boy band could be in the near future.

In an interview with Variety, Lance Bass said, “We hadn’t performed that song (“Tearin’ Up My Heart”) with that choreography since 1998, so when Ariana told us she wanted to do that song, we were like, ‘We have to re-learn that thing.’ It’s amazing how the moves and harmonies came back so quickly.”

While he says the performance was “definitely a one-off,” he also said, “We haven’t talked about what the next step is,” Lance tells Variety, “but I know we’ll sit down during the summer together and figure it out.”