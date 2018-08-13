96 Second News: Justin Timberlake Releasing A Book; A List Of The Most Binged-Watched Shows

**Justin Timberlake: musician, dancer, actor and … author? The “Say Something” crooner announced to fans on Instagram on Friday, August 10, that he would be adding “writer” with the release of his first book on October 30.

“Guys, I have some news!” he captioned a photo of himself holding up the finished work titled Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. “I have been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you!”

According to a press release obtained by Us Weekly, the book will feature plenty of personal photos as well as Timberlake’s reflections on his life, beginning with his Memphis, Tennessee, upbringing and transitioning into his musical career with boy band ‘NSync and beyond.

**John Mayer’s Beverly Hills-area home was burglarized of property worth an estimated $100,000 to $200,000 on Friday, August 10, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Beverly Hills police tell Us that a burglar broke into the musician’s home around noon. Law enforcement officials were called “after a security guard noticed a window was broken.”

Mayer, who was not home at the time of the break-in, has not commented on the incident at this time. No suspects have been apprehended in the case so far, and the investigation remains ongoing.

TMZ reports that music equipment and personal property, which included some of Mayer’s watch collection, was stolen after the intruder entered through the broken window and “ransacked” the house.​

**There's a 19-year-old woman named Marshala Perkins in Commerce, Texas, and she was arrested back in February for marijuana possession.

Her makeup looks great in her mugshot, because she's an aspiring makeup artist, and right before she got arrested, she'd been doing a demo on Facebook Live for some friends.

Well . . . someone tweeted the mugshot a few weeks ago and said, quote, "We need a tutorial! Free her!" And apparently a lot of people agreed, because the tweet went viral and they started bombarding Marshala with requests for makeup tips.

So now she's starting to take private appointments . . . and she's launching an Instagram account and a YouTube channel to capitalize on her new fame in the makeup world.

**What's the one TV show you can just watch over and over again? Apparently the most common answer to that question right now is . . . "The Office".

Someone looked at the streaming habits of all 50 states so far this year. And here are the top five shows, and which states 'binge-watched' them more than any other shows:

1. "The Office", #1 in 12 states . . . Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

2. "13 Reasons Why", 7 states . . . California, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

3. "Grey's Anatomy", 6 states . . . Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico,

4. "Supernatural", 5 states . . . Colorado, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. "Friends", 4 states . . . Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, and Vermont.

**You can pick up a free breakfast on the way this week.



Einstein Brothers Bagels is hoping to earn new customers by giving away free bagels and schmear on Wednesday, August 15.



It's a competitors eat free deal, so you just have to show another restaurant's app on your phone to earn the free breakfast.

FREE BAGELS

**You don't have to be on LinkedIn to be spammed with their emails . . . asking you to connect with someone who you vaguely remember from school. It happens to ALL of us . . . even RUSSELL CROWE.

On Friday, he complained on Twitter that he's sick of getting emails asking him to join. Obviously he has no use for it . . . his online resumé is his IMDB page. But the LinkedIn emails never stop.

He Tweeted that there should be a, "PISS OFF option for LinkedIn requests." Some people thought that meant he DID have an account. But he posted another tweet later that made it seem like he doesn't have an account…he just keeps getting emails asking him to create one.

There definitely should be a piss off option for LinkedIn requests — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 10, 2018

**Hard to believe, but it's apparently pumpkin spice season already.



Starbucks says it will begin rolling out its pumpkin spice latte this month. According to Business Insider, they're kicking off the season on August 28.



Starbucks will also introduce a few additional items to get you in the mood for fall.



The coffee chain plans to bring back their salted caramel mocha and Teavana pumpkin spice chai tea latte, along with some newbies.

**Calling all Nutella lovers: the maker of the famed chocolate spread needs your help.



The Ferrero company is looking to hire 60 taste testers, and yes, the job is paid. This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting consumers of the rich chocolate-hazelnut spread.



There is one catch: you have to be ready and willing to relocate to Italy, site of the company's headquarters.



Ferrero will choose and train 60 lucky 'sensory judges', narrow them down and eventually offer finalists part-time jobs.

**McDonald's Is Giving Out One "McGold" Card For Free Food For Life

McDonald's is holding a new contest right now where someone will win a "McGold" card that gets them free food for LIFE. If you win, you get two free meals a week for the next 50 years. And they say the value of that is . . . $36,400, or $7 per meal.

You can enter the contest once a day by ordering food with their mobile app, for the next two weeks. And they're only going to pick ONE winner.

I'M LOVIN IT

**Jason Statham's new shark attack movie "The Meg" won the box office over the weekend, raking in $44.5 million. That won't set any records . . . but it's TWICE what some people expected.

Two others, the horror movie "Slender Man" and the Spike Lee movie "BlacKKKlansman" also debuted in the Top Five.

1. NEW: "The Meg", $44.5 million.

2. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $20 million. Up to $162 million in its 3rd week.

3. "Disney's Christopher Robin", $12.4 million. Up to $50 million in its 2nd week.

4. NEW: "Slender Man", $11.3 million.

5. NEW: "BlacKKKlansman", $10.8 million.

**The "Simpsons Movie" came out in 2007, 18 years after the first season premiered. Will "Family Guy" finally do a movie . . . after TWENTY years?

According to a new report in "The Wall Street Journal", YES, there's a "Family Guy" movie in the works. And a second "Simpsons" movie might be coming too.

There aren't many details yet. But the "Family Guy" one would mix animation with live-action.

It's not clear when they'd hit theaters, or how close the scripts are to being finished. But we heard last year that a "Bob's Burgers" movie was coming in 2020, and it sounds like that one's still happening, too.