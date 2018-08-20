96 Second News: Justin Verlander Gets 200th Win; How To REALLY Pronounce Ariana Grande's Last Name

**Justin Verlander pitched just well enough to earn his 200th career win and the Astros hit five home runs, beating the Oakland Athletics 9-4 Sunday to retake sole possession of the AL West lead.



"That was one of the tougher wins I had to get this season," Verlander said. "Our boys swung the bats and that made for a great day."



"What a great way to get Verlander his 200th," Bregman said. "We hand the ball to JV and he wins. He got us going in the right direction. He battled his head off for us.”



"I'm guessing this won't be his last win," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Verlander. "You just look at his numbers. He's something special."

**Ariana Grande dropped a bombshell over the weekend, and thankfully it has nothing to do with her boyfriend PETE DAVIDSON.

She said her last name is actually pronounced GRANDY, as if it rhymed with CANDY. But it's HER and her brother's fault that we have it wrong.

The legit ethnic pronunciation is obviously GRAHN-DAY . . . but Ariana's grandfather changed it to 'Americanize' it. And for DECADES that's how her family pronounced it, until she started getting famous.

She said her brother changed the pronunciation back to the original because he thought it sounded cooler, and she then followed suit.

**A Backstreet Boys show in Oklahoma had to be canceled on Saturday after more than a dozen people were hospitalized.

The boys were supposed to play an outdoor venue at the Colosseum at WinStar World Casino and Resort, but staff started clearing people out due to heavy rain and 80-mile-per-hour winds.

About 150 people decided not to leave, which was obviously a mistake. The wind pushed over a large metal structure, injuring at least 14 people.

The Backstreet Boys issued a statement saying, quote, "We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule.

"The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!"

According to a new study by TDAmeritrade, you can predict how much money someone makes by their favorite type of music. And here are their results:

1. Classical fans make an average of $114,000-a-year.

2. Electronic, $92,000.

3. Rap and hip-hop, $69,000.

4. '80s and '90s, $67,000.

5. Hard rock, $65,000.

6. Pop, $61,000.

7. Country, $58,000.

**There's a 25-year-old guy named Nilesh Khedekar who lives in western India. And last week, he got into a big fight with his girlfriend Shivde.

So on Friday morning, he put up more than 300 billboards and banners all over his town apologizing to her.

That's a very nice gesture . . . but unfortunately, it's one that might get him in real trouble.

See . . . it's not like he PAID for those billboards. He just printed a bunch of signs and hung them up. So now the police are investigating, and it could lead to charges for defacement of public property.

And also, we have no idea if his stunt was enough to get his girlfriend to forgive him.

**Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves have a romantic comedy coming out called "Destination Wedding". They've only worked together a few times, but apparently, they have more than just a professional connection.

According to Winona, they might actually be MARRIED. She thinks they accidentally got hitched for real while filming "Bram Stoker's Dracula" back in 1992.

During a joint interview for the new movie, she said, quote, "In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

And Keanu replied, quote, "Oh my gosh, we're married."

**Two beer delivery guys in St. Paul, Minnesota were out on their route last Wednesday when they drove across an overpass, and saw a guy about to JUMP.

Their names are Jason Gaebel and Kwame Anderson. Jason stopped the truck, then Kwame ran over and started talking to the guy, and KEPT talking to him for almost an hour, even after the cops got there.

He says he remembered some hostage negotiator tactics he saw in the Denzel Washington movie "Inside Man". And that's how he was able to establish a rapport with the guy, and keep him from jumping.

But the guy still wouldn't come down . . . until Kwame asked if he wanted to have a BEER with him.

When the guy said yes, Kwame ran back to his beer truck . . . grabbed a 12-pack of Coors Light . . . and THAT'S what finally got the guy to climb back over the fence.

**"Crazy Rich Asians" made over $25.2 million this past weekend, which was enough to win the box office. It has now made $34 million since hitting theaters last Wednesday. "The Meg" was second, raking in another $21.2 million.

Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Crazy Rich Asians", $25.2 million. Up to $34 million since it opened last Wednesday.

2. "The Meg", $21.2 million. Up to $83.8 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Mile 22", $13.6 million.

4. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $10.5 million. Up to $180.7 million in its 4th week.

5. NEW: "Alpha", $10.5 million.

**The final night of JH-Town weekend played out at the basketball arena at Texas Southern University, where James Harden took on some celebrity friends in a game to raise money for his education foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships and mentorships to students who have the promise of becoming a new generation of leaders.



Among those playing in the friendly game were rappers Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

It's the second year of the event for the foundation, 3 The Harden Way, which works to "bridge economic and education gaps in the Houston area by providing academic financial support to high-achieving students who demonstrate leadership within communities facing economic hardship," according to its mission statement.