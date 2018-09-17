96 Second News: Justin Verlander/Kate Upton Check Out Bey/Jay; Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Wed

**Everyone who was anyone was at the Jay Z and Beyonce show(s) in Houston over the weekend…including Houston Astro Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton.

After Justin threw 11 strikeouts in seven innings for a win for the Astros on Sunday, he and the wife headed over to NRG Stadium for the On The Run tour for some fun with other Houston Royalty, the Carters.



According to posts from Kate Upton's Instagram, she excitedly posted some videos showing her and her husband at the concert from a suite.

In one Instagram story, Upton records Verlander sitting and grooving with the music that's playing before Beyonce hits the stage.

KATE'S INSTAGRAM

**Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin legally wed in a New York City courthouse on Friday, September 14, and they did so without a prenup.

A legal insider at Us Weekly said that the pair have no legal document in place to establish their separate property and financial rights in the event of a divorce.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justin is worth approximately $265 million, with Forbes estimating that the singer pulled in $85 million in 2017 alone. Hailey, meanwhile, is worth $2 million according to the CNW website.

**Last month, we heard that Matthew Perry had surgery to fix a hole in his stomach. Officially, it was a "gastrointestinal perforation." He hasn't talked about it yet . . . but on Friday, he said he spent the entire summer in the hospital.

He Tweeted, quote, "Three months in a hospital bed. Check." It was his first Tweet in about six months.

Matthew didn't say whether or not he's out yet, or what shape he's in.

A "gastrointestinal perforation" is basically a ruptured bowel, and the condition can be life-threatening.

Three months in a hospital bed. Check. — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) September 15, 2018

**All-you-can-eat sushi is a wonderful thing. And it's also good for restaurants because it's rare that someone can really eat enough that they lose money. Rare . . . but NOT impossible . . .

There's a 30-year-old guy named Jaroslav Bobrowski in Landshut, Germany. He's an Ironman triathlete, so with all his training, he does a LOT of eating.

And last week, he went to an all-you-can-eat sushi place and put down 100 PLATES of sushi. We can assume that's roughly 200 pieces of sushi, which . . . yeah, is a ton.

So when he went to pay his $18 at the end of the night, the owner and chef told him he was now BANNED from the all-you-can-eat deal, because he was eating too much.

When a local newspaper called the owner to ask about the ban, he said he had to do it because Jaroslav, quote, "Eats for five people. That is not normal."

NOT ALL YOU CAN EAT SUSHI

**Mac and Cheese-Flavored Candy Canes Now Exist?

We're less than 100 days from Christmas, and we just saw the first new Christmas candy of the season. And it's . . . um . . . well . . .

A company called Archie McPhee that makes, quote, "strange and amazing things" just started selling mac and cheese-flavored candy canes. That's right. Cheese-flavored yellow- and white-striped candy.

If you're interested, you can get a six pack of them for $5 at Archie McPhee.com.

MAC AND CHEESE CANDY

**The cops in Snohomish County, Washington pulled a guy over for driving in the carpool lane last week . . . when they realized his passenger was actually a Halloween skeleton wearing a hat and a jacket.

They didn't say whether he got a ticket or not.

And he wasn't the only person to get pulled over for a ridiculous fake carpool passenger last week, either.

The cops in Phoenix, Arizona pulled over a guy who had what looks like a lifelike doll in his passenger seat. And sadly, no matter how real she might have looked, she didn't count for the carpool laws.

**Richard Gere is about to become a dad again at 69. He and his 35-year-old wife Alejandra Silva will soon be parents.

She posted a picture of her baby bump receiving a blessing from Gere's main man, the DAILA LAMA.

This will be the second child for both of them. Gere and his ex-wife Carey Lowell have an 18-year-old son, whom they tragically named Homer James Jigme Gere. And Silva has a 5-year-old son from a previous marriage.

**Ariana Grande is really upset about the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Over the weekend she posted a video she took of him in happier times, along with the following caption:

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can't believe you aren't here anymore . . . I'm so mad, I'm so sad I don't know what to do. You were my dearest friend . . . "I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to."

There's even some tabloid speculation that Ariana is so devastated by Mac's death that she is postponing her wedding to Pete Davidson.

**"The Predator" won the box office this weekend, but it only made $24 million domestically, and $54 million globally. That's not a lot . . . because it had a budget of around $88 million. So, it's in danger of losing a LOT of money.

Two other new movies, "A Simple Favor" and "White Boy Rick" debuted in the Top Four. Here's this weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: "The Predator", $24 million.

2. "The Nun", $18.2 million. Up to $85.1 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "A Simple Favor", $16.1 million.

4. NEW: "White Boy Rick", $8.8 million.

5. "Crazy Rich Asians", $8.7 million. Up to $150 million in its 5th week.