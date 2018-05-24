96 Second News: Justin Timberlake Honors Santa Fe Victims At Houston Show; Rockets Ready For Game 5

**Justin Timberlake played his first of two Houston concerts last night at the Toyota Center, and he even wore a ‘Santa Fe Strong’ shirt.

According to a write up from the Houston Chronicle, there was a small stage in the middle of the venue doubled as an actual bar while bartenders served drinks to fans surrounding. He did his hits like "Supplies" "Can't Stop the Feeling," “Cry Me a River" "Mirrors," "Filthy," "Midnight Summer Jam," "LoveStoned" and "SexyBack." Justin hopped on a piano for "Señorita," turned "Suit & Tie" into a Broadway dance number, and then even mashed up "My Love" with Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'." Timberlake shouted out the Houston Rockets and took a round of shots with his band before singing "Drink You Away."

Then Justin told the crowd: "We're gonna light the whole arena, this whole city up for Santa Fe High School. Let those angels hear you up there," he said while singing a few lines of "Until the End of the Time."

We lit up the Toyota Center tonight in honor of the Santa Fe victims. Justin was wearing a shirt with the word “strong” written in their school colors. ---- @jtimberlake #ManOfTheWoodsTour #TexasStrong #CloseToHome pic.twitter.com/Pvhfk4UDiu — Erika (@helloerikita) May 24, 2018

**Tonight the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals here at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets and Fertitta family will host the Santa Fe High School Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD at the game. The Santa Fe High School Choir will perform the National Anthem, and the Rockets will be wearing a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School.

5:30PM Party Starts

6:00PM Doors Open

6:00PM Happy Hour

8:00PM Tip-Off

The Rockets and Fertitta family will host the Santa Fe Senior Class, First Responders, & Santa Fe ISD at Game 5.



The Santa Fe High School Choir will perform the National Anthem.#Rockets will be wearing a jersey patch in honor of Santa Fe High School. pic.twitter.com/9rnFBeeA5C — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 23, 2018

**An Australian burlesque group has put together a show called "The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody". And they're doing a mini-tour of California from May 31st through June 9th.

The show features 12 dancers acting out 60 different characters, including Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewie . . . plus sexy Stormtroopers and even an erotic Boba Fett!

The show actually started back in 2011, but it's grown over the years. And it's particularly relevant now, since "Star Wars" has never been hotter.

**Ashton Kutcher made a surprise appearance on "Ellen" yesterday, and he dropped a bomb on her: He and his investment partner donated $4 MILLION to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

That's the charity that Portia De Rossi set up for Ellen as a birthday gift earlier this year.

Ashton said, quote, "You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you."

Watch the video HERE

**Mark Wahlberg went on "Ellen" yesterday, and said he's working on a "Captain Kangaroo" reboot . . . partially because he's been "trying to figure out cool ways to get his kids interested in science, technology, and engineering."

Mark said it's very early in development . . . and there isn't a network or host attached yet. But that they're planning on making the new 'Captain' a S.T.E.M. program scientist.

The original show was hosted by Bob Keeshan in his trademark red jacket with oversized pockets, hence the name, 'Captain Kangaroo.' It ran for 38 seasons, from 1955 to 1984. In all, there were more than 6,000 episodes.

Watch Mark on Ellen HERE

**A new study looked at 2,000 people on vacation and their cell phone habits.

And they found the average person checked their phone 80 TIMES a day on vacation. That's about five times an hour.

And 10% of people checked their phones around 300 times a day.

Here are the five things that are most likely to make us pull out our phone on a trip: Taking a photo . . . getting directions . . . answering a phone call . . . responding to texts . . . and looking for a place to eat.

**Are you that sneaky person at work who changes the thermostat to YOUR ideal temperature? According to a new survey, almost 1 in 5 people have done it during the summer.

19% of us have secretly changed the temperature at work . . . 13% to make it cooler, and 6% to make it warmer, and it doesn't always go smoothly. 15% of people said they've gotten into an ARGUMENT with a coworker over the temperature in their office.

Women are more likely to be unhappy with the temperature at work. 55% of women don't like their office's temperature . . . 36% say it's normally too cold, versus 19% who say it's too hot. It's a more even split for men. 18% say they're usually cold, and 17% say they're hot. So that's 35% total. Overall, 46% of us aren't happy with the temperature in our office. And for some of us, it can affect our ability to concentrate. 67% of people say they're less productive when it's too warm, compared to 51% when it's too cold.