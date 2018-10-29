96 Second News: The Justin Bieber "Burrito" Photo Was Fake, Why Matthew McConaughey Was In Houston

**In honor of National First Responders Day, Houston's finest received a surprise visit. On Sunday, Houston police tweeted out photos of actor Matthew McConaughey bringing lunch to the officers.

The Academy Award-winning actor and Texas native also spent some time with Houston firefighters and 911 dispatchers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also tweeted out some pictures of the day's visit:

Matthew @McConaughey teamed up with @WildTurkey to give back to Houston’s heroes.



Matthew @McConaughey teamed up with @WildTurkey to give back to Houston's heroes.

**Last week, the Internet was obsessed with a picture of Justin Bieber sitting on a bench eating a burrito . . . because he was eating it sideways, like corn on the cob.

The guy who originally posted the picture on Reddit says, quote, "I quickly took the photo before people went up to him, asking for selfies with him. I never thought the photo would get this much attention! I just thought it was a funny pic."

According to TMZ, s it turns out, the pic of Justin was a total FAKE staged by the YouTube group Yes Theory ... which they documented and broke down in an explainer video posted to their channel Sunday.

It's pretty crazy ... seemingly every major news outlet picked up the story of what appeared to be JB eating a burrito by himself in the par, and get this -- it wasn't even Justin in the photo ... it was a dead-on doppelganger (who's also from Canada) named Brad Sousa. They dressed him up in some Bieber-esque clothes and voila ... instant viral fame achieved.

Check out their video to see how the whole thing came together.

**Two winners have claimed the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history. Two lucky ticket holders in Iowa and New York have claimed the grand prize.



The winning numbers for the $687.8 million prize were 8-12-13-19-27 and a Powerball of 4.



There were also $2 million winners in Texas and Florida for matching the five white balls with the added Power Play, and at least nine $1 million winners for matching all five white balls.

**Demi Lovato's mom is celebrating her daughter's recent accomplishment: the former Disney star is 90 days sober.

During this week's episode of Conversations with Maria Menounos, Dianna De La Garza opened up about her daughter, Lovato's, recovery since her apparent drug overdose on July 24.

“Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety>," De La Garza revealed. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no short cuts.”

**Jenna Dewan is moving forward in her split from Channing Tatum.

The 37-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tatum in Los Angeles on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, ET confirms. The news comes six months after the former couple announced their separation.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan has requested joint legal and physical custody of her and Tatum's daughter, Everly. She's also seeking child support and spousal support from Tatum, and requested that her name be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum. Tatum reportedly filed a response, in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old.

Dewan and Tatum revealed their split after eight years of marriage in April.

**Is it bad that Halloween is always on October 31st no matter what?

It sometimes feels that way, especially on a year like this, where it's on a Wednesday . . . and it would be so much better for kids AND adults if we were celebrating it on a weekend.

So is this the answer? There's a petition on Change.org right now where people are calling to give Halloween a floating date, where it's always the last Saturday in October.

That would make Halloween more like Labor Day, which is always the first Monday in September regardless of the date . . . and less like Independence Day, which is always on July 4th.

And so far, more than 25,000 people have signed the petition.

**Today is National Cat Day, and here are some results from a new survey in honor of the holiday:

1. 44% of people say they have a cat. And of those people, around three out of five only have one cat.

2. 14% of people say they're a "cat person." 46% are a "dog person." 35% love both equally . . . and the other 5% say they don't like animals.

3. Just under half of cat owners say "I love you" to their cats.

4. 25% say their cat is their best friend.

5. And finally, women are almost three times more likely than men to say they understand what their cat is trying to say when it meows. But men are twice as likely as women to say they've trained their cat to use the toilet instead of a litter box.

**Getting your heart rate up burns calories, and exercise isn't the only thing that does it. Scary movies do it too. A study in the U.K. found that watching a scary movie for 90 minutes burns about 150 calories . . . the same as a 30-minute walk.

Movies with "jump scares" work best. Here are ten scary movies the study looked at, and how many extra calories they burn. And the one that burns the most is a classic.

1. "The Shining", 184 calories. (That's just 90 minutes of it, and it's a 2 hour and 26 minute movie. So if you watch the whole thing, it works out to 299 calories.)

2. "Jaws", 161 calories.

3. "The Exorcist", 158 calories.

4. "Alien", 152 calories.

5. "Saw", 133 calories.

6. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 118 calories.

7. "Paranormal Activity", 111 calories.

8. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", 107 calories.

9. "The Blair Witch Project", 105 calories.

10. "Rec", 101 calories. It's another found footage movie, like "Blair Witch".

**The Red Sox finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five last night to go on and win the World Series, four games to one. It's Boston's FOURTH World Series title in 15 years.

The final score was 5-1, and STEVE PEARCE was named the World Series MVP.

**Reese's Peanut Butter Cups aren't necessarily a good part of a healthy diet. And Hershey's knows it. So their answer is . . . slightly smaller Reese's Peanut Butter Cups!

Hershey's just announced they're going to start selling a new version of Reese's Cups in March that are 40% thinner than the current ones. So that means less chocolate, less peanut butter, and, by definition, fewer calories and less sugar.

There's no word on exactly HOW much "healthier" they'll be, but if we reduce the numbers on a current Reese's Cup by 40%, you'd drop from 110 calories to 66 . . . 6.5 grams of fat to 3.9 . . . and 11 grams of sugar to 6.6.

**"Halloween" made another $32 million to win the box office for the second weekend. "A Star Is Born" was the runner-up, earning another $14.1 million.

The action flick "Hunter Killer" was the only new movie to debut in the Top 10. It made $6.7 million, and came in fifth. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. "Halloween", $32 million. Up to $126.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. "A Star is Born", $14.1 million. Up to $148.7 million in its 4th week.

3. "Venom", $10.8 million. Up to $187.3 million in its 4th week.

4. "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween", $7.5 million. Up to $38.3 million in its 3rd week.

5. NEW: "Hunter Killer", $6.7 million.

**50 CENT has taken rap beefs into new territory. He claims he bought 200 tickets to an upcoming JA RULE concert in Arlington, Texas, just so the crowd would be small.

The show is scheduled for November 9th . . . and tickets are being sold on Groupon for just $15. Ja Rule has been having trouble selling tickets . . . and that was clearly part of 50 Cent's motivation for picking them up on the cheap.

50 continued to troll Ja Rule, by posting Photoshpped images of empty seats, including one with him sitting in the middle of them. He captioned it, quote, "What a show . . . do it again, my kid went to the restroom, LOL."

In one post, 50 claims they were "front row" tickets, but the Groupon offer says the $15 tickets are for general admission, 'standing room.' And the venue doesn't even HAVE any seating, ALL tickets are general admission.

It's hard to take 50 seriously, but if he DID do this, it would've cost him at least $3,000.