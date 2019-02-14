96 Second News: J.Lo Is Coming To Houston On Tour; JJ Watt Brings Fan Who Wore Homemade Jersey A Real One

**Jennifer Lopez only had one way to celebrate turning the big 5-0 this summer…and she wanted…to go on tour!

The superstar will celebrate turning 50 on July 24, and she’s going to celebrate by headlining a new U.S. concert tour, called It’s My Party. Lopez announced the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday, surprising members of the audience with tickets.

“I decided I wanted to something big for my birthday,” she told DeGeneres.

The show follows her All I Have Las Vegas residency, which ended its run last year, and serves as her first tour since the Dance Again World Tour with Enrique Iglesias in 2012.

JLo will be here in Houston at the Toyota Center on June 25th, and ticket information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

YAHOO

**WILL SMITH turned down playing Neo in "The Matrix" . . . but he says it wasn't totally his fault, because the WACHOWSKIs' pitch for the movie was CRAZY, and it didn't make ANY sense.

He says they tried to explain to him that thing where he'd jump, then stop in the middle of the jump, and they'd have cameras all around him so the audience could get a 360-degree view of him as he was paused in the air.

Will adds, quote, "So I made 'Wild Wild West'." By the way, Will said if he would’ve played Neo in The Matrix, Val Kilmer was going to play Morpheus.

Watch this video of his telling us why:

Video of Why I Turned Down The Matrix | STORYTIME

**There's a reason JJ Watt has so many adoring fans...he just keeps giving back!



Last week, a teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD tweeted a photo of her and her students wearing JJ Watt jerseys to celebrate the 99th day of class.



One of the students didn't have a jersey, but instead, made his own homemade version of Watt's #99 jersey.



JJ found the student via social media, and delivered real jerseys himself to the school. He then tweeted, “We were able to find our man from last week! Now he has a couple jerseys of his own to choose from and I have a new friend named Brock.”

We were able to find our man from last week! Now he has a couple jerseys of his own to choose from and I have a new friend named Brock. pic.twitter.com/TFfj18CU0h — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2019

ABC 13

**39% of women have been disappointed in their Valentine's Day before, or full-on HATED the gift they got, according to a new survey. And if you're planning to give any of THESE gifts today, you might want to reconsider. Or buy a back-up gift.

2,000 people were asked to name the top cheesy gifts they definitely do NOT want to get for Valentine's Day. Here are the top 5:

1. Pink furry handcuffs. So the whole S&M thing ISN'T romantic? Shocking.

2. A tattoo of their name.

3. A giant teddy bear. Because it's useless, and where do you put it?

4. An oversized card with a cheesy quote.

5. A huge heart-shaped balloon. So it sounds like anything oversized is risky.

MIRROR

**Is it corny to make the Big Leap on Valentine's Day, or is it the most romantic thing you can do? Some celebrities bought into the romance. Here are a few Couples Who Got Married or Engaged on Valentine's Day:

1. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: Engaged 2009. Married June 2010. Still together.

2. Elton John and a female recording engineer named Renate Blauel: Married 1984. Yes, Elton was once married to a woman. Obviously, it didn't work out.

3. Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney: Engaged 2015. They didn't make it to the altar.

4. Christina Aguilera and guitarist Matthew Rutler: Engaged 2014. Still together, but not married yet.

5. Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan: Married 1991. They split in 2000, after Meg had an affair with Russell Crowe.

6. Vince Vaughn and real estate agent Kyla Weber: Engaged 2009. Married January 2010. Still together.

JUST JARED

Today's a day where people feel a lot of passion: Towards the DAY ITSELF.

According to a new survey, 13% of people LOVE Valentine's Day, and say it's the best holiday of the entire year. But . . . 5% of people feel the exact opposite, and say it's the most depressing. Here are a few more results from the survey:

9% of people are buying THEMSELVES candy or flowers today.

8% proposed to someone or have been proposed to on Valentine's Day . . . or they're expecting it to happen today.

And 3% are going on a Tinder date tonight.

NATIONAL TODAY

**In a recent interview, ARIANA GRANDE revealed that she KNEW the lyrics of "Thank U, Next" would create a big buzz . . . and she wasn't sure if she wanted to call her previous boyfriends out.

So, she recorded THREE versions of it.

The original was the one that she put out. But there was another where she did NOT name any names.

And then, during the development of the song, she briefly reunited with PETE DAVIDSON, so she also recorded a version where she and Pete MADE IT, and got married. Obviously, we all know how that turned out.

ROLLING STONE

**The "Hollywood Reporter" has supposedly confirmed that the "Breaking Bad" sequel will star AARON PAUL, and it'll focus on his character, Jesse Pinkman.

They also say that Netflix has acquired the 'first-run rights,' meaning that it'll premiere on Netflix . . . before ultimately airing on AMC, the network that aired "Breaking Bad". There's no word WHEN it'll debut.

The movie will be written by original series creator Vince Gilligan. There's no update on whether or not it'll feature BRYAN CRANSTON, although he's said he'd do it if he was asked . . . even though we all know Walter White is DEAD.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**You've heard about the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon . . . but what about the Six Shows of Netflix? It doesn't have the same ring to it, but supposedly, it's a real thing.

Netflix claims to have done some research, and they say that every single one of its members is likely to share SIX SHOWS in common with any other member anywhere in the world.

This includes all content . . . movies, series, stand-up specials, music specials, and documentaries.

Some of the most likely candidates include "Black Mirror", "Bird Box", "Stranger Things", the hugely popular holiday movie "The Christmas Chronicles", and a Spanish-language show called "La Casa De Papel".

FORBES