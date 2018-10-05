96 Second News: JJ Watt Wins Defensive Player Of The Month; Ben Affleck Outta Rehab

**This afternoon, the Astros will take on the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. The Street Fest starts at 10a, gates open at 10a, and the first pitch is at 1:05p.

Walk-up music in Major League Baseball is the signature element of a batter's appearance at the plate. These songs are the extension of the ballplayer's personality.



Here are the walkup songs for the Houston Astros according to the Houston Chronicle:



ALEX BREGMAN: "Down in the DM" - Yo Gotti

CARLOS CORREA: "Sicko Mode" Travis Scott

DALLAS KEUCHEL: "I Am" - Rock Mafia feat. Wyclef Jean

EVAN GATTIS: "When The Levee Breaks" – Led Zeppelin

GEORGE SPRINGER: "No Cap" – Future/Young Thug

JOSE ALTUVE: "Firestone" - Kygo

JOSH REDDICK: Ric Flair's entrance music/WWE

LANCE McCULLERS JR.: "I Like It" – Cardi B/J Balvin

YULI GURRIEL: "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

JUSTIN VERLANDER: “Til I Collapse” – Eminem

GERRIT COLE: “Gimme Shelter” – The Rolling Stones

**The NFL just named Houston Texans DE JJ Watt the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

This marks Watt’s sixth Player of the Month award in his career, which is tied for the most by any defensive player in NFL history (Bruce Smith) and tied for the fourth-most Player of the Month awards overall.

Only Tom Brady (10), Peyton Manning (eight) and Aaron Rodgers (eight) have won more.

In four games in September, Watt compiled 20 total tackles (14 solo), 5.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

KHOU

**New in Theaters:

1. "A Star Is Born" (R)

Lady Gaga is an unknown songwriter who falls in love with Bradley Cooper. He's an aging rocker who mentors her, but then struggles with his anger and his drinking after her career outshines his own. Bradley directed it and also did his own singing.

The rest of the cast includes Andrew Dice Clay as Gaga's dad, Sam Elliott as Bradley's older brother and manager, and Dave Chappelle as his trusted friend. Cooper also co-write the screenplay, which is actually the third remake of "A Star Is Born".

The original was made in 1937. It didn't star anyone you're likely to know, but it was remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

2. "Venom" (PG-13)

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock, a reporter investigating a billionaire whose company is killing homeless people while conducting illegal tests on alien parasites called symbiotes. And when Brock bonds with one, he becomes the Marvel anti-hero Venom.

Michelle Williams plays his fiancé, Riz Ahmed is the billionaire villain, and Jenny Slate is the scientist who blows the whistle on Ahmed's lethal human experiments.

**Earlier this year, CHRIS EVANS said that he wouldn't be playing Captain America after "Avengers 4", because, quote, "You want to get off the train before they push you off."

Well, yesterday, he announced that he'd wrapped filming, and was done.

He Tweeted, quote, "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Chris was cast back in March of 2010.

He first played Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America in "Captain America: The First Avenger". He continued in "The Avengers", "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Captain America: Civil War", and "Avengers: Infinity War", plus cameos in several other Marvel films.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

**BEN AFFLECK has completed a 40-day stay in rehab, and issued a statement on Instagram.

He said, quote, "[Battling addiction> is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family . . . Getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure . . .

"I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."

Meanwhile, TMZ says that JENNIFER GARNER has filed court papers to speed up the divorce. Apparently she thinks the time is right now that Ben is sober again.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

**Billboard.com put together a list of 'The 100 Best Acting Performances by Musicians in Movies." And it is NOT a coincidence that they did it just as the remake of "A Star Is Born" with LADY GAGA is coming out.

In fact, the Billboard staff has already seen "A Star Is Born" . . . and not only did Gaga make the list, she's all the way up at #4.

There were THREE rules to be eligible for the list:

1. The artist had to be well-known for MUSIC before they were known for acting. So there's no Jamie Foxx, Lindsey Lohan, or Jennifer Lopez.

2. The artist couldn't be playing themselves, even in a somewhat fictionalized version. So that excluded Alice Cooper, The Spice Girls, and The Beatles.

3. Only one performance per musician-actor could be included . . . but it didn't necessarily have to be an Oscar-worthy, leading role. It could be a cameo in a cult classic, IF it was deemed legendary enough.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Cher, "Moonstruck", 1987

2. Barbra Streisand, "The Way We Were", 1973

3. Ice Cube, "Boyz N the Hood", 1991

4. Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born", 2018

5. Judy Garland, "The Wizard of Oz", 1939

6. Madonna, "A League of Their Own", 1992

7. Prince, "Purple Rain", 1984

8. Jennifer Hudson, "Dreamgirls", 2006

9. Dolly Parton, "9 to 5", 1980

10. Justin Timberlake, "The Social Network", 2010

BILLBOARD

**Remember the 2003 "MTV VMAs" when MADONNA kissed BRITNEY SPEARS? Well, she also kissed CHRISTINA AGUILERA, but not a lot of people remember that, because MTV cut away during that kiss.

They went right to Britney's ex, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, for a reaction shot. But Christina's not mad. In an interview with Andy Cohen, she said, quote, "I had my own performance that night, it was "Fighter", it was with Dave Navarro.

"It was a kick-ass performance, so I was okay with that. She could have the kiss."

Video of Christina Aguilera recalls her kiss with Madonna on the 2003 MTV VMAs

**American Airlines has been reworking their seats and reducing the amount of space in between the rows from 31 inches to 30. That way they can jam in a whole extra row.

That sounds awful for all of us, since it really feels like there wasn't an inch of legroom to spare. But not according to Doug Parker, the CEO of American Airlines.

He says he flew coach on one of those planes and it's, quote, "much more comfortable . . . it feels like a much better product." How dumb does he think we are?

SMALLER SEATS UGH

**If you're having a bad day, try asking for a hug. According to a new study, it really DOES make us feel better.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh tracked 400 men and women for two weeks, and talked to them every night about how their day went.

They asked about things like social activities . . . conflicts they'd had . . . resolutions to those conflicts . . . and whether they'd HUGGED anyone that day.

And they found that when people received at least one hug on the same day something bad happened, they were less likely to DWELL on that one bad moment.

In other words, being hugged helped prevent one bad thing from ruining someone's entire day. And the effect even carried over into the NEXT day.

FREE HUGS