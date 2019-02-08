96 Second News: JJ Watt Visits 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'; National Pizza Day Is Tomorrow

**JJ Watt was a guest on last night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, did you guys see it?

Watt said he says he had to be in Atlanta prior to the Super Bowl to hand out the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, but he didn’t stay for the game.

“I handed out the award right before the game, they did the opening kickoff, and I was on a jet 30 minutes later. I couldn't do it," said Watt. "It's tough. You work so hard, and you put in so much work, and you put in so much time, you want to be in that game. It's hard."

After admitting to gaining about 450 pounds while visiting New York for the taping of the late night show because of all the great restaurants there, Seth then talked about JJ’s brothers Derek, who plays for the Chargers, and T.J., who plays for the Steelers. Meyers, who is a big Steelers fan, was most interested in T.J. and all the drama going on in Pittsburgh with star receiver Antonio Brown.

"It's like someone that's watching The Kardashians and I can call one of the Kardashians," Watt said. "So, I'll see everything on TV and call my brother and I'm like, 'Ok, give me the real story.' And, it's ... uh ... pretty wild."

**Earlier this week, ARIANA GRANDE pulled out of performing at the Grammys, allegedly because the producers wanted to have control over what songs she did, and they weren't treating any other acts like that.

Yesterday, producer Ken Ehrlich said Ariana's performance was canceled because it had become, quote, "too late for her to pull something together." And Ariana did NOT like that.

She said, quote, "You're lying about me. I can pull together a performance overnight. It was when my creativity and self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

**Tomorrow is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the holiday here are some new pizza stats!

1. 98% of Americans like pizza, and 54% of us even say we LOVE IT.

2. Almost one in three people eat it at least once a week.

3. 33 million Americans would pick pizza as their last meal on Earth . . . and 26 million would give up getting-it-on for a year for unlimited pizza.

4. The most popular toppings are pepperoni . . . sausage . . . mushroom . . . and bacon. And the least popular are anchovies . . . eggplant . . . pineapple . . . and artichokes.

**A Japanese company is selling a new product called "One Hand Chips" that come PRE-CRUSHED. So you essentially 'drink' them straight out of the bag, and won't be getting your hands all greasy.

They were supposed to be for people who just love crumbs. But now they're marketing them to millennials who want to use their PHONE while they eat. (Here's a photo.)

It looks like One-Hand Chips are only available in Japan for now. So you'll either have to go there to try them . . . or just buy some chips and crush them yourself.

You may have heard about something similar last year called Fail Chips, but those never actually went on sale and turned out to just be part of a marketing campaign.

**Booze-Filled Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Is Finally Available in the U.S.

Back in 2017, Häagen-Dazs started selling BOOZE-infused ice cream in Canada. And now it's finally available in the U.S.

There are six different flavors: Irish Cream Brownie . . . Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle . . . Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch . . . Bourbon Praline Pecan . . . Rum Tres Leches (pronounced trace LEH-chays) . . . and a non-dairy option, Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee.

However, it's probably next to impossible to get drunk on them. The alcohol content is only 0.5%. So you'd have to eat a LOT of ice cream just to get a buzz.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" (PG)

This movie takes place five years after the first one. Finn's little sister Bianca swipes some of his toys to play with in her room. So his LEGO universe is now a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the citizens live in fear of being captured by alien invaders.

Stephanie Beatriz from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", Tiffany Haddish, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Momoa, Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Cobie Smulders round out this all star cast.

2. "What Men Want" (R)

Taraji P. Henson plays a sports agent who gets passed over for a promotion, and told by her boss that the reason is because she has trouble connecting with men.

After a series of random events that includes a psychic, some drugs, and an ugly bump on the head, she wakes up with the ability to hear men's thoughts . . . sort of like Mel Gibson did 18 years ago in "What Women Want".

The rest of the cast includes Tracy Morgan, Aldis Hodge, and Richard Roundtree.

3. "Cold Pursuit" (R)

This one stars Liam Neeson, Liam's actual son Michael Richardson, and Emmy Rossum from ‘Shameless.’

4. "The Prodigy" (R)

A horror movie that stars Taylor Schilling from "Orange is the New Black" as a proud mother who becomes terrified of her young son's increasingly violent behavior.

**"The Simpsons" aren’t going anywhere. Fox just renewed it for TWO more seasons . . . the show's 31st and 32nd. And by the end of that 32nd in 2021, it'll have aired 713 episodes, which is insane.

And there's no indication that these are the last two . . . so who knows. Believe it or not, it's still drawing a significant audience.

This season it's averaging 4.1 million viewers, but that number increases to 7.5 million per episode when you include delayed viewing and steaming.

In the early '90s, "The Simpsons" was drawing more than 20 million per episode. And it continued with at least 10 million through Season 16 in 2004 and 2005, which was now 14 years ago.

